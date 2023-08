Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned Coins Mentioned

BetDEX is the first licensed sports betting exchange built on the blockchain. It's now in open beta and will launch on November 17, at the beginning of the World Cup. Users won't have to pay any fees for betting on World Cup matches. Immutable has released a tool to help enforce NFT royalties on Etherum. The video game "Fight Night 2004" is based around which sport? Scroll down to find out the answer. In other News, you can play around with the Beta version here.