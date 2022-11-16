🎮 Sony Potentially Entering the World of Blockchain Gaming

Search icon
    PlayStation (owned by Sony) filed this patent before gamers started losing their minds about gaming NFTs. Sony has a new patent that will allow them to track changes in ownership, metadata, and visual appearance of digital assets. These assets could be moments of gameplay, in-game characters, or items. Sony wants to use a blockchain to record these items and include a token with a unique identifier. This is ultra bullish for the blockchain gaming space because Sony is one of the biggest game publishers.

    #web3#web3-gaming#crypto-gaming
    GM.


    It's Crypto Player One, the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming.


    We are the Drake of web3 gaming, consistently giving you the hits.


    Here's what we have for you today:

    • Daily Trivia.
    • Sony is dipping its toes in blockchain tech.
    • In Other News.

    Daily Trivia

    Who are the original designers of the Mortal Kombat franchise?


    Scroll down to find out the answer.

    Sony Files a Blockchain and NFT-Related Patent

    image

    Sony has a new patent that will allow them to track changes in ownership, metadata, and visual appearance of digital assets.


    These assets could be moments of gameplay, in-game characters, or items.


    According to the patent, Sony can track the history of the in-game items and see all its previous owners.


    They want to use a blockchain to record these items and include a token with a unique identifier.


    Last year, PlayStation (owned by Sony) filed this patent before gamers started losing their minds about gaming NFTs.


    Still, Sony and PlayStation have played around with NFTs in the last few months.


    During the EVO 2022 event, Sony asked fans what kinds of NFTs they would want to buy.


    Also, Sony partnered with Theta Labs to launch an NFT collection.


    PlayStation has its own Stars rewards program that features digital collectibles.


    The company has said that these items "are not NFTs" because you can't trade them.


    But with the new patent, it looks like Sony plans to explore and experiment on the blockchain.


    This is ultra bullish for the blockchain gaming space because Sony is one of the biggest game publishers.

    In Other News

    L’Oréal partners with the leading cross-game avatar platform, Ready Player Me.


    Polycade and Atari team up to create Web3 games and art collections.


    The layer 1 blockchain Aptos will partner with a South Korean gaming studio to focus on web3 gaming.

    Answer

    Ed Boon and John Tobias.

    Photo by Nikita Kostrykin on Unsplash

    by Tanyo G @tanyog.
