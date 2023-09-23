Solana's Journey from Investment Contract to Cryptocurrency

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, began its journey as an investment contract, raising millions of dollars in sales. As Solana Labs' efforts focused on developing the Solana protocol, SOL became available for trading on cryptocurrency platforms, including Binance. Solana Labs' promotional activities, expertise, and deflationary mechanisms have contributed to investor perceptions of SOL as an asset with profit potential. This article traces SOL's transformation from a security to a cryptocurrency and its role in the crypto market.