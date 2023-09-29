Binance and BAM Trading Caught in Regulatory Crosshairs

SEC v. Binance Court Filing, retrieved on June 5, 2023 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 62 of 69. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here FACTS IX. BINANCE AND BAM TRADING WERE REQUIRED TO BUT DID NOT REGISTER AS AN EXCHANGE, BROKER-DEALER, OR CLEARING AGENCY. EIGHTH CLAIM FOR RELIEF Violations of Exchange Act Section 5 (Against Binance and BAM Trading for Failure to Register as an Exchange for the Binance.US Platform) 535. The Commission realleges and incorporates by reference herein the allegations in Paragraphs 1-35 and 110-513. 536. At all relevant times, by engaging in the acts and conduct described in this Complaint, specifically by operating the Binance.US Platform, Binance and BAM Trading met and continue to meet the definition of “exchange” and, directly or indirectly, made use of the mails and the means and instrumentalities of interstate commerce for the purpose of using any facility of an exchange within or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, to effect transactions in a security, or to report any such transaction, without registering as a national securities exchange under Exchange Act Section 6 [15 U.S.C. § 78f], and without being exempted from such registration. 537. By reason of the conduct described above, Binance and BAM Trading, directly or indirectly, violated, are violating, and, unless enjoined, will continue to violate Exchange Act Section 5 [15 U.S.C. § 78e]. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-01599 retrieved on September 6, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. docdroid.net