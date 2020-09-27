Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoSmart Strategy To Create Login Function in React Native Using Powerful Tools by@skd1993

Smart Strategy To Create Login Function in React Native Using Powerful Tools

September 27th 2020
Author profile picture

@skd1993Shobhit

Front-end developer | Business Architect | DC Fan

In this post, we will see how an action can be dispatched using Redux on login, and set the app state accordingly.

Assuming familiarity with React Native and Redux concepts

We have the following Login component to begin with :

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { View, Button, Text } from 'react-native';

import CustomButton from '../../components/CustomButton';
import InputField from '../../components/InputField';

import { styles } from './style';

const Login = (props) => {

  // remove these initial assignments after testing
  const [username, setUsername] = useState('');
  const [password, setPassword] = useState('');

  return (
    <View>
      <InputField
        placeholder='Enter username'
        value={username}
        onChangeText={(text) => setUsername(text)}
      />
      <InputField
        placeholder='Enter password'
        secureTextEntry={true}
        value={password}
        onChangeText={(text) => setPassword(text)}
      />
      <CustomButton 
        title='Sign In' 
        onPress={() => }  
      />
  );
};

export default Login;

Right now it doesn’t do anything, it’s just barebones UI.

To make it “react” to user action we should update the 

onPress
paramter in the 
SignIn
button.

<CustomButton title='Sign In' onPress={() => } />

We use 

redux
here, so pressing the button should dispatch and action to the reducer which should in turn update the overall app's state.

For sake of simplicity, all redux code is placed in a ‘

redux
’ folder, while the components are in ‘
src/components/<ComponentName>/index.js
’.

This is how our 

redux
folder looks like.
redux
├── actions.js
├── actionTypes.js
├── initialState.js
├── reducer.js
└── store.js

Let’s set 

initialState
as follows. These are all the fields that our login API will return (yours may differ).

 

userId
and 
isLogged
in are flags that we will set on our own (these are not part of API response)

export const initialState = {
  isLoggedIn: false,
  userId: '',
  token: '',
  refreshToken: '',
  expiresOn: '',
  data: '',
};

Define action type in 

actionTypes.js

export const SET_LOGIN_STATE = "SET_LOGIN_STATE"

Let’s now create our 

loginReducer
in 
reducer.js

import { initialState } from './initialState';
import * as t from './actionTypes';

export const loginReducer = (state = initialState, action) => {
  switch (action.type) {
    case t.SET_LOGIN_STATE:
      return {
        ...state,
        ...action.payload, // this is what we expect to get back from API call and login page input
        isLoggedIn: true, // we set this as true on login
      };
    default:
      return state;
  }
};

We can now generate our redux store using all the available information and thunk as middle-ware to handle API calls.

import thunkMiddleware from 'redux-thunk';
import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension/developmentOnly'; // this is for debugging with React-Native-Debugger, you may leave it out
import { loginReducer } from './reducer';

const rootReducer = combineReducers({
  loginReducer: loginReducer,
});

export const store = createStore(
  rootReducer,
  composeWithDevTools(applyMiddleware(thunkMiddleware))
);

We have these things in place but we still have not figured how to set the state from the Login component. For this we need to define some actions in 

actions.js

What we are looking at is a function that can call the login API and return the result back to us.

Something like :

return fetch(LoginUrl, {
      method: 'POST',
      headers: {
        Accept: 'application/json',
        'Content-Type': 'application/json',
      },
      body: JSON.stringify(loginInput),
    })
    .then()
...................

But we also need to ensure that the action is “connected” to the “reducer” in order to update the 

redux
state or store.

Since API call is considered unpredictable, it should not dispatch the action object directly to reducer, but through a helper.

Dispatching action can return only an Object. If it returns a promise the app will break. We need to make sure of this.

In 

actions.js
 :

import * as t from './actionTypes';
import { LoginUrl } from '../constants/Api';

// this is what our action should look like which dispatches the "payload" to reducer
const setLoginState = (loginData) => {
  return {
    type: t.SET_LOGIN_STATE,
    payload: loginData,
  };
};

To fetch this 

loginData
in the action above, we create another function using the fetch operation discussed above:

import { Alert } from 'react-native'; // to show alerts in app

export const login = (loginInput) => {
  const { username, password } = loginInput;
  return (dispatch) => {  // don't forget to use dispatch here!
    return fetch(LoginUrl, {
      method: 'POST',
      headers: {  // these could be different for your API call
        Accept: 'application/json',
        'Content-Type': 'application/json',
      },
      body: JSON.stringify(loginInput),
    })
      .then((response) => response.json())
      .then((json) => {
        if (json.msg === 'success') { // response success checking logic could differ
          dispatch(setLoginState({ ...json, userId: username })); // our action is called here
        } else {
          Alert.alert('Login Failed', 'Username or Password is incorrect');
        }
      })
      .catch((err) => {
        Alert.alert('Login Failed', 'Some error occured, please retry');
        console.log(err);
      });
  };
};

You can see how our action is dispatched from this function, which in turn will return a payload object to the reducer in order to perform state update.

Only thing remaining now is connecting this function to the UI. Let’s go back to our 

Login
component in the Submit button section and specify 
onPress

import { useDispatch } from 'react-redux';
import { login } from '../../redux/actions';

...............

<CustomButton 
        title='Sign In' 
        onPress={() => useDispatch(login({'username': username, 'password': password }))}  
      />
...............

Since we are using 

redux
here, all our functions should ideally be in form of some action, which will be caught in the 
redux-thunk
middleware first and then passed on appropriately to reducer.

On successful login, the 

initialState
values will all be populated. On failure, an alert will show up stating error.

I hope this was helpful & informative :)

Also published at https://dev.to/skd1993/creating-a-simple-login-function-with-redux-and-thunk-in-react-native-33ib

Related

The Weird Parts of JavaScript

9 reactions
#js
Author profile picture

@jcwiiJ Chris Wingeier II

01/06/21

What To Expect From Your Front-End Developer Job Interview

1 reaction
#javascript
Author profile picture

@Sveta.SlepnerSveta Slepner

01/06/21

Tags

#react-native#react#javascript#tutorial#tutorial-for-beginners#react-tutorial#react-redux#redux
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.