Sisters of Parvos Guide: How to Make, Hunt, and Defeat Them

The Sisters of Parvos are an all-female elite unit created from the childhood daydreams of the Corpus’ founder Parvos Granum’s daydreams of having a sister who would join him on his schemes of seizing the means of production. Being such a lovely surrogate brother, he has given the Sisters powerful weapons and robotic Hounds to help them exact his will. Weapons and Hounds that are worth the challenge of slaughtering the Sisters for. If you need to know how to get them to spawn, how to fight them and how to defeat them permanently, this Sisters of Parvos guide will see you through.\n\n\\\nTwo sisters were harmed in the making of this guide.\n\n\\\nThe Sisters of Parvos are effectively Corpus Kuva Liches, with a few differences at the start and end of the process. It’ll be familiar ground for anyone that’s killed a Lich.\n\n\\\n# How to spawn Sisters of Parvos\n\nTo get Sisters of Parvos to spawn, you’ll need to enter the Granum Void. These can be accessed on any Corpus ship tileset with the exception of Crossfire maps. You should be quite familiar with the Granum Void; it was introduced in one of the prerequisite quests to unlock the Sisters.\n\n\\\n## How to farm the Granum Void\n\nIf you need a refresher, you’ll need Zenith Granum Crowns dropped from Treasurers, enemies that will spawn some time after starting a mission on the Corpus Ship Tileset. These enemies will announce their presence on a transmission and have an icon above their head, indicating their presence.\n\n\\\nZenith Granum Crowns will only be dropped on missions set at level 30 and above, basically the three Corpus Ship missions on Pluto and Neptune’s Assassination.\n\n\\\nOnce you have the Crown, you just need to access one of the Golden Hands that spawn on those maps and select the Nightmare option on the right.\n\n\\\nThe Hand will suck you into a portal where the real challenge starts, you’ll need to reach at least Rank 1 at a minimum of 25 errant Specter kills. The minimum number will increase based on the number of squad members present.\n\n\\\nIt can be really challenging to do if you’re not used to the Granum Void. The levels are intended to be cleared by using the Xoris given to you from the Deadlock Protocol. “Kill” the Errant Spectres using conventional damage to reduce them to their ghostly forms. Once done, throw the Xoris at them, collecting charges indicated by the three dots on the right of the crosshair. Finally, throw the Xoris out again and press the “Heavy Attack” key. It will trigger an explosion that will kill all the spectres in an area around you. Rinse and repeat until time runs out.\n\n\\\nIf you need more time, you can instead use the explosion on one of the three Vox Solaris prisoners on the map to free them. Each one will award you 20 seconds. Additionally, the Errant Spectres may drop pyramid-shaped objects that will give you five seconds apiece.\n\n\\\nIt might be challenging at first but it will be easy enough to clear, with time.\n\n\\\nOnce that’s done, the Sister herself will spawn. Like a Kuva Larvaling, all you need to do is hunt her down and kill her. If she has the weapon you want, execute her and create your new nemesis.\n\n\\\n# How to get Requiem Murmurs for the Sisters of Parvos\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-n44035fn.jpeg)\n\nThe Sisters aren’t accompanied by Thralls. Instead, they have Hounds, robotic creations that have their own special abilities. For example, they might be able to disarm Warframes in a radius around them and shoot a Heat beam that also knocks Warframes back. Their abilities are deceptively powerful and can easily knock down unprepared Warframes.\n\n\\\nThese Hounds will need to be killed with a Parazon just like a Thrall to defeat.\n\n\\\n## How to fight a Sister of Parvos\n\nThe Sisters are challenging to fight, in their own ways. While they aren’t as resilient to melee as their Grineer counterparts, their Hounds will keep you on your toes. Not to mention, Tenet weapons are incredibly powerful. There’s no surefire way to kill a Sister but you can always shoot her till she stops moving, however long it might take.\n\n\\\nLike a Lich, you’ll need to have the correct Requiems slot into your Parazon in the correct order to end her.\n\n\\\nIf you are missing Requiems and want the farm to end quicker, you can use the Oull Requiem as an Uno Wildcard to fill in any part of the sequence. It’s quite helpful.\n\n\\\nOnce you figure out her Requiem sequence, she will retreat to Neptune Proxima.\n\n\\\n# How to kill or Capture a Sister of Parvos\n\n ![Neptune Proxima in Railjack](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-id4835vh.jpeg)\n\nA new node will appear at Neptune Proxima, letting you finish your Sister off. Of course, you’ll need a Railjack to reach her Pillar but you’ll probably get a good one if you play a public game. Clearing the Railjack content should be quite easy.\n\n\\\nOnce on board, the squad will need to kill each member’s Sister one-by-one. The sequence is a lot of fun to do and is complicated by Granum sending in Warframe Spectres to complicate the fight. Each fight will be quite challenging and will end with a choice.\n\n\\\nYou can either convert the Sister and take her on as an ally or vanquish her for her weapon and Hound. Either way, you’ve slain yet another Nemesis.\n\n\\\n## Are Sisters of Parvos worth fighting?\n\n ![The screen you get when you win](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-934d35jb.jpeg)\n\nUltimately, they drop powerful versions of Corpus weapons and incredibly potent companions. If you can take them on, there are only benefits from fighting them. All of the abilities that the Hound might use on you will be yours to abuse. That alone would make it worth doing.\n\n\\\nThe drawback is that they would take your Credits if you complete a node under their control. Unlike the Liches, it’s just the Credits but they usually take almost all of it. Mine returned 130,000 credits back to me after getting defeated.