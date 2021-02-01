Simple Tips to Boost Your Productivity in 2021 (Part 2)

Since my previous article on lifehacks was a success. Let's start the year with more productivity tips!

See part 1 here.



17. Track Goal and Metrics 🥅

Goals and objectives are important. But without tracking they are useless.

Progress metrics, and goal replanning, are keys.

It's never all-or-nothing!

Don't plan and abandon!

18. Build Habits 🏃

Surgeon Maxwell Maltz found out it takes about 21 days to create a new habit.

It takes at least about 21 days for an old mental image to dissolve and a new one to harden.

Creating (or removing) a habit is straightforward.

Repeat 21 days (streak).

Fake it till you make it.

19. Focus 👁️

If the product is free, you are the product.

are the product. Attention is your asset

When you use website/application/soft and try to do A, there will be a lot of alerts, banners, messages and clickbaits prompting you to do B/C/D, etc.

Be like Ulysses, don't listen to Mermaids!

20. Disable notifications questions 🔕

Notifications are our enemy.

But notification prompts are also a Foe.

Disable Notifications Requests at all, on mobile or web.

21. Embrace Change 🦋

Have clear goals but manage goals.

Revisit them often.

Don't stick to the plan.

There's no plan

Set aims and change direction if necessary

22 Summon the Panic Monster! 👾

To avoid Procrastination set daily goals with artificial hard deadlines.

I try to write daily articles even though they are very far from perfect. Fake deadline: today.

23: Avoid Twitter trends 🤐

(web hack)

Go to “Explore” under “Home” Click the wheel at the right of the “Search Twitter” box. Click “Explore Locations”. Pick a country (like St Kitts). Now the “What’s Happening” will only display content for the location (empty). You will only see your timeline.

25. Auto Deadlines 🔫

Use time limits to your advantage. Even if you don’t have a real deadline on a task, set one for yourself.

Knowing that you only have four hours left, will help ensure you don’t waste an hour of it on social media.

26. Set SMART goals 👩🏾‍🔬

S pecific

pecific M easurable

easurable A ttainable

ttainable R elevant

elevant Time-bound

Write your goals as SMART Sentences:

27. Drastic Measures 🐱‍🚀

Auto-block some distraction websites.

Use BlockSite or similar to keep you off social media or news

Block site IPs on hosts.txt or similar.

Cut off internet using router rules.

Go to an internet void zone in the wild.

Engage on a goal-based group to be accountable.

This list is far from finished. But my autodeadline was today.

Hopefully, some draft tips will be out next week!

