Simple Tips to Boost Your Productivity in 2021 (Part 2)

Simple Tips to Boost Your Productivity in 2021 (Part 2)

February 1st 2021
Author profile picture

@mcseeMaximiliano Contieri

I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.

Since my previous article on lifehacks was a success. Let's start the year with more productivity tips!

See part 1 here.

17. Track Goal and Metrics 🥅

  • Goals and objectives are important. But without tracking they are useless.
  • Progress metrics, and goal replanning, are keys.
  • It's never all-or-nothing!
  • Don't plan and abandon!

18. Build Habits 🏃

  • Surgeon Maxwell Maltz found out it takes about 21 days to create a new habit.
  • It takes at least about 21 days for an old mental image to dissolve and a new one to harden.
  • Creating (or removing) a habit is straightforward.
  • Repeat 21 days (streak).
  • Fake it till you make it.

19. Focus 👁️

  • If the product is free, you are the product.
  • Attention is your asset
  • When you use website/application/soft and try to do A, there will be a lot of alerts, banners, messages and clickbaits prompting you to do B/C/D, etc.
  • Be like Ulysses, don't listen to Mermaids!

20. Disable notifications questions 🔕

  • Notifications are our enemy.
  • But notification prompts are also a Foe.
  • Disable Notifications Requests at all, on mobile or web.

21. Embrace Change 🦋

  • Have clear goals but manage goals.
  • Revisit them often.
  • Don't stick to the plan.
  • There's no plan
  • Set aims and change direction if necessary

22 Summon the Panic Monster! 👾

  • To avoid Procrastination set daily goals with artificial hard deadlines.

I try to write daily articles even though they are very far from perfect. Fake deadline: today.

23: Avoid Twitter trends 🤐

(web hack)

  1. Go to “Explore” under “Home”
  2. Click the wheel at the right of the “Search Twitter” box.
  3. Click “Explore Locations”.
  4. Pick a country (like St Kitts).
  5. Now the “What’s Happening” will only display content for the location (empty).
  6. You will only see your timeline.

25. Auto Deadlines 🔫

  • Use time limits to your advantage. Even if you don’t have a real deadline on a task, set one for yourself.
  • Knowing that you only have four hours left, will help ensure you don’t waste an hour of it on social media.

26. Set SMART goals 👩🏾‍🔬

  • Specific
  • Measurable
  • Attainable
  • Relevant
  • Time-bound

Write your goals as SMART Sentences:

27. Drastic Measures 🐱‍🚀

  • Auto-block some distraction websites.
  • Use BlockSite or similar to keep you off social media or news
  • Block site IPs on hosts.txt or similar.
  • Cut off internet using router rules.
  • Go to an internet void zone in the wild.
  • Engage on a goal-based group to be accountable.

This list is far from finished. But my autodeadline was today.

Hopefully, some draft tips will be out next week!

Also published on: https://maximilianocontieri.com/10-more-simple-tips-to-boost-your-productivity-x2-2021-guide

