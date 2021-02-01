Simple Tips to Boost Your Productivity in 2021 (Part 2)
Since my previous article on lifehacks was a success. Let's start the year with more productivity tips!
- Goals and objectives are important. But without tracking they are useless.
- Progress metrics, and goal replanning, are keys.
- It's never all-or-nothing!
- Don't plan and abandon!
18. Build Habits 🏃
- Surgeon Maxwell Maltz found out it takes about 21 days to create a new habit.
- It takes at least about 21 days for an old mental image to dissolve and a new one to harden.
- Creating (or removing) a habit is straightforward.
- Repeat 21 days (streak).
- Fake it till you make it.
19. Focus 👁️
- If the product is free, you are the product.
- Attention is your asset
- When you use website/application/soft and try to do A, there will be a lot of alerts, banners, messages and clickbaits prompting you to do B/C/D, etc.
- Be like Ulysses, don't listen to Mermaids!
20. Disable notifications questions 🔕
- Notifications are our enemy.
- But notification prompts are also a Foe.
- Disable Notifications Requests at all, on mobile or web.
21. Embrace Change 🦋
- Have clear goals but manage goals.
- Revisit them often.
- Don't stick to the plan.
- There's no plan
- Set aims and change direction if necessary
- To avoid Procrastination set daily goals with artificial hard deadlines.
I try to write daily articles even though they are very far from perfect. Fake deadline: today.
23: Avoid Twitter trends 🤐
(web hack)
- Go to “Explore” under “Home”
- Click the wheel at the right of the “Search Twitter” box.
- Click “Explore Locations”.
- Pick a country (like St Kitts).
- Now the “What’s Happening” will only display content for the location (empty).
- You will only see your timeline.
25. Auto Deadlines 🔫
- Use time limits to your advantage. Even if you don’t have a real deadline on a task, set one for yourself.
- Knowing that you only have four hours left, will help ensure you don’t waste an hour of it on social media.
26. Set SMART goals 👩🏾🔬
- Specific
- Measurable
- Attainable
- Relevant
- Time-bound
Write your goals as SMART Sentences:
27. Drastic Measures 🐱🚀
- Auto-block some distraction websites.
- Use BlockSite or similar to keep you off social media or news
- Block site IPs on hosts.txt or similar.
- Cut off internet using router rules.
- Go to an internet void zone in the wild.
- Engage on a goal-based group to be accountable.
This list is far from finished. But my autodeadline was today.
Hopefully, some draft tips will be out next week!
