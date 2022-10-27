Sharing Is Caring: How to Combat Cybersecurity

Too Long; Didn't Read

CEO Tamas Kadar talks about the benefits of adopting a model of shared responsibility for cybersecurity. The model can be approached in several ways, depending on the nature of the business and its specific cybersecurity concerns. As a CEO, you still have complete visibility over the process, but by sharing responsibility you’re able to partially remove one task off your plate, which can then help to provide the needed space to work on other important business matters. The time for business leaders to act is now, but this action needn’t be handled entirely solo.