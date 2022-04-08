Search icon
SHA-256, A Poem by@singularpoet

SHA-256, A Poem

@singularpoet
Síngular | ZunguB

MÆ C E N A S, you, beneath the myrtle shade, Read o'er what poets sung, and shepherds play'd.

At a digital distance; a mile more— Baran. Walking, walking and walking forward. The curved hills of synapses— sunk 'neath soils anew; past the settling dust of mainframes. Forth towards the letter's learned machines.


Simple—sophisticated problems. Man's extended man shaping the quantum cascade worded cryptography of that which we never knew, or thought we could but still— with some cybercodes, calls and nodes of the internet's own transcending memory.


Muerethe Noon is surely near— first a nanite-second ago; a milli-matter of societal students' lifelong economies of urban corporation.


A matter of socket's Fives and artificial life; the mission's algorithmic design— Resides in citsale networks, holds fast to connected trust's secure architecture.


Billions of those, or the block invention of theories engineered at the precipice of the market's mathematical models.


A whirling hymn was heard; 進捗 情熱 謙虚 信頼 In any competent core there in— None good nor bad beyond the finite base of chained imagination.


Forth more, several hundred years of categorized R&D. The digital survived, when monetised, democratized— spread at speeding scale; Ubiquity!


It flows o'er latent lanes like decades past of static shapes and screens.


When Intelligence presumes the burst of data; no longer a portion of the world's molecular fibre— All-round experts; east, west, north.


Possibilities widen the tracks of the trend As Products, Pockets and Persons prove; The first seeds found their Future. Shaped it in Quiet cue. And made their contribution to drive Human Society Forward.



by Síngular | ZunguB @singularpoet.MÆ C E N A S, you, beneath the myrtle shade, Read o'er what poets sung, and shepherds play'd.
