Python, used in around **53% of all AWS Lambda functions, is the [most popular language for doing serverless] Python error handling might seem complicated to most newbies, but once you get used to what you need to look at, you'll be fine. Exceptions that aren't handled and result in an error message like this: "Can't convert 'int' object to str implicitly" The import module exception is an exception as every other, yet it requires some special attention in Lambda.