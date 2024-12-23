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Sega Promises to Take on Tekken With Virtua Fighter Announcement

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byJabril Goodner @jabrilgoodner

Interested in technology, crypto, ai, and gaming.

December 23rd, 2024
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Jabril Goodner @jabrilgoodner

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gaming#video-games#tekken#virtua-fighter#virtua-fighter-announcement#the-game-awards-2024#new-virtua-fighter-game#latest-virtua-fighter-game#tekken-vs-virtua-fighter

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