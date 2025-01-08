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The Tekken 3 "Virtual Arena" Was Real

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byJabril Goodner @jabrilgoodner

Interested in technology, crypto, ai, and gaming.

January 8th, 2025
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Jabril Goodner @jabrilgoodner

Interested in technology, crypto, ai, and gaming.

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gaming#tekken#old-tech#motion-capture-in-gaming#action#kinect#nostalgia#lost-media#tekken-3-virtual-arena

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