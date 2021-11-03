Scream The Game: Why We Need It

A licensed Scream game would undoubtedly do very well with horror game fans and Scream fans alike. Recently, Ghostface has been added to the likes of Dead By Daylight and Fortnite yet has never received his own fully-fledged game. With the new Scream movie coming out in 2022, now is the perfect time to capitalize on the franchise name and produce a Scream game. The mystery and suspense of not knowing who the killer is what makes the film series so appealing. This is why we need a Scream Game.

There may be countless indie games trying to show their love for the series but a licensed game would do substantially better sales-wise, increasing the likelihood of getting multiple games featuring our beloved Ghostface.

Background of The Films

For those that don't know, the Scream movies follow a young teen and her group of friends living their high school life. Meanwhile, there's a masked murderer on the loose and nobody has the slightest clue as to who the killer is. All they know is that he wears a mask to hide his identity.

This killer could be anyone, a close friend, an enemy of the protagonist, or a completely random individual with no link to the killer. That's what makes the series so riveting; you'll never know who it is until the end of the movie. By then, the killer has already left a slew of bodies in their wake.

Throughout the movie series, the killers alternate between female and male killers, and sometimes even duo killers. These possibilities make it all the more interesting; your perception changes constantly and you have to reevaluate past events to try to see if there were any hints as to who it could be. This is why we need a Scream game.

Why We Need a Scream Game

It's no surprise that horror games have become more prominent in recent years; there are new IPs introduced year after year and many do quite well financially. It would be nice to see something fresh with a licensed product similar to that of Friday The 13th or Dead By Daylight. And no, the recently added Ghostface to the game will not suffice.

With the new Scream movie coming out in 2022, now is the perfect time to capitalize on the franchise name and produce a licensed Scream game. Not to mention it was recently the 25th anniversary of the original film's release, only adding to the popularity of the series. This is why Ghostface has become more prominent in several games as of late.

The mystery and suspense of not knowing who the killer is what makes the film series so appealing. Once you finally discover who it is, the reveal is shocking and it makes you think back to all of the signs you might've missed from earlier in the movie. This premise being implemented into a game would be phenomenal.

Possible Concepts for The Game

We can only imagine what a Scream Game would look like but there's plenty of ways it could pan out. Maybe it would be similar to the aforementioned Friday The 13th game. A solely multiplayer experience where one player plays as Ghostface but can also look like every other survivor so that no one ever knows who the killer is. This would also give off Among Us vibes.

Another concept could be a fleshed-out story-driven experience filled with that classic Scream lore. Whether it follows the main survivor from the films or an entirely new cast with a different narrative, the immersion into this type of game could be something to be reckoned with. The ending should leave a lasting impression after the credits reveal due to the final reveal and showdown with Ghostface.

Maybe the Scream game could be a decision-based game where your choices actually impact the outcome of the game. You make all of these choices throughout the narrative and it reflects upon who lives and who dies. This is similar to the premise of Until Dawn which would be the inspiration for doing this style of game. This would be an interactive story-driven game and I think it would do quite well due to the overwhelming popularity in this genre.

There are so many ways a Scream game could look. No matter which style of game is considered, just having the licensed game would be great. It would be interesting to see which studio could take charge of the license and churn out something stellar for fans of Ghostface.

Final Thoughts on The Scream Game

We desperately need a Scream game. The indie games just don't suffice or take precedence over a licensed product. In this day and age, a Scream game would do very well amongst the horror community. To reiterate, any style of game would likely be exceptional due to the premise alone.

