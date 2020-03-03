Scoping in JavaScript: The Basics

The Goal: Understanding the difference between lexical and block scoping

Motivation: These are subtle differences that newer devs (like myself) may not know or be aware of since we've never really used the var keyword : These are subtle differences that newer devs (like myself) may not know or be aware of since we've never really used thekeyword

Let's start with an example using the below code sample.

function logTenOrFifteen ( ) { if ( true ) { let x = 10 processVar(x) } else { let x = 15 ; processVar(x) } } function processVar ( param ) { console .log(param); } logTenOrFifteen();

processVar once. While having it twice might not be the end of the world, imagine there are more functions that need to be called while passing in x . You'd end up with a lot of duplication. Not very Like every good developer, your instinct cries out to remove the duplication. We should only callonce. While having it twice might not be the end of the world, imagine there are more functions that need to be called while passing in. You'd end up with a lot of duplication. Not very DRY of you.

Being a clever engineer, you refactor the above block to

function logTenOrFifteen ( ) { let x; if ( true ) { x = 10 ; } else { x = 15 ; } processVar(x) } function processVar ( param ) { console .log(param); } logTenOrFifteen();

processVar Hooray! Good software engineering wins the day! With this clean implementation you give yourself a pat on the back and a 🌟. Now there's only one call toHooray! Good software engineering wins the day!

x variable declaration being separate from its assignment. This can especially be a problem if the let x; is several lines above the if/else statement. Except, you might have a little voice in the back of your head nagging you about thevariable declaration being separate from its assignment. This can especially be a problem if theis several lines above thestatement.

let , x is block scoped. We can't achieve the following two goals when using block scoped variables. This is where the difference between block scoping and lexical scoping matters. Since we're usingis block scoped. We can't achieve the following two goals when using block scoped variables.

A single call to processVar Keeping the variable assignment only in the if and else blocks

let x; that appears outside of the if/else into it. Doing so however would require calling processVar in both parts of the conditional violating #1. For #2 we'd ideally like to move thethat appears outside of theinto it. Doing so however would require callingin both parts of the conditional violating #1.

Block scoped variables only exist through the use of let or const when variables are declared.

Quite the conundrum we have...

A (bad) Solution

var keyword) would let us achieve both #1 and #2. If block scoping is the problem, how would lexical scoping help? Lexical scoping (using thekeyword) would let us achieve both #1 and #2.

Here's how

function logTenOrFifteen ( ) { if ( true ) { var x = 10 } else { x = 15 ; } processVar(x) } function processVar ( param ) { console .log(param); } logTenOrFifteen();

if/else block AND a single call to processVar . How exciting! We got the best of both worlds! Now we have the variable initialization limited to just theblock AND a single call to. How exciting! We got the best of both worlds!

This solution works due to how javascript processes the function and how it hoists, initializes, and allows for the redefining of variables that are lexically scoped.

x is hoisted to the top of the function and since its lexically scoped, is also assigned a default value of undefined . The remaining assignment to 10 or 15 is left in the if/else block. The example above gets transformed by the javascript compiler to When we use the example above, the declaration ofis hoisted to the top of the function and since its lexically scoped, is also assigned a default value of. The remaining assignment tooris left in theblock. The example above gets transformed by the javascript compiler to

function logTenOrFifteen ( ) { var x; if ( true ) { x = 10 } else { x = 15 ; } processVar(x) } function processVar ( param ) { console .log(param); } logTenOrFifteen();

let outside of the if/else block and then assign values to the variable inside them. The only difference is that to achieve this effect we had to use var (lexical scoping) instead of let (block scoping). Javascript just gives some nice sugar for lexically scoped variables. This is the same as our initial refactor where we moved theoutside of theblock and then assign values to the variable inside them. The only difference is that to achieve this effect we had to use(lexical scoping) instead of(block scoping). Javascript just gives some nice sugar for lexically scoped variables.

Odd Behaviors

NOT do. For one, the end result is the same. Except now since we used var , the variable is accessible outside of the block (which makes sense, variables declared with var are lexically scoped). This can lead to many issues that required the introduction of block scoped variables. The same difference between lexically and block scoped variables cause the following odd behaviors. This is something you shoulddo. For one, the end result is the same. Except now since we used, the variable is accessible outside of the block (which makes sense, variables declared withare lexically scoped). This can lead to many issues that required the introduction of block scoped variables. The same difference between lexically and block scoped variables cause the following odd behaviors.

function foo ( ) { let x = 10 ; if ( true ) { let x = 12 ; console .log(x); // outputs 12; } console .log(x); // outputs 10 } function foo ( ) { var x = 10 ; if ( true ) { var x = 12 ; console .log(x); // outputs 12 } console .log(x); // outputs 12 }

foo function acts as expected. We wouldn't expect the second console log to print 12 since we'd expect that the value for x of 12 should only apply in the if statement and not outside. If it were simply a reassignment ( x = 12 ) then we'd expect the output of both logs to be 12. The firstfunction acts as expected. We wouldn't expect the second console log to print 12 since we'd expect that the value forof 12 should only apply in the if statement and not outside. If it were simply a reassignment () then we'd expect the output of both logs to be 12.

foo function however prints 12 twice even though the variable is redeclared. This is due to the fact that in this case, the variable is lexically scoped since the variable was created with var . The secondfunction however prints 12 twice even though the variable is redeclared. This is due to the fact that in this case, the variable is lexically scoped since the variable was created with

Lastly given this example

function foo ( ) { let x = 5 ; let x = 10 ; } function foo ( ) { var x = 5 ; var x = 10 ; }

foo function works. This is another key difference between lexical and block scoped variables. Lexical variables can be redeclared whereas block scoped variables cannot. To fix the first function, you'd have to remove the let in the second assignment. I imagine javascript compiles the second foo function to something like the first function will throw an error that x cannot be redeclared. In contrast, the secondfunction works. This is another key difference between lexical and block scoped variables. Lexical variables can be redeclared whereas block scoped variables cannot. To fix the first function, you'd have to remove thein the second assignment. I imagine javascript compiles the second foo function to something like

function foo ( ) { var x; x = 5 ; x = 10 ; }

since its lexically scoped.

Key Takeaways

Block scoped variables cannot be redeclared to a new value in the same scope as one another Lexically scoped variables can be redeclared to a new value in the same scope as one another Both lexically and block scoped variables are hoisted, Lexically scoped variables, when hoisted, are given a default value of undefiend making them accessible before they're defined. Ex: console.log(foo); var foo = 'hello'; // This would log undefined Block scoped variables, when accessed before assignment, throw a ReferenceError . Ex: console.log(foo); let foo = 12; // This would throw an error

This was quite a deep dive but I hope it helped. I recommend reading Will Vincent's article for more insight into some of these differences.

