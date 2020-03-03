Scoping in JavaScript: The Basics

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
keyword
var
function logTenOrFifteen() {
if (true) {
let x = 10
processVar(x)
} else {
let x = 15;
processVar(x)
}
}
function processVar(param) {
console.log(param);
}
logTenOrFifteen();
once. While having it twice might not be the end of the world, imagine there are more functions that need to be called while passing in
processVar
. You'd end up with a lot of duplication. Not very DRY of you.
x
function logTenOrFifteen() {
let x;
if (true) {
x = 10;
} else {
x = 15;
}
processVar(x)
}
function processVar(param) {
console.log(param);
}
logTenOrFifteen();
Hooray! Good software engineering wins the day!
processVar
variable declaration being separate from its assignment. This can especially be a problem if the
x
is several lines above the
let x;
statement.
if/else
,
let
is block scoped. We can't achieve the following two goals when using block scoped variables.
x
processVar
and
if
blocks
else
that appears outside of the
let x;
into it. Doing so however would require calling
if/else
in both parts of the conditional violating #1.
processVar
Block scoped variables only exist through the use ofor
letwhen variables are declared.
const
keyword) would let us achieve both #1 and #2.
var
function logTenOrFifteen() {
if (true) {
var x = 10
} else {
x = 15;
}
processVar(x)
}
function processVar(param) {
console.log(param);
}
logTenOrFifteen();
block AND a single call to
if/else
. How exciting! We got the best of both worlds!
processVar
is hoisted to the top of the function and since its lexically scoped, is also assigned a default value of
x
. The remaining assignment to
undefined
or
10
is left in the
15
block. The example above gets transformed by the javascript compiler to
if/else
function logTenOrFifteen() {
var x;
if (true) {
x = 10
} else {
x = 15;
}
processVar(x)
}
function processVar(param) {
console.log(param);
}
logTenOrFifteen();
outside of the
let
block and then assign values to the variable inside them. The only difference is that to achieve this effect we had to use
if/else
(lexical scoping) instead of
var
(block scoping). Javascript just gives some nice sugar for lexically scoped variables.
let
, the variable is accessible outside of the block (which makes sense, variables declared with
var
are lexically scoped). This can lead to many issues that required the introduction of block scoped variables. The same difference between lexically and block scoped variables cause the following odd behaviors.
var
function foo() {
let x = 10;
if (true) {
let x = 12;
console.log(x); // outputs 12;
}
console.log(x); // outputs 10
}
function foo() {
var x = 10;
if (true) {
var x = 12;
console.log(x); // outputs 12
}
console.log(x); // outputs 12
}
function acts as expected. We wouldn't expect the second console log to print 12 since we'd expect that the value for
foo
of 12 should only apply in the if statement and not outside. If it were simply a reassignment (
x
) then we'd expect the output of both logs to be 12.
x = 12
function however prints 12 twice even though the variable is redeclared. This is due to the fact that in this case, the variable is lexically scoped since the variable was created with
foo
.
var
function foo() {
let x = 5;
let x = 10;
}
function foo() {
var x = 5;
var x = 10;
}
function works. This is another key difference between lexical and block scoped variables. Lexical variables can be redeclared whereas block scoped variables cannot. To fix the first function, you'd have to remove the
foo
in the second assignment. I imagine javascript compiles the second foo function to something like
let
function foo() {
var x;
x = 5;
x = 10;
}
making them accessible before they're defined. Ex:
undefiend
console.log(foo); var foo = 'hello'; // This would log undefined
. Ex:
ReferenceError
console.log(foo); let foo = 12; // This would throw an error