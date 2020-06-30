Automatic Window Resizing in Vim

A common workflow in vim is to use multiple windows to view and edit various files at the same time. Once opened though, the size of each window often remains unchanged unless explicitly resized.

A nicer workflow would be for the focused window's width to automatically expand.

The Code

WinEnter vim event. This behavoir requires surprisingly little vim script and has become one of my favorite additions. It's accomplished with the following snippet that uses an autogroup to call a function on thevim event.

augroup ReduceNoise autocmd! " Automatically resize active split to 85 width autocmd WinEnter * : call ResizeSplits() augroup END function ! ResizeSplits () set winwidth = 85 wincmd = endfunction

winwidth to 85. This settings controls the width for the active window; the number represents the number of columns for the active window including the sign and line number columns. If those require 5 columns and winwidth is set to 85, 80 columns are used for the text. The first line of the function setsto 85. This settings controls the width for the active window; the number represents the number of columns for the active window including the sign and line number columns. If those require 5 columns andis set to 85, 80 columns are used for the text.

wincmd = , equalizes the width and height for all the other unfocused windows; see : h wincmd for more information and some other great window commands. The second line,, equalizes the width and height for all the other unfocused windows; seefor more information and some other great window commands.

Beyond Resizing

The above is a slimmed down version of a more practical implementation. Controlling other window settings can reduce additional noise on unfocused windows increasing your signal to noise ratio fo r your active work. Some additional ideas include:

Display absolute line numbers in unfocused windows and relative line numbers only in the focused window

Only display the sign column in the focused window

Only show the cursor line in the focused window

Disabling syntax settings of the unfocused windows

Enabling these settings is easily done by extending the above autogroup to include some additional auto commands like the ones shown below.

autocmd WinEnter * setlocal cursorline autocmd WinEnter * setlocal signcolumn=auto autocmd WinLeave * setlocal nocursorline autocmd WinLeave * setlocal signcolumn= no

cursorline and signcolumn are enabled. Unfocused windows disable these settings. When a window is entered, theandare enabled. Unfocused windows disable these settings.

The Gotchas

The autocommands and resizing function work well in most cases, but may have some unintended effects. Windows created by plugins like NERDTree or to display the quick fix and location list may expand unexpectedly when focused.

wincmd = to run when on these windows as it equalizes not just the width but also the height of all open windows. One resolution to this unintended behvaoir is to add some if statements to the resize function to only execute if the active window's file type is not NERDTree, quick fix, or location list. You may not wantto run when on these windows as it equalizes not just the width but also the height of all open windows.

Despite these (minor) shortcomings (most of which can be accounted for and fixed), this has become one of my favorite and most useful settings. Its a pattern you won't know you missed until you had it.

At least one plugin has been created for this behavior: Lens.vim . If plugins are more appealing to your set up it can support some additional cool features.

Tags