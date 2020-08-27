Scaling Web Applications Is Like Walking a Tight Rope in a Storm

Passionate software developer, Linux enthusiast, clean code crusader, DIY advocate, Tech Evangelist
Scaling web applications is a skill. It’s like walking a tight rope, in the midst of a storm. There are multiple factors acting on you,
Each will pull you in the opposite direction, you have to balance between them. You will need to decide what is the equilibrium point for your application based on your use case and resources available to you.
Currently there are lot of options on cloud that provide tools to help in deploying, managing, and scaling web applications. The tools can be broadly classified as (Note: Below analogy is just for easy understanding).
These tools build your application, and also set up, configure and run your application. All you need to do is provide the source. You do not need to worry about creating docker files, creating deployment yaml etc. This is used for quickly deploying your application. You forgo control in favor of lesser complexity.
These tools are serverless container platforms, where you are responsible for the built artifacts (docker images). The deployment of your container is managed for you. It also provides auto scale abilities.
These tools provide Kubernetes as a platform, and you can run your containerized workloads on them. You will need to create and configure deployment yaml the instruct Kubernetes where to deploy your workloads. This is a good balance between control and complexity.
These only give you server/vms on which you need to install, configure, and manage Kubernetes. Here you have complete control, but also you need dedicated devops teams to maintain your infrastructure.
You need to select your appropriate platform/stack based on below below metrics.
You can use a variety of higher level tools to manage your deployments in a CI/CD pipeline. These tools can be used with Paas and Iaas categories as defined above.
As you can see, a lot goes into making sure your web service can scale up. So if you are starting out it makes sense to start with Saas category products. If this does not handle your workload, you will need to progressively hop to the more granular categories.
