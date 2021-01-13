Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium dVPN!
Hackernoon logoConfiguring Multi Cluster Setup in Postman by@arvindkgs

Configuring Multi Cluster Setup in Postman

January 13th 2021
Author profile picture

@arvindkgsArvind Kumar GS

Passionate software developer, Linux enthusiast, clean code crusader, DIY advocate, Tech Evangelist

If you are testing REST APIs application with Oauth on Postman, generally you do the following,

  • Send a OAUTH request to an /auth endpoint and copying the access token, and setting header as ‘Bearer <access-token>’ in actual request.
  • This copy-paste be avoided if you set following pre-request script in pre-request tab
    This will execute the Oauth request before executing the actual REST
    API, and store in a global variable. So consecutive calls will utilize
    the stored global variable.

Above works great for a single cluster setup.

However for a multi cluster setup, where you have one cluster in say EU data center, another in US, then you would need to duplicate this setup. I have seen developers Postman flooded with hundreds of similar requests, with only change being the URL, like below with over 184 requests

This can be avoided by using environment variables.

I have modified the pre-request script to store the access tokens, refresh token as a value object in a map with key being the cluster url. This url is set via the environment variables.

So now I can switch to different clusters easily by switching the environment.

Author profile picture

@arvindkgsArvind Kumar GS

Read my stories

Passionate software developer, Linux enthusiast, clean code crusader, DIY advocate, Tech Evangelist

Related

Modularizing Docker Images

5 reactions
#docker
Author profile picture

@arvindkgsArvind Kumar GS

3min
08/31/20

Django vs Laravel: An In-Depth Comparison

6 reactions
#programming
Author profile picture

@ankushsinglaAnkush Singla

03/17/21

Tags

#postman#distributed-infrastructure#testing#rest-api#backend#webhook#api#programming
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.