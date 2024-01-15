Saving Dataframes into Oracle Database with Python

Using Python to Save a Dataframe into Oracle Database You can use the library in combination with the and libraries to save a dataframe to an Oracle database in Python. pandas sqlalchemy cx_Oracle import pandas as pd\nfrom sqlalchemy import create_engine\nimport cx_Oracle\n\n# Create an SQLAlchemy engine using the connection\nengine = create_engine('oracle://username:password@hostname:port/service_name')\n\n# Save the dataframe to the Oracle database and lowercase your_table_name \ndf.to_sql('your_table_name', con=engine, if_exists='replace', index=False) Replace , , , , and with your actual Oracle database credentials and connection details. 'username' 'password' 'hostname' 'port' 'service_name' Please replace with the actual lowercase name of the table in your Oracle database. Otherwise, you may encounter . your_table_name InvalidRequestError: Could not reflect: requested table(s) not available in Engine When you run this script, it will establish a connection to the database, create a sample dataframe, and then save the dataframe to the specified table in the Oracle database. Oracle Make sure the table structure has been created in the database before proceeding. Option 1: Create Table Structure using SQL Keep in mind that you will need to create the table structure in the Oracle database before attempting to save the dataframe to it. The table structure should match the structure of the dataframe in terms of column names and data types. You can create the table structure in your Oracle database using SQL. Here's an example of how you might create a table in Oracle to match the structure of your dataframe: CREATE TABLE your_table_name (\n column1_name column1_data_type,\n column2_name column2_data_type,\n ...\n); Option 2: Create Table Structure using Python You can run the SQL script in Python using the method provided by the SQLAlchemy library. Here's an example of how you can execute an SQL script after creating the engine: engine.execute() from sqlalchemy import create_engine\n\n# Create an engine\nengine = create_engine('oracle://username:password@hostname:port/database_name')\n\n# SQL script to create a table\nsql_script =\nCREATE TABLE your_table_name (\n column1_name column1_data_type,\n column2_name column2_data_type,\n ...\n);\n\n# Execute the SQL script\nwith engine.connect() as connection:\n connection.execute(sql_script) Make sure to replace , , , etc., with your actual table and column names and data types. your_table_name column1_name column1_data_type Conclusion Once the table structure is in place, you can then use the method I mentioned earlier to save the dataframe to the Oracle database. The method will automatically insert the data from the dataframe into the existing table in the database as long as the column names and data types match. to_sql Thank you for taking the time to explore data-related insights with me. I appreciate your engagement. If you find this information helpful, I invite you to follow me or connect with me on . Happy exploring!👋 LinkedIn