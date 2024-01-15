How to Automate SAP Report Extraction with PyAutoGUI

Automating SAP GUI with PyAutoGUI involves using the Python package to simulate mouse clicks and keyboard inputs, allowing for navigation of the SAP system and extraction of data. It offers the advantage of not requiring extra rights and permissions, but may be less efficient and require more maintenance. This method is best for situations where access to APIs or databases is restricted and there is a need to automate tasks within the SAP GUI environment. Solution The solution involves two main parts. The first part focuses on automating SAP Logon, while the second part involves simulating clicks and typing using PyAutoGUI. To achieve this, the process of manually downloading data from SAP GUI is replicated by utilizing PyAutoGUI to simulate all necessary clicking and typing actions. Step 1: Automating SAP Logon open saplogon.exe this code uses package to open the saplogon.exe that has been installed on your Windows computer. If the installed in another path, feel free to replace it. subprocess saplogon.exe import subprocess\n\n# open SAP GUI\nsap_logopn = r"C:\\Program Files (x86)\\SAP\\FrontEnd\\SAPgui\\saplogon.exe"\nsubprocess.Popen(sap_logopn) maximize the window Maximizing the window will be beneficial for the next step, as we need to specify precise coordinates for each click and typing area. This will ensure greater accuracy and efficiency in our task. After opening the , we can use the shortcut + to maximize the SAP GUI. In Python, the code to achieve this using the library is . saplogon.exe Win Up pyautogui pyautogui.hotkey('win', 'up') import pyautogui\n\n# maximize the window\npyautogui.hotkey('win', 'up') Log On after opening the and maximizing the window, we need to click the button and then type in your User and Password to login in. saplogon.exe Log On Auto Clicking Lon On Button Hover over the button and run the following code to print the coordinates. Then use the printed values to define the variables and . Log on log_on_button_x log_on_button_y x, y = pyautogui.position()\nprint("The current position of the mouse is: X-axis {} and Y-axis {}.".format(x, y)) log_on_button_x = x\nlog_on_button_y = y\npyautogui.click(log_on_button_x , log_on_button_y) Typing User and Password Hover over the Client(optional), User and Password and use the same method to get the coordinates of the typing area. x, y = pyautogui.position() is used to simulate clicking on specific coordinates on the screen, and is used to type the username and password. pyautogui.click pyautogui.typewrite Remember to adjust the coordinates (x, y) according to your specific scree size. Additionally, you may need to add small delays using to ensure that each action is executed properly. time.sleep # client\nclient_x = 'client_x'\nclient_y = 'client_y '\npyautogui.moveTo(x=client_x, y=client_y, duration=0.25)\ntime.sleep(1)\npyautogui.click(client_x, client_y)\ntime.sleep(1)\npyautogui.hotkey('ctrl', 'a')\ntime.sleep(1)\npyautogui.press('delete')\npyautogui.typewrite('client')\ntime.sleep(2)\n\n# user\nuser_x = 'user_x'\nuser_y = 'user_y'\npyautogui.click(user_x, user_y)\npyautogui.typewrite('account')\ntime.sleep(2)\n\n# password\npassword_x = 'password_x'\npassword_y = 'password_y'\npyautogui.click(password_x, password_y)\npyautogui.typewrite('password')\ntime.sleep(2)\n\n# login in \npyautogui.press('enter') When the default language on your computer is not English, it may cause an error in the login process. You can use the following code to set your language to English. from win32api import SendMessage\nfrom win32con import WM_INPUTLANGCHANGEREQUEST\nfrom win32gui import GetForegroundWindow\n\nSendMessage(GetForegroundWindow(), WM_INPUTLANGCHANGEREQUEST, 0, 0x4090409) == 0 Step 2: Simulating Clicks and Typing with PyAutoGUI Typing TCODE After logging in successfully, the next step is to enter the transaction code (tcode). def type_tcode(tcode, tcode_x, tcode_y):\n pyautogui.click(tcode_x, tcode_y)\n time.sleep(2)\n pyautogui.typewrite(tcode)\n time.sleep(2)\n pyautogui.press('enter') individual filters and export the data You can use to simulate individual filters by following the same logic as the first step. First, obtain the coordinates of the filters and then use to simulate the necessary operations. If you need to press , , or , you can use . If the report in SAP requires a significant amount of time to run, be sure to use to allow for ample time. pyautogui pyautogui enter delete right pyautogui.press('enter') time.sleep() Additionally, if you want to extract data from the report, you can use to locate and click on the necessary fields or buttons to export the data. After exporting the data, you can use Python libraries such as to manipulate the data as needed. Using , you can automate the process of generating reports in SAP by simulating mouse and keyboard inputs to navigate the SAP interface and extract the required information. This can save significant time and effort by streamlining the reporting process and reducing the need for manual input. pyautogui pandas pyautogui Thank you for taking the time to explore data-related insights with me. I appreciate your engagement. If you find this information helpful, I invite you to follow me or connect with me on . Happy exploring!👋 LinkedIn Also published . here