How to Use Pyinstaller to Create an EXE File

As a Data Analyst, one common challenge I face is trying to share a python script for data processing with colleagues who may not have an IT background or are not familiar with Python. Oftentimes, their computers do not have Python environment. Pyinstaller is an incredibly useful tool for packaging your Python code into a standalone executable file. This makes it simple to distribute and run your code on various systems without the need for users to have Python installed. In this blog post, we'll guide you through the process of using Pyinstaller to create an EXE file from your Python script. Packaging Python Code with PyInstaller Step 1: Install pyinstaller Make sure is installed on your system using pip. Run the following command in your terminal or command prompt to install it. Pyinstaller pip install pyinstaller Step 2: Navigate to Your Python Script Navigate to the directory where your Python script is located using the terminal or command prompt. Step 3: Run Pyinstaller To generate an EXE file from your Python script, you can use the following command: pyinstaller -F python_script.py In this command, specifies that you want a executable file, which includes all third-party dependencies, resources, and code. Replace with the name of your Python script. -F python_script.py Step 4: Locate the Generated EXE File After running the Pyinstaller command, you will find that three folders are generated: , , and . The folder contains the executable file of your Python script. You can now distribute this EXE file to others, and they can run your script without needing to install Python! pycache build dist dist Exploring further more options There are numerous options available for customization when using pyinstaller. Some commonly used examples include: : Allows you to specify the name of the executable file. -n, --name pyinstaller --name myprogram myscript.py or pyinstaller -n myprogram myscript.py : Causes the console window to be hidden when the program is run. -w, --windowed pyinstaller --windowed myscript.py or pyinstaller -w myscript.py : Replace output directory (default: SPECPATH/dist/SPECNAME) without asking for confirmation. -y, -noconfirm : Specifies a directory to search for additional hooks. -additional-hooks-dir Packaging Python Code with GUI If you find the options for packaging Python scripts to be complex and are seeking a more straightforward solution, is an excellent tool to consider. It offers a user-friendly graphical interface for converting Python scripts into standalone executable files using . This tool streamlines the process by guiding users through the necessary configurations and options, making it easier to create executable files from Python scripts. Auto-py-to-exe Pyinstaller Here's how you can use it: Installation: First, ensure that you have installed. auto-py-to-exe pip install auto-py-to-exe Usage: Once is installed, you can run the tool by executing the following command in your terminal or command prompt: auto-py-to-exe auto-py-to-exe This command will open a graphical user interface (GUI) for , allowing you to proceed with the conversion process. auto-py-to-exe Customization: The tool offers various customization options, including the ability to set the icon for the executable file and choose whether the console window should be shown during execution. These options are presented within the GUI, making it easy to configure the desired settings for the executable file. Thank you for taking the time to explore data-related insights with me. I appreciate your engagement. If you find this information helpful, I invite you to follow me or connect with me on . Happy exploring!👋 LinkedIn