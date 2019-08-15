Sample App—Android Unidirectional Data Flow

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Creator of Coinverse - The 1st Crypto News Audiocast App @ bit.ly/play-coin
.
MediatorLiveData
sealed class Lce<T> {
class Loading<T> : Lce<T>()
data class Content<T>(val packet: T) : Lce<T>()
data class Error<T>(val packet: T) : Lce<T>()
}
view event in the ContentFragment.kt. The event is processed in the ContentViewModel.kt.
ContentSelected
class ContentAdapter(...): PagedListAdapter<Content, ContentAdapter.ViewHolder>(DIFF_CALLBACK) {
val contentSelected: LiveData<Event<ContentSelected>> get() = _contentSelected
private val _contentSelected = MutableLiveData<Event<ContentSelected>>()
private fun createOnClickListener(content: Content) = OnClickListener { view ->
when (view.id) {
preview, contentTypeLogo -> _contentSelected.value =
Event(ContentSelected(view.getTag(ADAPTER_POSITION_KEY) as Int, content))
}
}
}
class ContentFragment : Fragment() {
private val viewEvent: LiveData<Event<ContentViewEvent>> get() = _viewEvent
private val _viewEvent = MutableLiveData<Event<ContentViewEvent>>()
private fun initAdapters() {
adapter = ContentAdapter(contentViewModel, _viewEvent).apply {
this.contentSelected.observe(viewLifecycleOwner, EventObserver { contentSelected ->
_viewEvent.value = Event(ContentSelected(
getAdapterPosition(contentSelected.position), contentSelected.content))
})
}
override fun onResume() {
super.onResume()
viewEvent.observe(viewLifecycleOwner, EventObserver { event ->
contentViewModel.processEvent(event)
})
}
is a video, the ViewModel updates the
contentType
LiveData value of the view state
contentToPlay
with the
FeedViewState
object containing a video url.
ContentToPlay
class ContentViewModel(application: Application) : AndroidViewModel(application) {
fun processEvent(event: ContentViewEvent) {
when (event) {
is ContentViewEvent.ContentSelected -> {
val contentSelected = ContentViewEvent.ContentSelected(event.position, event.content)
when (contentSelected.content.contentType) {
YOUTUBE -> {
setContentLoadingStatus(contentSelected.content.id, View.GONE)
_viewEffect.value = Event(NotifyItemChanged(contentSelected.position))
_feedViewState.value = _feedViewState.value?.copy(contentToPlay =
MutableLiveData<Event<ContentResult.ContentToPlay>>().apply {
this.value = Event(ContentResult.ContentToPlay(
contentSelected.position, contentSelected.content, "", ""))
})
}
}
}
}
}
}
data class FeedViewState(val contentToPlay: LiveData<Event<ContentResult.ContentToPlay>>, ...)
data class ContentToPlay(var position: Int, var content: Content, var filePath: String?,
val errorMessage: String) : Parcelable {...}
FeedViewState
value change, and launches the Fragment to play the video.
contentToPlay
class ContentFragment : Fragment() {
private fun observeViewState() {
contentViewModel.feedViewState.observe(viewLifecycleOwner, Observer { viewState ->
viewState.contentToPlay.observe(viewLifecycleOwner, EventObserver { contentToPlay ->
when (feedType) {
MAIN, DISMISSED ->
if (childFragmentManager.findFragmentByTag(CONTENT_DIALOG_FRAGMENT_TAG) == null)
ContentDialogFragment().newInstance(Bundle().apply {
putParcelable(CONTENT_TO_PLAY_KEY, contentToPlay)
}).show(childFragmentManager, CONTENT_DIALOG_FRAGMENT_TAG)
}
})
})
}
}
is added and observed in the Fragment to update the RecyclerView cell that has been selected.
NotifyItemChanged
class ContentFragment : Fragment() {
private fun observeViewEffects() {
contentViewModel.viewEffect.observe(viewLifecycleOwner, EventObserver { effect ->
when (effect) {
is ContentViewEffect.NotifyItemChanged -> adapter.notifyItemChanged(effect.position)
}
})
}
}
event is straightforward because there is a view event and one piece of data, the
ContentSelected
object, returned in the view state. The
ContentToPlay
event created from the AudioFragment.kt, that retrieves the required information to play an audiocast, is more complicated because it requires two network requests.
PlayerLoad
class AudioFragment : Fragment() {
private val viewEvent: LiveData<Event<ContentViewEvent>> get() = _viewEvent
private val _viewEvent = MutableLiveData<Event<ContentViewEvent>>()
override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) {
...
contentToPlay = arguments!!.getParcelable(CONTENT_TO_PLAY_KEY)!!
if (savedInstanceState == null)
_viewEvent.value = Event(ContentViewEvent.PlayerLoad(
contentToPlay.content.id, contentToPlay.filePath!!,
contentToPlay.content.previewImage))
}
}
class ContentViewModel(application: Application) : AndroidViewModel(application) {
val playerViewState: LiveData<PlayerViewState> get() = _playerViewState
private val _playerViewState = MutableLiveData<PlayerViewState>()
fun processEvent(event: ContentViewEvent) {
when (event) {
is ContentViewEvent.PlayerLoad ->
_playerViewState.value = PlayerViewState(getContentPlayer(
event.contentId, event.filePath, event.previewImageUrl))
}
}
}
returned requires retrieving information from two sources for both the mp3 file to play audio, and a converted Bitmap image to display in the notification player.
PlayerViewState
data class PlayerViewState(val contentPlayer: LiveData<Event<ContentResult.ContentPlayer>>)
sealed class ContentResult {
data class ContentPlayer(val uri: Uri, val image: ByteArray, val errorMessage: String): ContentResult(), Parcelable {...}
}
code within the ContentViewModel as well which gets ugly.
LCE
.
MediatorLiveData
takes in two LiveData objects,
combineLiveData
returning the mp3, and
getContentUri
returning the Bitmap image.
bitmapToByteArray
only returns the
combineLiveData
LiveData once each LiveData item passed into the method has been populated with info, indicated by an emitted boolean in the code below.
ContentPlayer
class ContentViewModel(application: Application) : AndroidViewModel(application) {
private fun getContentPlayer(contentId: String, filePath: String, imageUrl: String) =
getContentUri(contentId, filePath).combineLiveData(bitmapToByteArray(imageUrl)) { a, b ->
Event(ContentResult.ContentPlayer(a.peekEvent().uri, b.peekEvent().image,
getLiveDataErrors(a, b)
))
}
/**
* Sets the value to the result of a function that is called when both `LiveData`s have data
* or when they receive updates after that.
*/
private fun <T, A, B> LiveData<A>.combineLiveData(other: LiveData<B>, onChange: (A, B) -> T) =
MediatorLiveData<T>().also { result ->
var source1emitted = false
var source2emitted = false
val mergeF = {
val source1Value = this.value
val source2Value = other.value
if (source1emitted && source2emitted)
result.value = onChange.invoke(source1Value!!, source2Value!!)
}
result.addSource(this) { source1emitted = true; mergeF.invoke() }
result.addSource(other) { source2emitted = true; mergeF.invoke() }
}
private fun getContentUri(contentId: String, filePath: String) =
switchMap(repository.getContentUri(contentId, filePath)) { lce ->
when (lce) {
is Lce.Loading -> MutableLiveData()
is Lce.Content -> MutableLiveData<Event<ContentResult.ContentUri>>().apply {
value = Event(ContentResult.ContentUri(lce.packet.uri, ""))
}
is Lce.Error -> {
Crashlytics.log(Log.ERROR, LOG_TAG, lce.packet.errorMessage)
MutableLiveData()
}
}
}
private fun bitmapToByteArray(url: String) = liveData {
emitSource(switchMap(repository.bitmapToByteArray(url)) { lce ->
when (lce) {
is Lce.Loading -> liveData {}
is Lce.Content -> liveData {
emit(Event(ContentResult.ContentBitmap(lce.packet.image, lce.packet.errorMessage)))
}
is Lce.Error -> liveData {
Crashlytics.log(Log.WARN, LOG_TAG,
"bitmapToByteArray error or null - ${lce.packet.errorMessage}")
}
}
})
}
private fun getLiveDataErrors(a: Event<ContentResult.ContentUri>, b: Event<ContentResult.ContentBitmap>) =
a.peekEvent().errorMessage.apply { if (this.isNotEmpty()) this }.apply {
b.peekEvent().errorMessage.also {
if (it.isNotEmpty()) this.plus(" " + it)
}
}
}
in the AudioFragment.
ContentPlayer
class AudioFragment : Fragment() {
private lateinit var contentToPlay: ContentResult.ContentToPlay
private lateinit var contentViewModel: ContentViewModel
private fun observeViewState() {
contentViewModel.playerViewState.observe(viewLifecycleOwner, Observer { viewState ->
viewState?.contentPlayer?.observe(viewLifecycleOwner, EventObserver { contentPlayer ->
//Launch audiocast!
})
})
}
}