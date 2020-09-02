SaaS Tools For Small Business: From Project Management to Marketing

Content Writer at Sagenext.
Small businesses are in a continuous struggle to manage their workload and summing up their monetary expenses. One of the most affordable and easiest ways is to keep a check on the latest SaaS software which handles all that’s necessary to your business while reducing the manual efforts.
Isn’t it amazing how you can just lend a helping hand from a service provider and sit comfortably in your space watching everything’s already done for your business growth? It is! Small businesses use different tools to manage their key aspects. But let’s not deny that you can always be more productive while gaining some extra business points with Saas software. Yes, there’s one efficient software for every need whether it is management, research, and development, or sales.
Here are some of the most viable SaaS tools used by small businesses :
Sales is the most appropriate approach to make money in every business whether it’s small or larger. These SaaS software implies better sales and boosts productivity.
1. Mailchimp
Email marketing is the Avante-Garde solution to boost business sales. This is one major reason why businesses focus on email marketing. In the present scenario, the mail service providers are much more likely to automatically respond to the customers and are easy to use. The user can customize their mails, attach notifications, and automate responses according to customer behavior. Mailchimp helps in automating the overall email sending and receiving process. It allows keeping the customer data so that it can be used in the future to target the same customers.
2. Pipedrive
Pipedrive could be your magic wand if you are spending your time on repetitive tasks. It is one of the best Customer Relationship Management software. There are various CRMs available in the market but choosing this one would be your greatest investment. The SaaS can help in automating workflow and save time by eliminating numerous manual tasks.
3. Keap
Keap is a cloud-based sales and marketing solution that offers customer relationship management, e-commerce functionalities, and marketing automation. It is generally used by small businesses t streamline sales and marketing and to manage customers.
Performing better research ensuring better development in businesses. Staying ahead of the competition demands researching ahead from competitors. These applications will be of great use.
1. Workplace
Workplace is an enterprise connectivity software developed by Facebook and includes the use of groups, a news feed, and instant messaging.
Here are the advantages of Workplace
2. Slack
Slack is called a messaging SaaS tool but with features like app integration and file sharing it is more than it is named.
Some exceptional advantages of Slack
1. Calendly
When we talk about digital calendars, it is wise to have one that can schedule your work at a great pace and should take the hassle out of your daily work scheduling. One such digital calendar is Calendly. It is used by professionals and small businesses due to its great integration capabilities, usability, and mobile support.
2. Basecamp
Basecamp is a software that is best designed for production in small businesses. It is considered to be one of the most organized software with all the icons available on the front page reducing the hassle to find what the user needs. Basecamp can be used to comment on files, notifications about the overall production, assign tasks, and do everything that the user can generally do without having to worry about sending emails and receiving reviews.
3. QuickBooks
QuickBooks is one of the most preferred accounting applications used by small businesses to increase productivity. The software is used by around 200,000 customers in the market that is solely relying on QuickBooks for their work.
A majority of small businesses also choose QuickBooks hosting services that offer remote working and multi-user collaboration.
These SaaS tools are efficient in playing every role in businesses from operations to productions. It’s true that there are thousands of more applications available but these are the best from the stock.
