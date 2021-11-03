Ruby vs PHP vs JavaScript - What Should Your Next App Be Built On?

Choosing a language for your web application is no easy task.NodeJS vs PHP vs Ruby? You want to choose something that scales well and covers your business needs both on the front end and back end. Fabian Wesner, Founder of ROQ Technologies, has a lot of experience with web apps. He has shared his insights into web application - based on his years of experience and study. He tells you which factors to consider when choosing a language and even suggests a. language for each use case (eCommerce, Static Web Application, and Dynamic Web Application (SaaS, online portal etc.)