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Revolutionizing NIH-Funded Research: Dilip Mehendra Sharma's Cloud Platform Research Transformation

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

December 17th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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cloud#cloud-architecture#aws-solutions#nih-research#healthcare-technology#data-security-compliance#scalable-cloud-platforms#clinical-research-infra#good-company

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