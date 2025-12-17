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Manoj Srivastava: Architecting Strategic Transformation Across Industries

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

December 17th, 2025
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tech-stories#global-strategy-execution#value-creation-leadership#building-information-modeling#modern-ai-driven-enterprise#kawneer-india-case-study#business-strategy-and-innovation#ent.-digital-transformation#good-company

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