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Architecting the Future of Financial Planning: Karan Shah's Pioneering Cutting-Edge SAP EPM Systems

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

December 17th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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finance#financial-planning#global-finance-technology#epm-solutions#business-process-automation#predictive-financial-analytics#sap-bpc#transform-financial-planning#good-company

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