OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

OnePlus launches the new Nord 2 5G. The second phone of the mid-range series of the smartphone company. OnePlus Nord was released last year with a completely unique identity, but the Nord 2 does not look like a follower of the same line. It looks closer to the OnePlus 9, the flagship phone of the company.

This phone has some impressive features, which is why they have been calling it the flagship killer. In this article, we will review the phone specs to see if the OnePlus Nord 2 is only a self-proclaimed flagship killer, or if it really has the potential to challenge the top phones?

The design does look like a flagship phone in your hand, but it's a little heavy for its size. The phone is covered with Gorilla glassing at the front and back which is very reliable, but the frame material underneath it is all plastic. We can consider this to be the first drawback of not being a flagship phone. This is why we wouldn't suggest using it without a back case.

Here are the features of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G discussed below:

Display

The OnePlus Nord 2 has a display size of 6.43 inches, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels 410ppi. The 90Hz refresh rate seems quite low, but it feels absolutely fine when it comes to performance. There's an option in the phone to turn down the refresh rate to 60Hz to save battery life, but I don't think that's a practical option for any user.

Image: OnePlus Forum

Additionally, the AMOLED display offers quite bright colors that feel nothing short of the required sharpness. I think the display is up to the mark, with hardly any compromises made.

Performance

Image: GizmoChina

One of the best things about this smartphone is the unreal charging speed. It comes with a 65W charger in the box, which charges the battery from empty to full in just 30 minutes. A stat that attracts any user and makes it easier to ignore the fact that there is no wireless charging. The 4500mAh battery is powerful enough to easily last a full day, but is that really a worrying point with that charging speed?

OnePlus Nord 2 has an Amazing Set of Cameras

Camera: 50MP (main), 8MP (wide-angle), 2MP (mono)

Front camera: 32-megapixel

Video recording: 4K @ 30fps

Let's be honest, there's no budget phone that has the same camera quality as a flagship phone. In this department, OnePlus Nord 2 is no different. While it offers great pictures for everyday use, it still may not offer the details that a high-end photographer looks for. The 50 MP main camera has amazing results, but the 8 MP wide-angle lens is a step down from that quality.

Image: OnePlus

Additionally, there's no telephoto lens, so the option of 2x zoom in also slightly diminishes the quality of the picture. Safe to say that the picture quality is great, but not outstanding. The video quality, on the other hand, is 4K, and it's pretty good.

Major Drawbacks found in OnePlus Nord 2

When it comes to budget smartphones, most of them have one thing in common, and that's a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, OnePlus has decided to skip that on Nord 2 and not offer a USB-C to 3.5mm converter in the box. Are they following the same path as Apple did with iPhone SE 2020?

Image: OnePlus

There's a monochrome sensor along with rear cameras at the back of the phone. However, the sensor is only a 2 MP depth sensor, and its results are nothing better than what a software filter would offer for a black and white picture. Its utility and quality are quite questionable as there's no point in adding it to the phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pricing

OnePlus Nord 2 stands at a price of $540 for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version, whereas the variant with 12 GB Ram and 256 GB storage will cost you around $640. Comparatively, other budget phones stand at $400 for iPhone SE 2020 and $500 for Google Pixel 4a 5G. For its better features, I believe that the OnePlus Nord 2 is very fairly priced. These prices are converted from the launch prices in the UK, as the phone currently has no plans to release in the US.

Is OnePlus Nord 2 better than its competitors?

Keeping the prices in mind, I would say the most notable competitors of One Plus Nord 2 include iPhone SE 2020, Google Pixel 4a 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A52. I think Nord 2 easily tops off these devices when it comes to performance, battery life, display size, and charging power.

However, I still do not think it is a flagship killer; it's still a long way away from it. Have you had a chance to get your hands on the new device yet?

Let us know your thoughts in the HackerNoon Community.

