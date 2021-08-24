Who doesn’t love gaming experiences with the most realistic display? Achieving this is possible by utilizing the best gaming routers in 2021. For gamers, high-end graphics, as well as perfect gaming audio, should be a priority. This ensures that you enjoy playing games just as much as they are designed to be enjoyed.\n\n\\\nThe significance of leisure and entertainment cannot be overemphasized. Whether you are a gamer or an everyday internet user, you deserve a high-quality, pleasurable feel of HD graphics and uninterrupted browsing. The ideal gaming router should be equipped with the Wi-Fi 6 feature which, since recently, has become the standard for strong and speedy network connections. Your internet speed is just as relevant as your mouse and console. If you constantly experience lag while gaming online, those crucial, wasted seconds can quickly transform a winning game into a losing one.\n\n\\\nListed below are our top picks of gaming routers with the very best features, providing the greatest gaming experience available.\n\n## The Best Gaming Router You Can Buy in 2021\n\n### 1. [NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Gaming Router](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P3FGKYD?&tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-yx3835cc.jpeg)\n\n\\\n**Most versatile**\n\nThis device is the choicest option for smart-home owners. This implies that it can control a home full of devices as it possesses the Wi-Fi stream capacity to do so. It stands out because it can be utilized to work with many gadgets simultaneously.\n\n\\\nOne of the multiple amazing features of the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 gaming router is the 6Gbps dual-band frequency Wi-Fi that is great for streaming videos, lag-free gaming, and video calls. Another amazing thing is that this router supports up to 2Gbps internet plans and up to 5gigabits wired connections. It has 8 antennas that deliver a long Wi-Fi range, sufficient for an area measuring about 3,500 square ft. This makes it absolutely perfect for most homes and somewhat justifies its $399 price tag.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* 6Gbps dual-band frequency for seamless streaming\n* 12 Wi-Fi streams for efficient multi-device connectivity\n* Supports internet plans of up to 2Gbps\n\n \\\n\n> **[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P3FGKYD?&tag=hackernoon01-20)**\n\n\\\n### 2. [TP-Link Archer C4000 Gaming Router](https://www.amazon.com/TP-Link-AC4000-Smart-WiFi-Router/dp/B084HLB7LJ?&tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-ww5e353l.jpeg)\n\n\\\n**Most Reliable Wireless Router**\n\nIf you are craving the best experience with a wireless internet router, then the TP-Link Archer C4000 gaming router is ideal for you. In as much as good speed can be related to wired connections, wireless connections are much more convenient, and this is where this router wins big time.\n\n\\\nWith 1625 Mbps on both 5 GHz bands and 750 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band, you can be assured of great speed even if you connect wirelessly with this router. Its Wi-Fi coverage is far-reaching as a result of its innovative range-boosting technology. This router is also unique because of its advanced security subscription to TP-Link HomeCare. Also, it has a powerful 1.8 GHz 64-bit CPU, three co-processors, and 512 MB of RAM that all enable it to control the home network with utmost efficiency.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Equipped with free security features\n* Tri-band wireless connectivity for seamless streaming\n* Range-boost technology for wide area coverage\n\n \\\n\n> **[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/TP-Link-AC4000-Smart-WiFi-Router/dp/B084HLB7LJ?&tag=hackernoon01-20)**\n\n\\\n### 3. [Speedefy AC2100 Gaming Router](https://www.amazon.com/Speedefy-AC2100-Smart-WiFi-Router/dp/B08C341JN6?&tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-3q7g35kr.jpeg)\n\n\\\n**Easiest to Manage**\n\nThis gaming router supports individual preferences as its app or web interface management makes it very easy to adjust the settings to suit your needs. It is suitable for family use, as it can be configured to monitor and control children’s access to the internet.\n\n\\\nThe Speedefy AC2100 gaming router is embedded with seven cutting-edge 6dBi external antennas to deliver very strong signals across the room. Its speed is 2033Mbps and it covers up to 2,500 square ft. It requires iOS 9.0 and Android 4.4 or later devices to be set up. Its configuration is quite straightforward and can be achieved in five minutes. It also has reliable security features, ensuring your connection remains hacker-free.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Dual-core CPU for lag-less streaming and web browsing\n* User-friendy web interface management\n* Parental control feature\n* WPA-2 protocol for enhanced security\n\n \\\n\n> **[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/Speedefy-AC2100-Smart-WiFi-Router/dp/B08C341JN6?&tag=hackernoon01-20)**\n\n\\\n### 4. [ASUS AX5400 Gaming Router](https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-RT-AX82U-Dual-Band-Acceleration-Dedicated/dp/B08BJJ3RGW?&tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-hj9d35mm.jpeg)\n\n\\\n**Best for Mobile Gaming**\n\nThis router is most suitable for mobile gaming as you can minimize latency with just one tap. It specifically prioritizes game-compatible devices like your mobile phone or PlayStation 5, rather than smart home devices.\n\n\\\nThe gaming port on the ASUS AX5400 gaming router prioritizes any device connected to it ahead of others. The router is compatible with all Wi-Fi devices and is super-fast (5400Mbps) because of its Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) capability. It features the AiProtection Pro and works with WPA3 to combat security threats before they get to your device. Its data transfer rate is 4804 megabits per second, and it costs around $229.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Dedicated port for a gaming device\n* Wi-Fi 6 capability delivering 5400Mbps\n* WPA3 security protocol to combat internet threats\n\n \\\n\n> **[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-RT-AX82U-Dual-Band-Acceleration-Dedicated/dp/B08BJJ3RGW?&tag=hackernoon01-20)**\n\n\\\n### 5. [Synology RT2600ac Gaming Router](https://www.amazon.com/Synology-RT2600ac-Dual-Band-Gigabit-MR2200ac/dp/B07VXCF5NX?&tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-nqb7357z.jpeg)\n\n\\\nThe Synology RT2600ac gaming router is a strong wireless router best for homes and offices that seek better security and control over their networks and devices. Apart from being highly secure, its new mesh Wi-Fi technology feature allows for an expanded level of area coverage.\n\nThis router provides up to 800 Mbps and 1733 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz radio frequencies, respectively. This is as a result of the MU-MIMO backup in tandem with the latest 802.11ac Wave-2 aspect. Plus, it features a 2 Gbps bandwidth together with dual WAN, an easy in-app traffic control, and supports iOS and Android devices.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Tri-band 2.13Gbps bandwidth\n* Fast processing with 1.7Ghz dual-core processor\n* App-based control panel\n\n \\\n\n> **[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/Synology-RT2600ac-Dual-Band-Gigabit-MR2200ac/dp/B07VXCF5NX?&tag=hackernoon01-20)**\n\n\\\n### 6. [Linksys EA8100 Gaming Router](https://www.amazon.com/Linksys-EA8100-Max-Stream-MU-MIMO-Gigabit/dp/B08C5NM4QM?&tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-lhcp354w.jpeg)\n\n\\\nThe Linksys EA8100 gaming router is the definition of versatility, as it comprises both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. Apart from being versatile, the presence of both wireless and cable connectivity allows for a potentially high number of connections.\n\n\\\nThis router has a range of up to 1,800 square ft. and can be connected to over 15 devices simultaneously, with the MU-MIMO feature preventing interruptions. With a 2.6 Gbps Wi-Fi speed, you can have twice the speed of an MU-MIMO router. The presence of the DFS (Dynamic Frequency Selection) certification on this device avails three times the number of channels available at 80 MHz. It is also quite easy to set up using the mobile app.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Simultaneously connects as many as 15 devices\n* Covers an area measuring up to 1,800 sq. ft.\n* Delivers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2.6Gbps\n\n\\\n> **[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/Linksys-EA8100-Max-Stream-MU-MIMO-Gigabit/dp/B08C5NM4QM?&tag=hackernoon01-20)**\n\n### 7. [NETGEAR Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Router](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FWNNWTB?&tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-lqei3576.jpeg)\n\n\\\nWhen looking for a perfect gaming router, few qualities stand out. This modern router provides just that, as its large Wi-Fi bandwidth allows you to enjoy a seamless gaming experience.\n\n\\\nThe Wi-Fi 6 feature on the NETGEAR Nighthawk XR1000 Pro gaming router, combined with MU-MIMO and OFDMA features, allows you to enjoy a less congested network. It has a powerful triple-core 1.5GHz processor best for handling the heavy workings of VR gaming and 4K streaming, among others. It is embedded with advanced cybersecurity (WPA2/ WPA3) for secure connection to gaming networks, and it also has four wired internet ports that deliver up to 1 Gbps wired speed. This router provides the ultimate gaming experience for gaming consoles like PS5.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Triple-core 1.5Ghz processor\n* Advanced WPA2/WPA3 cybersecurity\n* Up to 1Gbps wired speeds\n\n \\\n\n> **[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FWNNWTB?&tag=hackernoon01-20)**\n\n\\\n## Best Gaming Routers Buying Guide\n\nAs a gaming enthusiast, you are aware of how important speed is in getting the most out of online games. You are probably stocked with the latest and fastest computer, console, CPUs, SSDs, and graphic cards. However, most gamers forget one crucial factor – internet speed.\n\n\\\nWhile the combination of the best possible devices will give you the best machine, the use of an overcrowded or old-fashioned router can still significantly hamper the performance of your online game. If you are concerned about the speed of your online games, you might want to look at ways to optimize your network.\n\n\\\nIf you are connected to a home router, chances are, there are multiple devices connected to the network at a time. You will have to compete for the router’s bandwidth with dozens of other smart devices, which can lead to a subpar gaming experience.\n\n\\\nAnd although some routers offer Quality of Service (QoS) settings that let you prioritize devices that have greater demands in terms of bandwidth, it is nothing compared to the flexibility, optimizations, and game-centric settings that a dedicated gaming router gives you.\n\n\\\nNow, there are many gaming routers available, each promising to boost your gaming performance. But how do you know which one is truly the best for your needs? This buying guide encompasses all you need to know and consider before purchasing a gaming router.\n\n### How Do I Test The Performance Of Gaming Routers?\n\nBefore purchasing a gaming router, you want to ascertain that the performance is up to par. Testing the performance of routers is a tricky business. Wi-Fi connections are fickle, and several key factors and variables can affect the performance of the router. We have highlighted some reliable ways to test the performance of routers below.\n\n#### Top Speed Test\n\nThis testing technique completely bypasses the need for an ISP (Internet Service Provider). Instead of using the router to pull data from the cloud, we use it to pull data from a local server. To do this, connect an ethernet cable from your router to a local machine (this could be a laptop, a hard drive, etc.). Then, connect the router’s wireless network to another device. Clock the speed as the router transfers data across the network.\n\n\\\nThen, proceed to adjust the distance between the router and the device, and repeat the procedure multiple times. This will give you an overview of how fast the router can transfer data to a connected device like your gaming console or gaming laptop.\n\n#### Real World Speed\n\nTop speed test – which is a form of controlled testing – measures the technical capability and speed of your router. However, you might not have such high performance while roaming. The rate at which the router pulls data from the cloud is influenced by your ISP speed and signal strength which varies from place to place.\n\n\\\nTo determine the real-life speed of your router, connect the router to your device and run speed tests at various locations in your home. The average of these speeds will give you an overview of the speed in your home.\n\n#### Latency Test\n\nThe distance between your router and devices can also influence its performance. To check the latent strength of a router, run multiple speed tests while connecting your device to your router from different locations and at different distances within your home.\n\n### What Should I Consider When Purchasing Gaming Routers?\n\nAn interruption while gaming is cringe-worthy, so much that it can cause gamers to wish the worst upon their ISPs. To help you get the most from gaming, we have prepared a list of features and specs you should look out for when buying a gaming router.\n\n#### Dual-Band or Tri-Band?\n\nAny worthy gaming router will have at least two radio bands. The most common ones are the 2.4Hz and 5Hz bands. There is usually a trade-off between bandwidth range and speed. A 2.4Hz band has more coverage and can reach farther distances, but with a reduced performance speed; a 5Hz band, on the other hand, covers lesser distances than the 2.4Hz but has a higher performance speed.\n\n\\\nIf your gaming set-up is close to your router, a 5Hz band (dual band) would serve you well. However, if you have multiple devices connecting to your router, a tri-band is your best bet. A tri-band router provides an additional 5Hz band. You can use a 5Hz solely for gaming, another 5Hz for activities that require a fast internet connection (like downloads), and the other 2.4Hz to connect other devices across your home.\n\n#### Quality of Service (QoS)\n\nOne of the main features that distinguish gaming routers from traditional routers is the advanced Quality of Service optimization settings that they offer. QoS is a sort of bandwidth management that allows you to prioritize and allocate speed to devices. Most gaming routers also come with adaptive QoS settings that let you prioritize based on network activities. With a good QoS setting, you will be able to connect multiple devices to your router without much worry about your internet speed. As a general rule of thumb, ensure your gaming router is at the top of the list for better performance.\n\n#### Easy to Use Interface\n\nWhen purchasing gaming routers, you will want a router with a user-friendly interface. Choose gaming routers that are simplistic in operation, making it easy for you to effect changes according to your needs. You can Google the interface of the said device to ensure it suits your taste before buying.\n\n## Best Gaming Routers FAQ\n\n| Q: What are the things I should look out for when buying a gaming router? |\n|----|\n| *A: When purchasing gaming routers, the important factors to consider are the bandwidth range, performance speed, QoS settings, etc.* |\n| **Q: Why should I buy gaming routers and not traditional routers?** |\n| *A: Gaming routers have game-centric settings that enable you to enjoy a better online gaming experience.* |\n| **Q: What are the best gaming routers in 2021?** |\n| *A: The best gaming routers in 2021 are those with high speed of performance, bandwidth range, and low latency, and we have included some of our top picks in the list above.* |\n\n\\\n