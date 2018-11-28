A Crypto Marketer’s most essential tool

In my previous articles on BitcoinTalk, we’ve covered what the forum can be used for and how to get started. We discussed that the Forum created by Satoshi has been home to multiple milestones and it continues on today as a treasure trove of research, discussion, services, and bounties.
In this article, we’re going to take a look at why BitcoinTalk is essential to any Crypto Marketer’s strategy.
When launching a new blockchain/crypto project, you’ll need maximum visibility for the lowest possible cost. All of the interactions on BitcoinTalk are free, so this becomes a very attractive value proposition. Most important of all is the Announcement Thread (ANN).
The main purpose of the ANN is to share basic information and act as a center for interacting with the forum community.
Here are a few examples throughout time that show how much activity these posts generate and some ideas of what you can do with your announcement. By using the quote function, you can copy an existing ANN and use that as an outline for the one you will construct.
[XMR] Monero - A secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrencyXMR] Monero - A secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrencybitcointalk.org
⚡ [ANN] ⚡ DeepOnion TOR ⚡ DeepVault ⚡ Cryptopia 🚀 Airdrop 24/40 🚀 WE DOMINATE!⚡ [ANN] ⚡ DeepOnion TOR ⚡ DeepVault ⚡ Cryptopia 🚀 Airdrop 24/40 🚀 WE DOMINATE!bitcointalk.org
Minexcoin - A new era of paymentsMinexcoin - A new era of paymentsbitcointalk.org
Crypto Bounty Treasures!
One of the strongest marketing tools an ICO has is the allure of a generous bounty program. Crypto Bounty Programs are lists of tasks that generally anyone can partake in and receive tokens from the project. Tasks usually include actions meant to generate community growth, like joining the telegram channel, retweeting content, liking on facebook and signature campaigns on BitcoinTalk. You can find the list of Bounty programs here.
Newer versions of Bounties can also include translations, meme/graphic work, and YouTube/Article creation. Even rarer, there are bug bounties and developer bounty programs that are much harder to participate in, but also offer a much larger portion of the projects coins/tokens.
In a Bounty Thread, you’ll need to cover
🌫🌫💰[BOUNTY] Bitcoin Air - Payments as Light as Air! [$1,000,000 XAP!]💰🌫🌫🌫🌫💰[BOUNTY] Bitcoin Air - Payments as Light as Air! [$1,000,000 XAP!]💰🌫🌫bitcointalk.org
[ANN][BOUNTY] WEMARK - License Photos Directly From Top PhotographersANN][BOUNTY] WEMARK - License Photos Directly From Top Photographersbitcointalk.org
⚡[BOUNTY]⚡ ATOMIC SWAPS WALLET - 💰[3 000 000 AWC]💰 REWARD!⚡[BOUNTY]⚡ ATOMIC SWAPS WALLET - 💰[3 000 000 AWC]💰 REWARD!bitcointalk.org
Bounty programs take alot of work and community interaction. This previous article I wrote will help you decide if a Bounty Program is right for you and your team. If you do move forward with one, here are some tips from one of the best in business, Andrew from Amazix.
The 3rd and final reason that a Crypto Marketer needs to be on BitcoinTalk is for the access to talented and experienced help. As someone that has only been on BitcoinTalk for 6 months, I would never have been able to learn what I have in such a short time without all of the friends I’ve made. One of the Bounty Managers I’ve worked with the most, Commander11, says “BTT is so important that every project needs to build a reputation there — not only because the majority of retail investors come from that forum, but because there are talented developers out there who can criticize, suggest or improve your ICO. Unlimited possibilities in this field.”
Help can be found in responses to your ANN and in the Services section of BTT. Under Services, you’ll find postings for ANN creation, Bounty Management, Design, and even legal services. Starting your own thread will bring attention to your issue, and dont hesitate to ask questions and throoughly feel comfortable before employing someone. Remember, everyone started from zero, so its expected that you’ll have plenty of questions. Ask for help often and without hesitation.
This was part 4 of the “Satoshi’s 2nd Gift” guides
I’m going to explore the following topics in more detail in subsequent articles:
-Services: What’s available and how to choose them
-Bounties: How to make crypto millions without investing
Thank you for reading and I hope you enjoyed this article
