Get Your Game On With The Best Gaming Monitors

Gamers access virtual worlds via gaming monitors, and every true gamer knows that just any monitor won't serve. Your choice of gaming monitor must be of the right screen resolution, contrast ratio, and color detail, and it must be powerful enough for your PC's CPU and graphics card. It would be pretty reckless to waltz into a computer store and order a random monitor for your gaming needs in light of all this, so you must be intentional when shopping for a gaming monitor.\n\n\\\nWith the multitude of gaming monitors available today, we understand why you may find it challenging to get the best gaming monitor. We're here to help. Right below is a list of the best gaming monitors in 2021 for you to explore.\n\n## What is the best gaming monitor of 2021?\n\n### 1. [Sceptre LED Monitor](https://www.amazon.com/Sceptre-E248W-19203R-Monitor-Speakers-Metallic/dp/B0773ZY26F?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-kz29w3516.jpeg)\n\n**Best Gaming Monitor Overall**\n\nDespite its high-end features, the Sceptre E248W-19203R keeps power consumption at the average rate. Plus, it can be mounted on any VESA-compatible wall mount. It features a 24" ultra-slim metallic design, with built-in speakers and 2 HDMI ports for dual connectivity.\n\n\\\nThis gaming monitor comes with ergonomic 100m x 100m VESA hole patterns and displays on-screen items at a contrast ratio of 1000: 1, which is great for color accuracy. This product also has an FHD 1080p screen resolution and uses LED display technology for unparalleled picture quality.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Its HDMI ports are convertible to DVI\n* Low power consumption\n* Slim bezels and sleek metallic frame\n\n\\\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/Sceptre-E248W-19203R-Monitor-Speakers-Metallic/dp/B0773ZY26F?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### 2. [ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor](https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-VG27AQL1A-Supports-Compatible-DisplayPort/dp/B088MLC8PH?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-bg2bg354d.jpeg)\n\n**Runner Up**\n\nThe lightning-fast response time and overclocked refresh rate of the ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor make it a joy for professional gamers. It is the ideal gaming monitor for immersive gameplay, courtesy of a widescreen resolution and ghost-proof design.\n\n\\\nThe ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor measures 27" and is compatible with ELMB and G-Sync technologies that eliminate annoying motion blurs and screen tearing. It comes with 2 HDMI ports for connectivity and shadow boost features that enhance overall picture quality. Best of all, this gaming monitor is compatible with RTX 20 series, GTX 16 series, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series, and other modern graphics cards.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Displays bright and sharp games without causing eye fatigue\n* 5-star color performance and contrast ratio\n* Supports refresh rate of up to 144hz\n\n \\\n\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-VG27AQL1A-Supports-Compatible-DisplayPort/dp/B088MLC8PH?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### 3. [LG Ultragear QHD Monitor](https://www.amazon.com/LG-27GL83A-B-Ultragear-Compatible-Monitor/dp/B07YGZL8XF?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-962ds35g5.jpeg)\n\n**Best for High-Resolutions**\n\nThe borderless design of the LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor makes for an excellent aesthetic display and gaming experience. With this gaming monitor, you never have to worry about screen ghosting or tearing.\n\n\\\nThe 27" full HD (2560 X 1440) IPS and LED display technology are the ultimate features of the LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor. It runs with a 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid gaming. This gaming monitor also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC that ensures flawless visuals so you get to enjoy games as they were meant to be enjoyed.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* The tilt, height, and pivot can be adjusted for better viewing\n* Features Dynamic Action Sync for immediate reactions to competitors\n* Gorgeous nearly-borderless frame design\n\n \\\n\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/LG-27GL83A-B-Ultragear-Compatible-Monitor/dp/B07YGZL8XF?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### 4. [Alienware AW2521HF Monitor](https://www.amazon.com/ALIENWARE-AW2521HF-24-5-Gaming-Monitor/dp/B087N4LQPN?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-412fy35ku.jpeg)\n\n**Sleek Style**\n\nThis is the ideal gaming monitor for high-res and fast-action games. This monitor from Alienware syncs perfectly with PC GPUs to eliminate motion blurs and screen tearing.\n\n\\\nThe Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor features a 24.5" widescreen display and the AMD Radeon Free-Sync technology for fluid immersive gameplay. The 240Hz refresh rate of this gaming monitor is four times faster than average, improving gamers' reaction rates. Thanks to its FHD 1080p screen resolution and 1ms response rate, it runs and displays high-res games without any glitches.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Features customizable button settings\n* Ergonomic monitor controls\n* Up to 240hz refresh rte\n\n\\\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/ALIENWARE-AW2521HF-24-5-Gaming-Monitor/dp/B087N4LQPN?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### 5. [Dell S2722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095V23PTM?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-lq2hl35lr.jpeg)\n\n**Also Consider**\n\nThe impressive visual display specs and aspect ratio of the Dell S2722DGM gaming monitor make it perfect for fast-action games. Plus, its structural design makes it adjustable to your height and tilt preferences.\n\n\\\nThanks to its 27" screen, QHD display technology, and 16:9 aspect ratio, the Dell S2722DGM gaming monitor is the perfect choice for immersive gameplay. It also features a stellar 165Hz refresh rate, 2ms GtG response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology for fluid gameplay and top-tier picture quality. Users can game for hours without worry about eye fatigue, courtesy of its curved screen design, low blue-light emissions, and a 3-sided ultrathin bezel.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* It eliminates screen ghosting and tearing\n* Brightness control with flicker-screen\n* Up to 165hz refresh rate\n\n \\\n\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095V23PTM?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### [6. Samsung Odyssey G5 Series](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FF3HDW5?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-4z2l535wo.jpeg)\n\n**Also Consider**\n\nThis gaming monitor offers a smooth gaming experience by automatically eliminating input lag and image tears. It is compatible with various game modes and offers exceptional visual clarity even in dark gaming scenes.\n\n\\\nThe Samsung G5 Series monitor features an exclusive 140Hz curved design that ensures natural viewing and immersive gameplay. It boasts AMD Freesync premium, so you won’t experience any screen stutters or tears. Arguably, the most remarkable feature about this gaming monitor is the FHD 1080 combo that makes game graphics a lot more realistic.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* 1000R curved display matches the angle curvature of the eye\n* Accepts multiple HDMI sources\n* Full-HD display with 1080p resolution\n\n \\\n\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FF3HDW5?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n## Best Gaming Monitor Buying Guide\n\nGaming has evolved from being a basic leisure activity to a temporary escape into alternate realities for many. And a monitor is a significant determinant of how well you'll enjoy your gaming fantasies. If you can't figure out the best gaming monitor for your high-rest and fast-action games, this buying guide is just what you need. Here, you'll find out the essential specs to consider before buying any gaming monitor.\n\n### What Are The Factors To Consider When Buying A Gaming Monitor?\n\nThe quality and efficiency of a gaming monitor are determined by several factors that many people don't know about. Find out about them below:\n\n#### Curved or Flat Gaming Monitors?\n\nCurved gaming monitors are considered better than flat monitors, but it all boils down to preference at the end of the day. Curved gaming monitors offer a more immersive gaming experience by manipulating peripheral vision. Plus, they ensure eye comfort when you game over long hours because their curvature matches the human eye. However, the downsides to curved monitors are that they may be susceptible to glare and sometimes offer lower game performances than flat monitors.\n\n\\\nYou should also know that there are three types of curved monitors based on the level of curvature: 1800R, 3000R, and 4000R (1800R being more curved than 4000R). As a general rule of thumb, the higher the curvature, the better the gaming experience, so 1800R curved gaming monitors are generally the best.\n\n#### LED or LCD Gaming Monitors?\n\nMost gaming monitors are designed with LED or LCD technology, and while both of them use liquid crystals, backlight technology makes the difference. LED gaming monitors apply light-emitting diodes that enable them to adapt to various brightness levels for fantastic picture quality. In contrast, LCD monitors use cold cathode fluorescent lamps that maintain the same level of brightness.\n\n\\\nYou should also know that LED monitors feature either edge or full-array backlighting, and the latter is considered the best in terms of picture quality and color accuracy.\n\n#### Refresh rate\n\nBasically, the higher the refresh rate, the better. Refresh rate (measured in Hz) affects motion clarity, response time, and gameplay fluidity. So, if you're the competitive type or want to enjoy smooth, immersive gameplay, the refresh rate of your gaming monitor should be a priority. We recommend that you get at least a 144Hz gaming monitor. It's not the best, but it'll do great for your gaming experience. 240Hz or 360Hz refresh rates are higher specs that you can choose from for better gaming performance. However, they cost a pretty penny. Alternatively, you can go for a 120Hz gaming monitor with ultra-widescreen resolution - it'll suffice.\n\n#### Screen size and resolution\n\nThe best screen sizes for gaming lie between 24" and 27". This range is perfect for immersive gameplay and spotting even the tiniest gaming details. Although the ideal screen resolution depends on your budget and your PC's GPU, 1080p is the standard for enjoyable gameplay. With 1440p or 4k gaming monitors, you'll enjoy high-res games a lot better; however, they cost a lot more too.\n\n\\\nNote that with higher screen resolution comes the potential suboptimal PC performance. In other words, your PC may not be able to drive the ideal number of frames with 1440p and 4k gaming monitors unless, of course, you have a super-powerful graphics card onboard.\n\n#### Contrast ratio\n\nThe contrast ratio of a gaming monitor describes the level of brightness and darkness it can produce, and it ranges between 1000:1 and 3000:1. For top-notch picture quality, we recommend that you go for a gaming monitor with a high contrast ratio (3000:1). With that, you'll enjoy the best picture quality whether you're playing in a dark or well-lit room.\n\n#### Response time\n\nIf you want to select the best gaming monitor, check for a high response time. Response time describes how long it takes a monitor's screen to transit from one shade of grey to another. Motion blurs, screen ghosting, and other visual impediments are bound to occur. The suitable response time range for an ideal gaming monitor is 1ms - 4ms, with 1ms being the fastest.\n\n#### Panel Tech\n\nPS, TN, and VA are the three major panel techs in gaming monitors. And most times, making a choice here will be based on your bias between quality and speed. The first and arguably superior are IPS (in-play switching) panels. IPS panels offer better viewing angles and color accuracy; however, they have a slow response time.\n\n\\\nTN panels are the most budget-friendly of the three, and while they don't match the color accuracy and enhanced viewing angles of IPS panels, they make up for it in response time. They're better for fast-action and competitive games.\n\n\\\nSome parties consider VA panels the best because of the superior contrast ratio than the other two options. They also provide impressive color accuracy and viewing angles, but they may experience gaming glitches like ghosting due to slow response times.\n\n### What Is The Best Color Gamut For Gaming Monitors?\n\nColor gamuts represent the number of colors a gaming monitor can display in the original form, which is a major determinant of picture quality and color accuracy. The higher the color gamut percentage, the better; however, you must also consider the available color gamut types. Adobe RGB, sRGB, HDR (High Dynamic Range), and DCI-P3 are the most common color gamuts you'll find, and while they're all great options, we recommend going for HDR gamuts. Monitors with HDR color gamuts generally have a better contrast ratio and a wider spectrum of color gamuts. They make gaming elements much more realistic, which makes them ideal for immersive gameplay.\n\n## Gaming Chairs FAQ\n\n| Q: Do all gaming monitors come with built-in loudspeakers? |\n|----|\n| *A: Loudspeakers do not contribute much to game performance, so not all gaming monitors have them. If your gaming monitor comes without a loudspeaker, you can easily connect it to an external sound system or your headset via ports.* |\n| **Q: Is flicker-free technology important for gaming monitors?** |\n| *A: In simple terms, flicker-free gaming monitors do not display flickering lights that may cause eye discomfort. So, if you're the type that plays for long hours, you should definitely consider getting a gaming monitor with flicker-free tech. It is pretty common in most modern monitors, but it won't hurt to check.* |\n| **Q: G-Sync or FreeSync gaming monitors?** |\n| *A: G-Sync and FreeSync are technologies designed to solve screen tearing and ghosting issues. If you're on a tight budget, FreeSync gaming monitors are your best bet - they're budget-friendly and do not require specialized hardware to function. However, they are not compatible with 4k resolution gaming and can only run on FreeSync compatible displays. G-Sync gaming monitors, on the other hand, are pretty expensive and require functional hardware. They make up for it by ensuring fluid 4k gaming by thoroughly eliminating screen tearing and ghosting.* |\n\n\\\n