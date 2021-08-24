7 Best PC Laptops in 2021

Shopping for a PC laptop can be a frustrating experience, and it's getting even harder to buy the perfect laptop with all the options on the market. However, what separates the best PC laptops in 2021 is how they balance power, efficiency, portability, and comfort. Whether that's writing documents, editing videos, sending emails, or staying in touch with family and friends, we're here to present our top picks to help you find the best laptops for the job. Let's dive straight into it!\n\n## Detailing the Best PC Laptop in 2021\n\n### 1. [HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Touchscreen](https://www.amazon.com/HP-Pavilion-Touchscreen-Computer-i5-1035G1/dp/B086ZL5Y3Z?th=1?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-nh2g35s7.jpeg)\n\n\\\n**Best For Students**\n\nThe HP Pavilion 15.6" is often regarded as the best HP laptop for college students as it has a stylish design and all the power you will ever need. It highlights a great-looking 15.6 inch 1080p IPS display that's small enough to be portable but large enough to provide an excellent viewing experience. It's also great for streaming movies and shows, as it features powerful built-in speakers.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* **Full HD Display** - Photography artists and video editors will appreciate the HP Pavilion's 15.6-inch screen that is available in FHD at a robust 1920 x 1080 pixels\n* **Touch Screen** - The touch screen on the laptop will give you smartphone-style browsing accessibility and allow you to control the whole PC through the screen\n* **Fast Charging** - Whenever you're low on battery and need to recharge, HP Fast Charge tech will charge it from zero to 50% in just 45 minutes\n* **RAM** - It features 12GB DDR4 RAM, plenty of high bandwidth to easily play your videos, games, as well as multiple programs at the same time\n* **Fast SSD** - This SSD is up to 17x faster than traditional hard drives. Looking for something lightweight and compact? The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro has an exceptionally slim design that you can easily pick up with one hand. It comes with an impressive specification sheet, too, including the most advanced Intel processor options, an AMOLED display, and optional LTE support. Get it right now!

**Key Features**

* **AMOLED screen** - Enjoy a lively viewing screen as you work or watch videos. It also lessens eye strain by reducing the emission of harmful blue light
* **Ultra-Light Design** - Galaxy Book Pro is a super-lightweight laptop and won't weigh you down while you're going to work or school
* **Super Fast** - From uploading large documents fast to watching movies with no lag, and more — all with the new 11th Gen Core processor
* **Long-Lasting Battery** - It features a battery that will last up to 20 hours on a full battery, then recharges quickly with our super small, light charger

### 3. [Acer Nitro 5 Laptop](https://www.amazon.com/Acer-i5-9300H-GeForce-Keyboard-AN515-54-5812/dp/B086KJBKDW?tag=hackernoon01-20)

**Best Gaming Laptop**

Is gaming all that you need while buying a new laptop? Well, congratulations, you've found the most suitable pick for your gaming needs. The Acer Nitro 5 offers fabulous performance for a price that's actually reasonable for most users. This laptop model will be able to handle most modern games at the highest settings with solid 60 frames per second.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* **High-Quality Graphics** -Powered by a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, this gaming laptop will deliver smooth and fast gaming experiences\n* **Backlit Keyboard** - This is quite an attractive and visually appealing feature. Let the backlit keyboard shine through the dark with the bright red-backlit keyboard\n* **Alexa Built-In** - The Acer Nitro 5 Laptop has a built-in Alexa Assistant to make your life a lot easier. You will be able to tell Alexa to help you set alarms, play songs, track appointments, create a to-do list, etc\n* **2 Cooling Fans** - Since it will be mainly used in gaming, it will require added boost to cool down the laptop. The dual fans system with Acer Coolboost technology delivers efficient fan speeds and cooling ability

### 4. [Lenovo IdeaPad 3](https://www.amazon.com/Lenovo-IdeaPad-Quad-Core-i5-10210U-i7-8565U/dp/B093RGLWGW?tag=hackernoon01-20)

**Editor's Choice**

Whether you're looking for a laptop that will allow you to multitask or a laptop to watch your favorite shows, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 will get all that done at a pretty reasonable price. It has powerful performance combined with a sleek design!

**Key Features**

* **Immersive sound** - With Dolby Audio, you will be able to create an entertainment system like no other. Watch your favorite movie on the stunning Full HD display and pop on your headphones for a perfect sound to match
* **AMD Ryzen 3 3250U** **Technology** - Ryzen 3 technology delivers extra power when you need it while enhancing energy efficiency when you are working on low-power tasks
* **Windows 10** - This laptop comes with pre-installed OS, all you will need to do when you buy it is just press the "Power" button and it should set-up automatically
* **6 Hours Battery** - Whether you're writing a document in a coffee bar or researching in the library, you won't need to be near a power outlet. The battery on this laptop will last for up to 6 hours on a single charge

### 5. [Dell Inspiron 15.6 Inch FHD](https://www.amazon.com/Newest-Dell-Inspiron-Premium-Laptop/dp/B082WQ4JBG?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-dcaf35fj.jpeg)\n\n\\\nDell Inspiron 15 5000 is a Windows 10 laptop with a 15.60-inch display and a Full HD resolution. The PC laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, which will deliver incredible responsiveness & smooth multitasking, and it also comes with a total of 16GB of RAM.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* **Full HD** - An HD anti-glare display will deliver you a clear and bright image that's easy on the eyes and reduces the emission of blue light\n* **Memory** - You will be able to easily switch back and forth between open applications with up to 8GB of memory\n* **An array of ports** - Connect to a second monitor or TV with the HDMI port, upload photos using the SD card slot, and enjoy fast transfer speeds from all your accessories with the USB 3.1 ports\n* **Connected** - Stay focused on all your tasks by interacting with your phone directly from your Dell PC– you can easily send emails, make calls, and receive notifications\n* **Fast Speed SSD** - It features an amazing 512GB SSD for fast system boot-up and efficient performance. The SSD works much faster than the regular HDD, so it will improve the whole performance of the PC laptop

### 6. [ASUS Laptop L210 Ultra Thin Laptop](https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-Processor-NumberPad-Microsoft-L210MA-DB01/dp/B081V6W99V?tag=hackernoon01-20)

For anyone who is always traveling, then we suggest you go for the Asus L210. It weighs just 2.2 pounds and measures 12.2mm thin, which makes it small enough to comfortably fit into a tote bag or backpack. Thanks to great battery life, decent performance, a nice keyboard, and attractive styling, the ASUS L210 offers impressive value for money.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* **Intel Processor** - The Intel Celeron Processor delivers incredible responsiveness and sleek, seamless multitasking to help you achieve your goals\n* **Compact Design** - With the lightweight and compact ASUS L210, productivity is always within your reach. You can easily slip it into a backpack so you can manage your work everywhere you go\n* **Long Battery Life** - With ASUS L210, you can leave the adaptor at home because you won't need it throughout the day. The battery life will give you the flexibility to play or work anywhere for up to 11 hours on a single charge\n* **NumberPad** - The updated ASUS NumberPad makes number-writing a whole lot easier. Just tap the icon to power it on, and everything you need is printed on the touchpad
* **MyASUS Link** - This is a really handy tool thatʹs part of the MyASUS app. It integrates the ASUS PC with your smartphone, allowing easier multitasking

### 7. [HP 15.6" FHD IPS Touchscreen](https://www.amazon.com/HP-Touchscreen-i7-1065G7-Quad-Core-Accessories/dp/B08P6K3BV9?tag=hackernoon01-20)

If you are looking for a stylish and super-functional yet budget-friendly laptop, look no further than the affordably-priced HP 15.6" FHD IPS Touchscreen laptop. This mid-range laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and offers decent performance with a solid set of features. Get it now before it's out of stock!

**Key Features**

* **Accomplish more** - Multitasking feels fast and easy with the high-performance Quad-Core Intel processor. Watch movies, edit images, and connect to friends and family with this powerful device
* **Smooth Keyboard** - A sleek all-metal finish gives this laptop a clear and polished look - from the raised keyboard to the new bezel design, every detail was crafted for comfort and luxury
* **Powerful Audio Experience**- With the dual HP speakers and HP Audio Boost, you can experience rich, authentic audio. Feel the sound!

## Best PC Laptop Buying Guide

With various laptops available for you to choose from, buying the best one to fit your budget and needs can be like going through a minefield. In this guide, we will be covering the most important things to consider before buying a new laptop, along with all the necessary information you need to know to ensure your new laptop does exactly what you want.\n\n### How Will You Use Your Laptop?\n\nThe first thing you will need to consider is how you will be using the laptop and the tasks you will be performing.\n\n* **Light use**: Surfing the internet, buying online, social networking, sharing photos, writing documents, etc\n* **Medium use**: Streaming movies, playing simple games, website creation, online work, studying, etc\n* **Demanding use**: Multitasking with multiple tabs, advanced graphics, photo editing, and video creation\n\n\\\nIf you identify as a "demanding user," then you should invest a bit more in a laptop that offers a higher resolution screen, a more powerful processor, more system memory, and a larger hard drive or a fast solid-state drive. But if you consider yourself a "light user," then you should focus on getting a budget-friendly laptop that probably does not offer all the latest or fastest system specs.\n\n### What To Consider When Buying A PC Laptop?\n\n#### Battery Life\n\nMost of the laptops' battery life can range from just a couple of hours up to 12 hours or more. Laptops with increased processing power, bigger and higher resolution screens, or faster hard drives — will drain your battery more quickly. So if the battery is something that you are personally looking for, then be sure to read the description and go for a battery that lasts at least 10 hours before recharging.\n\n#### Screen Size\n\nLaptop screen sizes can vary from about 11-inches and go all the way up to 17 inches (measured diagonally). If you are a "demanding user" and love watching movies, playing games, or photo and video editing, then be sure to focus on getting a bigger screen. But also keep in mind that a bigger screen can significantly increase the overall weight, size, and power consumption of the laptop.\n\n#### Weight\n\nMost modern laptops are manufactured to be really easy to carry. If you're strictly looking for something you can easily carry to and from work, or bring with you on vacation, then be sure to stick with a lightweight laptop.\n\n#### Resolution\n\nThe higher the resolution, the better the picture quality. Laptop screens appear in a range of resolutions (mainly measured in pixels, horizontal x vertical).\n\n* **HD**: 1366 x 768 resolution is the standard on a lot of mainstream laptops. This resolution is ideal for "light users" who fancy internet surfing, writing an email, and basic computing tasks\n* **Full HD**: 1920 x 1080 resolution is the option to choose if you're a "medium user" and want to play games and watch HD movies without losing any level of detail\n* **4K Ultra HD**: 3840 x 2560 resolution boasts four times the pixels of Full HD, creating rich colors and images for viewing and editing amazingly lifelike images and graphics. This can be pretty expensive though, so only get this if you have access to 4K UHD content\n\n### How Much Does A PC Laptop Cost?\n\nA PC laptop will vary in price depending on various factors, including display, battery, resolution, brand, processor, etc. Most PC laptops will usually cost anywhere between $150 to $1500, or perhaps more depending on the technical specs it offers.\n\n### What Are The Most Important Additional Features You Should Look For In a PC Laptop?\n\n#### Display Type\n\nThere are different display technologies that produce different colors and brightness levels. Most of the laptops employ LED backlighting, which can present bright colors while still saving battery. If you will be using your laptop to watch movies and TV shows with a friend, then be sure to pick a display with an IPS panel for wider viewing angles.\n\n#### Processor\n\nYour laptop's processor is literally its brain. Working in sequence with the system memory, the processor determines the complexity of software you can run, how many programs you can open simultaneously, and how fast programs will run. Most laptops will feature an Intel or AMD processor.\n\n#### Internal storage\n\nThe traditional hard disk drives (HDDs) will have larger storage capacities but will also make the laptop heavier, thicker, and generate noise and heat. On the other side, the solid-state drives and flash storage are much lighter, quicker, cooler, and quieter than hard drives — but they can be more expensive, so typically, laptops with SSD will have less storage space.\n\n#### Connectivity\n\nLaptops usually provide various options for you to connect to the internet as well as to other devices. Most laptops will feature the latest Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth capabilities, so you can quickly sync your speakers, phone, printer, and other accessories. Also, be sure to choose a laptop that has a few USB ports, an HDMI port, and a media card slot.\n\n### Conclusion\n\nOf course, you need to balance these features with your budget and your needs, and you might have to make some compromises. It is pretty rare to find a laptop that ticks all the boxes, especially when it comes to price, but you can certainly find a good fit for your needs if you look hard enough, or perhaps go through our list of top picks to make your life easier. Happy Shopping!\n\n## Best PC Laptops FAQ\n\n| Q: Do I need a touchscreen laptop? |\n|----|\n| *A: You control your smartphone using a touchscreen, so why not operate your laptop the same way? It makes browsing apps, scrolling through social media, and navigating websites a lot more effortless.* |\n| **Q: Which PC laptop screen size is the best for me?** |\n| *A: If you want an ideal mix between visibility and portability, then go for a laptop with a 14" screen. Smaller screens, such as 11.6", are even more comfortable to move around but they are maybe too small if you spend a lot of time writing documents or looking at spreadsheets. Laptops with 15.6" screens are the most popular options and are great if you're spending a lot of your time working at a desk.* |\n| **Q: How do I connect my PC laptop to my TV?** |\n| *A: If you're connecting your PC laptop to your TV wirelessly, then the first switch on your TV; then take your PC laptop and navigate to 'Settings,' 'Display' and then press 'Connect' to find your screen. If you're connecting them with a cable, then be sure to see which ports your device has, as an HDMI port is usually required to connect a laptop to a TV.* |\n\n\\\n