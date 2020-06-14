Reviewing the Eight Leading Global Cloud Providers in India

The cloud storage industry is growing exponentially in India as there is tremendous growth in the country's Information and Technology sector. This has lead to many businesses adopting the use of technology, including cloud storage.

Also, global multinationals locate their region's headquarters in India, and there's a need for a lot more storage. I believe the storage industry in India will continue to grow in double digits.

The growth of IT industry in India

The IT industry has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in India. Moreover, the IT industry has created over four million direct jobs and 12 million indirect jobs in India.

This is a testament to this growth is the fact that most Indian IT services

companies are "currently valued at over US$100 billion and generates over

US$20 billion in revenue". They have realized India's potential in IT and

have set up their own hubs to take advantage of the vibrant digital

technologies ecosystem.

Both multinational and start-up companies are focused on building platforms and digital products for India and global markets. In fact, there are more than 7,000 tech start-ups in India.

India is already home to 18 start-up trailblazers valued more than "US$1

billion, and another 10 are expected to be added by the end of 2020".

As one can see, India is becoming the fastest-growing tech hub in the world, as "the public cloud services market in India is projected to grow 38% from 2017 total $1.81 billion to $4.1 billion in 2020." So, it makes perfect sense for cloud storage providers to thrive there.

Are there any restrictions?

No, there is no internet censorship or restriction. There's no special law for cloud computing in India, but it's under the Indian IT Act . Under this law, it covers necessary conditions such as security, data regulation, user monitoring, and privacy issues.

With that being said, cloud storage is not the 'new kid in town.' Every business, regardless big or small, have started to adopt cloud storage due to its many benefits that provide efficiency and security in backing up data.

Let's take a closer look at the top cloud storage providers.

Major global cloud providers in India

Given the number of cloud storage providers out there, it is wise to choose a service that offers the maximum amount of low-price storage while keeping our data secured in the cloud.

Hence, this list represents my top picks for cloud storage.

1. Google One

Google One, which used to be known as Google Drive back then, is one of the best cloud collaborative providers out there.

Differentiator: Collaboration & sharing capabilities.

What sets Google Drive apart:

● Free 15GB storage capacity with flexible paid plans.

● Efficient built-in search engine.

● Supports all kinds of file formats from documents to photos, videos, and recordings.

● Share and collaborate files on them without an email attachment.

● It allows you to open anything from Microsoft office templates to Adobe suite files.



Google is very generous with its cloud storage plans, even with its free storage plan, which is quite a lot! So, is Google One worth it? Try them out yourself. It's free!

2. pCloud

pCloud is one of the best cloud services that is known for its robust security and easy-to-use platform. It offers a 10GB free plan and offers 500GB and 2TB lifetime plans.

An awe-inspiring cloud service, I won't hesitate to recommend this service to most people.

Differentiator: Strong security & security capabilities.

What sets pCloud apart:

● Excellent full-scale features.

● Free 10GB storage plan with other flexible subscription plans.

● Utilize TLS protocol and encryption to secure data-in-transit & at-rest.

● All files are encrypted with AES 256-bit.

3. Sync.com

Sync.com offers excellent speed, security, and ease of use for a reasonable price. It also provides a free plan, which you can use to test it. Unlike pCloud, the free plan comes with zero-knowledge encryption.

Differentiator: Top-notch security with a free plan.

What sets Sync.com apart:

● Affordable and easy to use.

● Offers incredible sharing options.

● Strong security with unlimited versioning.

● No file-size or upload limits.

● Zero-knowledge security.

4. Microsoft OneDrive

OneDrive offers reliable functionality with plenty of rich features, online office apps, and excellent collaboration features. But it doesn't stop there. It provides decent pricing plans.

Differentiator: Productivity & collaboration features mark its legacy in the cloud storage industry.

What sets OneDrive apart:

● Share your files and folders easily.

● The user experience is excellent.

● Connects with other Microsoft products, such as the Office 365 suite, Skype, and Outlook.

● Fast sync.

All in all, OneDrive offers the best in the form of file sharing and editing.

5. Dropbox

Who doesn't know Dropbox by now? Known for its simplicity, reliable file-syncing, and storage capabilities with enhanced collaborative features, Dropbox is a 'thumbs up' for its value.

Differentiator: Productivity & collaboration features mark its legacy in the cloud storage industry.

What sets Dropbox apart:

● Good collaboration features by integrating with Google's office suite or Office Online.

● View photos and play music and videos effortlessly.

● 30 days versioning.





If you're interested to know how Dropbox is very different compare to Google One or One Drive, check out the ● Excellent user experience.If you're interested to know how Dropbox is very different compare to Google One or One Drive, check out the comparison here

6. IceDrive

A newcomer, IceDrive, is pretty similar to pCloud. Its services are showing a great promise with its private encryption and its fast speed. Oh, did I mention they offer 10GB of free space - well, now you know!

Differentiator: 10GB free plan with private encryption.

What sets IceDrive apart:

● Showcase or share your documents, pictures, and video at the touch of a button.

● The application's functionality tools are straightforward to use.

● Fully compliant with the GDPR.

● Provide private encryption but only for premium users.

● Reasonable subscription plans.

I highly recommend that you check out their lifetime plan where as of now offer the best value in terms of price per GB in the market.

7. Tresorit

Popularly known for its fast and robust service, its security features easily ranks among the best in the cloud storage industry. It also provides strong sharing capabilities, along with content control options that keep your file shares secured.

Differentiator: Top-notch cloud service for its security standards.

What sets Tresorit apart:

● Client-side encryption.

● Zero-knowledge encryption.

● Two-factor authentication.

● End-to-end AES encryption

8. Mega

Mega is known to be one of the best zero-knowledge services. It provides robust security, enjoyable user experience, and capable file-sharing options.

Differentiator: Best zero-knowledge encryption service.

What sets MEGA apart:

● Zero-knowledge encryption with encrypted link-sharing.

● Excellent user experience.

Conclusion: Which best cloud storage services is right for you?

Cloud storage services are so popular among millions of users. Not only they store your content but also sync them across your devices - be it offline or online.

Some of the services are known for their collaboration and productivity features, while others are known for their top-grade security standards.

My take is always on security before anything else as it involve my privacy concerns . All of these cloud storage services above can be accessed in India with great security protection.

