Responding to Online War Propaganda on LinkedIn: Who Do the Rules Protect?

Hello, I am from Ukraine. I’m trying to use my LinkedIn in order to spread the truth about the war that is going on right now. During the last few days, I started to see how many Russian LinkedIn profiles were posting weird shit - online propaganda about the Russian-Ukrainian War. And as I have a wide network, my friends get angry about it - they start to comment and populated my feed with notifications.





First, let me be honest. A few days ago, I got reported on LinkedIn by some Russian dude - he posted congratulations to the russian tyrant about the annexation of Crimea. And I’m not very stable right now, so I commented on his post with a few things that I’m not proud of. And what do you think - he reported me and I got a notice from Linkedin.





Today, I got a notification about one post of Russian developer that trying to relocate. He was using the new nazi sign that put*n invented a month ago. I tried to report him to LinkedIn for inappropriate behaviour and started to battle with Linkedin about its rules.





Below I’m attaching a message from Linkedin:









In a few hours, I start to get comments from other people that have the same results.





People are trying to report the same dude. Same post and nothing…..





People are also reporting posts that Ukrainians doing in order to spread the word.





“And I have a problem when mentioned that all russians are responsible for this was. Aaaand my post blocked too.“





After seeing another post about this dude, I decide to use the power that HackerNoon gives us to bring more attention to this problem.













How to Battle Online Propaganda

So here is a beginners guide to help you battle their propaganda:





















If you want to listen more about what is going on here, Limarc, Richard, and I recorded a podcast a few weeks ago.





How to Help Ukraine

If you want to help and donate some crypto, here is Ukrainian Crypto Fund (already raised > $60 million)".





Be safe and #StayWithUkraine