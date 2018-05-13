Replacing ‘componentWillReceiveProps’ with ‘getDerivedStateFromProps’

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
is one of those newly introduced lifecycle method replacing
getDerivedStateFromProps
, which has now become
componentWillReceiveProps
.
UNSAFE_componentWillReceiveProps
is a static method which is invoked after a component is instantiated as well as when it receives new props. Since it is a static method, you cannot access
getDerivedStateFromProps
inside this method neither you can access any other class method. Unlike
this
you cannot set state inside this method, so the only way to update state is returning an object. If you don’t want to update any state, simply return
componentWillReceiveProps
.
null
works.
componentWillReceiveProps
componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps){
if(nextProps.someValue!==this.props.someValue){
//Perform some operation
this.setState({someState: someValue });
this.classMethod();
}
}
with
nextProps.someValue
and if both are different then we perform some operation,
this.props.someValue
and call
setState
.
this.classMethod();
works.
getDerivedStateFromProps
static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState){
if(nextProps.someValue!==prevState.someValue){
return { someState: nextProps.someValue};
}
else return null;
}
componentDidUpdate(prevProps, prevState) {
if(prevProps.someValue!==this.props.someValue){
//Perform some operation here
this.setState({someState: someValue});
this.classMethod();
}
}
and
nextProps
. As mentioned previously you cannot access
prevState
inside this method so you’ll have to store the props in the state to compare the
this
with previous props. In above code
nextProps
and
nextProps
are compared, if both are different then an object will be returned to update the state otherwise
prevState
will be returned indicating state update not required. If state changes then
null
is called where we can perform the desired operations as we did in
componentDidUpdate
.
componentWillReceiveProps
import React, {PureComponent} from "react";
import DisplayStat from "./displayStat.js"
class App extends PureComponent{
constructor(){
super();
this.state={
path : "path-1"
}
}
changePath=()=>{
this.setState({path: "path-2"});
}
render(){
return(
<div>
<DisplayStat path={this.state.path} />
<div onClick={this.changePath} >Change Path</div>
</div>
)
}
}
import React, {PureComponent} from "react";
class DisplayStat extends PureComponent{
constructor(props){
super();
this.state={
firebaseRef: firebase.database().ref(this.props.path);
}
}
componentDidMount() {
this.getData(this.state.firebaseRef);
}
componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps){
if(nextProps.path!==this.props.path){
let {firebaseRef}=this.state;
firebaseRef.off("value"); //Turn off the connection to previous path.
firebaseRef=firebase.database().ref(nextProps.path);
this.setState({firebaseRef, path :nextProps.path });
this.getData(firebaseRef);
}
}
getData=(ref)=>{
// open connection and listen to firebase path
ref.on("value", snapshot => {
//Perform some operation
});
}
render(){
return(
<div>
//Display Stats
</div>
);
}
}
. Initially, the
componentWillReceiveProps
component will listen to firebase on
displayStat.js
, when a user clicks on the Change Path button the state will change in the
path-1
file and
App.js
will be called in the
componentWillReceiveProps
file. The previous connection to firebase path will be closed, and a new will get created. Notice we’re passing firebase reference as parameters to
displayStat.js
to listen to firebase.
getDate()
.
getDerivedStateFromProps
import React, {PureComponent} from "react";
class DisplayStat extends PureComponent{
constructor(props){
super();
this.state={
path: this.props.path,
firebaseRef: firebase.database().ref(this.props.path);
}
}
componentDidMount() {
this.getData(this.state.firebaseRef);
}
componentDidUpdate(prevProps, prevState) {
if (prevState.path !== this.state.path) {
let firebaseRef=firebase.database().ref(this.state.path);
this.setState({firebaseRef});
this.getData(firebaseRef);
}
}
static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState){
if(nextProps.path!==prevState.path){
let firebaseRef=prevState.firebaseRef;
firebaseRef.off("value"); //Turn off the connection to previous path.
// We can't do this here as we can't access `this` inside this method.
// firebaseRef=firebase.database().ref(nextProps.path);
// this.setState({firebaseRef, path :nextProps.path });
// this.getData(firebaseRef);
return {path : nextProps.path};
}
else return null;
}
getData=(ref)=>{
// open connection and listen to firebase path
ref.on("value", snapshot => {
//Perform some operation
});
}
render(){
return(
<div>
//Display Stats
</div>
);
}
}
to update the state and no class method is being called. We’re using
getDerivedStateFromProps
to check if a path is changed or not and accordingly create a new firebase connection and listen to new path.
componentDidUpdate