Replacing ‘componentWillReceiveProps’ with ‘getDerivedStateFromProps’

With the release of React 16.3, some new lifecycle methods have been introduced, and release of React 17 will deprecate some lifecycle method.

getDerivedStateFromProps is one of those newly introduced lifecycle method replacing componentWillReceiveProps , which has now become UNSAFE_componentWillReceiveProps . is one of those newly introduced lifecycle method replacing, which has now become

getDerivedStateFromProps is a static method which is invoked after a component is instantiated as well as when it receives new props. Since it is a static method, you cannot access this inside this method neither you can access any other class method. Unlike componentWillReceiveProps you cannot set state inside this method, so the only way to update state is returning an object. If you don’t want to update any state, simply return null . is a static method which is invoked after a component is instantiated as well as when it receives new props. Since it is a static method, you cannot accessinside this method neither you can access any other class method. Unlikeyou cannot set state inside this method, so the only way to update state is returning an object. If you don’t want to update any state, simply return

Let’s dive into some code

componentWillReceiveProps works. This is howworks.

componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps){ if (nextProps.someValue!== this .props.someValue){ //Perform some operation this .setState({ someState : someValue }); this .classMethod(); } }

nextProps.someValue with this.props.someValue and if both are different then we perform some operation, setState and call this.classMethod(); . We comparewithand if both are different then we perform some operation,and call

getDerivedStateFromProps works. Now let’s have a look howworks.

static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState){ if (nextProps.someValue!==prevState.someValue){ return { someState : nextProps.someValue}; } else return null ; } componentDidUpdate(prevProps, prevState) { if (prevProps.someValue!== this .props.someValue){ //Perform some operation here this .setState({ someState : someValue}); this .classMethod(); } }

nextProps and prevState . As mentioned previously you cannot access this inside this method so you’ll have to store the props in the state to compare the nextProps with previous props. In above code nextProps and prevState are compared, if both are different then an object will be returned to update the state otherwise null will be returned indicating state update not required. If state changes then componentDidUpdate is called where we can perform the desired operations as we did in componentWillReceiveProps . It receives two paramsand. As mentioned previously you cannot accessinside this method so you’ll have to store the props in the state to compare thewith previous props. In above codeandare compared, if both are different then an object will be returned to update the state otherwisewill be returned indicating state update not required. If state changes thenis called where we can perform the desired operations as we did in

Let’s make it more clear using an example

Let’s say we’re getting some data from firebase and displaying it in the form of stats. Here’s the code for the same.

import React, {PureComponent} from "react" ; import DisplayStat from "./displayStat.js" class App extends PureComponent { constructor (){ super (); this .state={ path : "path-1" } } changePath= () => { this .setState({ path : "path-2" }); } render(){ return ( < div > <DisplayStat path={this.state.path} /> <div onClick={this.changePath} >Change Path</div> </div> ) } }

import React, {PureComponent} from "react" ; class DisplayStat extends PureComponent { constructor (props){ super (); this .state={ firebaseRef : firebase.database().ref( this .props.path); } } componentDidMount() { this .getData( this .state.firebaseRef); } componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps){ if (nextProps.path!== this .props.path){ let {firebaseRef}= this .state; firebaseRef.off( "value" ); //Turn off the connection to previous path. firebaseRef=firebase.database().ref(nextProps.path); this .setState({firebaseRef, path :nextProps.path }); this .getData(firebaseRef); } } getData= ( ref )=> { // open connection and listen to firebase path ref.on( "value" , snapshot => { //Perform some operation }); } render(){ return ( < div > //Display Stats </ div > ); } }

componentWillReceiveProps . Initially, the displayStat.js component will listen to firebase on path-1 , when a user clicks on the Change Path button the state will change in the App.js file and componentWillReceiveProps will be called in the displayStat.js file. The previous connection to firebase path will be closed, and a new will get created. Notice we’re passing firebase reference as parameters to getDate() to listen to firebase. The above example uses. Initially, thecomponent will listen to firebase on, when a user clicks on the Change Path button the state will change in thefile andwill be called in thefile. The previous connection to firebase path will be closed, and a new will get created. Notice we’re passing firebase reference as parameters toto listen to firebase.

getDerivedStateFromProps . Now let’s do the same thing using

import React, {PureComponent} from "react" ; class DisplayStat extends PureComponent { constructor (props){ super (); this .state={ path : this .props.path, firebaseRef : firebase.database().ref( this .props.path); } } componentDidMount() { this .getData( this .state.firebaseRef); } componentDidUpdate(prevProps, prevState) { if (prevState.path !== this .state.path) { let firebaseRef=firebase.database().ref( this .state.path); this .setState({firebaseRef}); this .getData(firebaseRef); } } static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState){ if (nextProps.path!==prevState.path){ let firebaseRef=prevState.firebaseRef; firebaseRef.off( "value" ); //Turn off the connection to previous path. // We can't do this here as we can't access `this` inside this method. // firebaseRef=firebase.database().ref(nextProps.path); // this.setState({firebaseRef, path :nextProps.path }); // this.getData(firebaseRef); return { path : nextProps.path}; } else return null ; } getData= ( ref )=> { // open connection and listen to firebase path ref.on( "value" , snapshot => { //Perform some operation }); } render(){ return ( < div > //Display Stats </ div > ); } }

getDerivedStateFromProps to update the state and no class method is being called. We’re using componentDidUpdate to check if a path is changed or not and accordingly create a new firebase connection and listen to new path. Notice an object is being returned in theto update the state and no class method is being called. We’re usingto check if a path is changed or not and accordingly create a new firebase connection and listen to new path.

