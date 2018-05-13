Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoReplacing ‘componentWillReceiveProps’ with ‘getDerivedStateFromProps’ by@amanshu_kataria

Replacing ‘componentWillReceiveProps’ with ‘getDerivedStateFromProps’

May 13th 2018 243,350 reads
Author profile picture

@amanshu_katariaAmanshu Kataria

Software Engineer

With the release of React 16.3, some new lifecycle methods have been introduced, and release of React 17 will deprecate some lifecycle method.
getDerivedStateFromProps
is one of those newly introduced lifecycle method replacing 
componentWillReceiveProps
, which has now become 
UNSAFE_componentWillReceiveProps
.
getDerivedStateFromProps
is a static method which is invoked after a component is instantiated as well as when it receives new props. Since it is a static method, you cannot access 
this
inside this method neither you can access any other class method. Unlike 
componentWillReceiveProps
you cannot set state inside this method, so the only way to update state is returning an object. If you don’t want to update any state, simply return 
null
.
Let’s dive into some code
This is how 
componentWillReceiveProps
works.
componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps){
  if(nextProps.someValue!==this.props.someValue){
    //Perform some operation
    this.setState({someState: someValue });
    this.classMethod();
  }
}
View on Github
We compare 
nextProps.someValue
with 
this.props.someValue
and if both are different then we perform some operation, 
setState
and call 
this.classMethod();
.
Now let’s have a look how 
getDerivedStateFromProps
works.
static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState){
   if(nextProps.someValue!==prevState.someValue){
     return { someState: nextProps.someValue};
  }
  else return null;
}

componentDidUpdate(prevProps, prevState) {
  if(prevProps.someValue!==this.props.someValue){
    //Perform some operation here
    this.setState({someState: someValue});
    this.classMethod();
  }
}
View on Github
It receives two params 
nextProps
and 
prevState
. As mentioned previously you cannot access 
this
inside this method so you’ll have to store the props in the state to compare the 
nextProps
with previous props. In above code 
nextProps
and 
prevState
are compared, if both are different then an object will be returned to update the state otherwise 
null
will be returned indicating state update not required. If state changes then 
componentDidUpdate
is called where we can perform the desired operations as we did in 
componentWillReceiveProps
.
Let’s make it more clear using an example
Let’s say we’re getting some data from firebase and displaying it in the form of stats. Here’s the code for the same.
import React, {PureComponent} from "react";
import DisplayStat from "./displayStat.js"

class App extends PureComponent{
  constructor(){
    super();
    this.state={
      path : "path-1"
    }
  }
  
  changePath=()=>{
    this.setState({path: "path-2"});
  }
  
  render(){
    return(
      <div>
        <DisplayStat path={this.state.path} />
        <div onClick={this.changePath} >Change Path</div>
      </div>
    )
  }
}
import React, {PureComponent} from "react";

class DisplayStat extends PureComponent{
  constructor(props){
    super();
    this.state={
      firebaseRef: firebase.database().ref(this.props.path);
    }
  }
  componentDidMount() {
    this.getData(this.state.firebaseRef);
  }
  
  componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps){
    if(nextProps.path!==this.props.path){
      let {firebaseRef}=this.state;
      
      firebaseRef.off("value"); //Turn off the connection to previous path.
      
      firebaseRef=firebase.database().ref(nextProps.path);
      this.setState({firebaseRef, path :nextProps.path });
      this.getData(firebaseRef);
    }
  }

  getData=(ref)=>{
    // open connection and listen to firebase path
    ref.on("value", snapshot => {
      //Perform some operation
    });
  }
  
  render(){
    return(
      <div>
        //Display Stats
      </div>
    );
  }
}
View on Github
The above example uses 
componentWillReceiveProps
. Initially, the 
displayStat.js
component will listen to firebase on 
path-1
, when a user clicks on the Change Path button the state will change in the 
App.js
file and 
componentWillReceiveProps
will be called in the 
displayStat.js
file. The previous connection to firebase path will be closed, and a new will get created. Notice we’re passing firebase reference as parameters to 
getDate()
to listen to firebase.
Now let’s do the same thing using 
getDerivedStateFromProps
 .
import React, {PureComponent} from "react";

class DisplayStat extends PureComponent{
  constructor(props){
    super();
    this.state={
      path: this.props.path,
      firebaseRef: firebase.database().ref(this.props.path);
    }
  }
  componentDidMount() {
    this.getData(this.state.firebaseRef);
  }
  
  componentDidUpdate(prevProps, prevState) {
    if (prevState.path !== this.state.path) {
      let firebaseRef=firebase.database().ref(this.state.path);
      this.setState({firebaseRef});
      this.getData(firebaseRef);
    }
  }
  
  static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState){
    if(nextProps.path!==prevState.path){
      let firebaseRef=prevState.firebaseRef;
      
      firebaseRef.off("value"); //Turn off the connection to previous path.
      
//       We can't do this here as we can't access `this` inside this method.
//       firebaseRef=firebase.database().ref(nextProps.path);
//       this.setState({firebaseRef, path :nextProps.path });
//       this.getData(firebaseRef);
      
      return {path : nextProps.path};
    }
    else return null;
  }

  getData=(ref)=>{
    // open connection and listen to firebase path
    ref.on("value", snapshot => {
      //Perform some operation
    });
  }
  
  render(){
    return(
      <div>
        //Display Stats
      </div>
    );
  }
}
View on Github
Notice an object is being returned in the 
getDerivedStateFromProps
to update the state and no class method is being called. We’re using 
componentDidUpdate
to check if a path is changed or not and accordingly create a new firebase connection and listen to new path.
Thanks for reading this article. Please hit the Clap button if you like it.
Connect with me on LinkedIn.
You can also follow me on Twitter, Quora, and GitHub.

Related

Tags

#react#javascript#reactjs#componentwillreceiveprops#getderivedstatefromprops
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!