Refactoring With Tests in Python: a Practical Example

This post contains a step-by-step example of a refactoring session guided by tests. When dealing with untested or legacy code refactoring is dangerous and tests can help us do it the right way, minimizing the amount of bugs we introduce, and possibly completely avoiding them.

Refactoring is not easy. It requires a double effort to understand code that others wrote, or that we wrote in the past, and moving around parts of it, simplifying it, in one word improving it, is by no means something for the faint-hearted. Like programming, refactoring has its rules and best practices, but it can be described as a mixture of technique, intuition, experience, risk.

Programming, after all, is craftsmanship.

The starting point

The simple use case I will use for this post is that of a service API that we can access, and that produces data in JSON format, namely a list of elements like the one shown here

{ "age" : 20 , "surname" : "Frazier" , "name" : "John" , "salary" : "£28943" }

'age' is an integer, and the remaining fields are strings. Once we convert this to a Python data structure we obtain a list of dictionaries, whereis an integer, and the remaining fields are strings.

DataStats , provides a single method stats , whose inputs are the data returned by the service (in JSON format), and two integers called iage and salary . Someone then wrote a class that computes some statistics on the input data. This class, called, provides a single method, whose inputs are the data returned by the service (in JSON format), and two integers calledand

Those, according to the short documentation of the class, are the initial age and the initial salary used to compute the average yearly increase of the salary on the whole dataset.

The code is the following

import math import json class DataStats : def stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : # iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to # compute the average yearly increase of salary. # Compute average yearly increase average_age_increase = math.floor( sum([e[ 'age' ] for e in data])/len(data)) - iage average_salary_increase = math.floor( sum([int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data])/len(data)) - isalary yearly_avg_increase = math.floor( average_salary_increase/average_age_increase) # Compute max salary salaries = [int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data] threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries)) max_salary = [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold] # Compute min salary salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data] min_salary = [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == '£{}' .format(str(min(salaries)))] return json.dumps({ 'avg_age' : math.floor(sum([e[ 'age' ] for e in data])/len(data)), 'avg_salary' : math.floor(sum( [int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data])/len(data)), 'avg_yearly_increase' : yearly_avg_increase, 'max_salary' : max_salary, 'min_salary' : min_salary })

The goal

It is fairly easy, even for the untrained eye, to spot some issues in the previous class. A list of the most striking ones is

The class exposes a single method and has no __init__ , thus the same functionality could be provided by a single function.

, thus the same functionality could be provided by a single function. The stats() method is too big, and performs too many

tasks. This makes debugging very difficult, as there is a single

inextricable piece of code that does everything.

tasks. This makes debugging very difficult, as there is a single inextricable piece of code that does everything. There is a lot of code duplication, or at least several lines that are very similar. Most notably the two operations '£' + str(max(salaries)) and '£{}'.format(str(min(salaries))) , the two different lines starting with salaries = , and the several list comprehensions.

So, since we are going to use this code in some part of our Amazing New Project™, we want to possibly fix these issues.

The class, however, is working perfectly. It has been used in production for many years and there are no known bugs, so our operation has to be a refactoring, which means that we want to write something better, preserving the behaviour of the previous object.

The path

In this post I want to show you how you can safely refactor such a class using tests. This is different from TDD, but the two are closely related. The class we have has not been created using TDD, as there are no tests, but we can use tests to ensure its behaviour is preserved. This should therefore be called Test Driven Refactoring (TDR).

The idea behind TDR is pretty simple. First, we have to write a test that checks the behaviour of some code, possibly a small part with a clearly defined scope and output. This is a posthumous (or late) unit test, and it simulates what the author of the code should have provided (cough cough, it was you some months ago...).

Once you have you unit test you can go and modify the code, knowing that the behaviour of the resulting object will be the same of the previous one. As you can easily understand, the effectiveness of this methodology depends strongly on the quality of the tests themselves, possibly more than when developing with TDD, and this is why refactoring is hard.

Caveats

Two remarks before we start our refactoring. The first is that such a class could easily be refactored to some functional code. As you will be able to infer from the final result there is no real reason to keep an object-oriented approach for this code. I decided to go that way, however, as it gave me the possibility to show a design pattern called wrapper, and the refactoring technique that leverages it.

The second remark is that in pure TDD it is strongly advised not to test internal methods, that is those methods that do not form the public API of the object. In general, we identify such methods in Python by prefixing their name with an underscore, and the reason not to test them is that TDD wants you to shape objects according to the object-oriented programming methodology, which considers objects as behaviours and not as structures. Thus, we are only interested in testing public methods.

It is also true, however, that sometimes even tough we do not want to make a method public, that method contains some complex logic that we

want to test. So, in my opinion the TDD advice should sound like "Test

internal methods only when they contain some non-trivial logic".

When it comes to refactoring, however, we are somehow deconstructing a

previously existing structure, and usually we end up creating a lot of

private methods to help extracting and generalising parts of the code.

My advice in this case is to test those methods, as this gives you a higher degree of confidence in what you are doing. With experience you will then learn which tests are required and which are not.

Setup of the testing environment

Clone this repository and create a virtual environment. Activate it and install the required packages with

$ pip install -r requirements.txt

norecursedirs parameter in that file, adding the name of the virtual environment you just created; I usually name my virtual environments with a venv prefix, and this is why that variable contains the entry venv* . The repository already contains a configuration file for pytest and you should customise it to avoid entering your virtual environment directory. Go and fix theparameter in that file, adding the name of the virtual environment you just created; I usually name my virtual environments with aprefix, and this is why that variable contains the entry

pytest -svv in the parent directory of the repository (the one that contains pytest.ini ), and obtain a result similar to the following At this point you should be able to runin the parent directory of the repository (the one that contains), and obtain a result similar to the following

========================== test session starts ========================== platform linux -- Python 3.5.3, pytest-3.1.2, py-1.4.34, pluggy-0.4.0 cachedir: .cache rootdir: datastats, inifile: pytest.ini plugins: cov-2.5.1 collected 0 items ====================== no tests ran in 0.00 seconds ======================

develop points to the last step of the whole refactoring process. Every step of this post contains a reference to the commit that contains the changes introduced in that section. The given repository contains two branches. master is the one that you are into, and contains the initial setup, whilepoints to the last step of the whole refactoring process. Every step of this post contains a reference to the commit that contains the changes introduced in that section.

Step 1 - Testing the endpoints

stats method with some test data, possibly real data, and checks the output. Obviously we will write the test with the actual output returned by the method, so this test is automatically passing. When you start refactoring a system, regardless of the size, you have to test the endpoints. This means that you consider the system as a black box (i.e. you do not know what is inside) and just check the external behaviour. In this case we can write a test that initialises the class and runs themethod with some test data, possiblydata, and checks the output. Obviously we will write the test with the actual output returned by the method, so this test is automatically passing.

Querying the server we get the following data

test_data = [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Laith" , "surname" : "Simmons" , "age" : 68 , "salary" : "£27888" }, { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Mikayla" , "surname" : "Henry" , "age" : 49 , "salary" : "£67137" }, { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Garth" , "surname" : "Fields" , "age" : 70 , "salary" : "£70472" } ]

stats method with that output, with iage set to 20, and isalary set to 20000, we get the following JSON result and calling themethod with that output, withset to 20, andset to 20000, we get the following JSON result

{ "avg_age" : 62 , "avg_salary" : 55165 , "avg_yearly_increase" : 837 , "max_salary" : [{ "id" : 3 , "name" : "Garth" , "surname" : "Fields" , "age" : 70 , "salary" : "£70472" }], "min_salary" : [{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Laith" , "surname" : "Simmons" , "age" : 68 , "salary" : "£27888" }] }

Caveat: I'm using a single very short set of real data, namely a list of 3 dictionaries. In a real case I would test the black box with many different use cases, to ensure I am not just checking some corner case.

The test is the following

import json from datastats.datastats import DataStats def test_json () : test_data = [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Laith" , "surname" : "Simmons" , "age" : 68 , "salary" : "£27888" }, { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Mikayla" , "surname" : "Henry" , "age" : 49 , "salary" : "£67137" }, { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Garth" , "surname" : "Fields" , "age" : 70 , "salary" : "£70472" } ] ds = DataStats() assert ds.stats(test_data, 20 , 20000 ) == json.dumps( { 'avg_age' : 62 , 'avg_salary' : 55165 , 'avg_yearly_increase' : 837 , 'max_salary' : [{ "id" : 3 , "name" : "Garth" , "surname" : "Fields" , "age" : 70 , "salary" : "£70472" }], 'min_salary' : [{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Laith" , "surname" : "Simmons" , "age" : 68 , "salary" : "£27888" }] } )

As said before, this test is obviously passing, having been artificially constructed from a real execution of the code.

Well, this test is very important! Now we know that if we change something inside the code, altering the behaviour of the class, at least one test will fail.

Step 2 - Getting rid of the JSON format

json.dumps . The method returns its output in JSON format, and looking at the class it is pretty evident that the conversion is done by

The structure of the code is the following

class DataStats : def stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : [code_part_1] return json.dumps({ [code_part_2] })

code_part_2 depends on code_part_1 . The first refactoring, then, will follow this procedure Where obviouslydepends on. The first refactoring, then, will follow this procedure

test__stats for a _stats method that is supposed to return the data as a Python structure. We can infer the latter manually from the JSON or running json.loads from a Python shell. The test fails. 1. We write a test calledfor amethod that is supposed to return the data as a Python structure. We can infer the latter manually from the JSON or runningfrom a Python shell. The test fails.

duplicate the code of the stats method that produces the data, putting it in the new _stats method. The test passes. 2. Wethe code of themethod that produces the data, putting it in the newmethod. The test passes.

class DataStats : def _stats (parameters) : [code_part_1] return [code_part_2] def stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : [code_part_1] return json.dumps({ [code_part_2] })

stats replacing it with a call to _stats 3. We remove the duplicated code inreplacing it with a call to

class DataStats : def _stats (parameters) : [code_part_1] return [code_part_2] def stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : return json.dumps( self._stats(data, iage, isalary) )

test_json that we wrote, but this is an advanced consideration, and I'll leave it for some later notes. At this point we could refactor the initial testthat we wrote, but this is an advanced consideration, and I'll leave it for some later notes.

So now the code of our class looks like this

class DataStats : def _stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : # iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to # compute the average yearly increase of salary. # Compute average yearly increase average_age_increase = math.floor( sum([e[ 'age' ] for e in data])/len(data)) - iage average_salary_increase = math.floor( sum([int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data])/len(data)) - isalary yearly_avg_increase = math.floor( average_salary_increase/average_age_increase) # Compute max salary salaries = [int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data] threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries)) max_salary = [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold] # Compute min salary salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data] min_salary = [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == '£{}' .format(str(min(salaries)))] return { 'avg_age' : math.floor(sum([e[ 'age' ] for e in data])/len(data)), 'avg_salary' : math.floor(sum( [int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data])/len(data)), 'avg_yearly_increase' : yearly_avg_increase, 'max_salary' : max_salary, 'min_salary' : min_salary } def stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : return json.dumps( self._stats(data, iage, isalary) )

and we have two tests that check the correctness of it.

Step 3 - Refactoring the tests

test_data list of dictionaries is bound to be used in every test we will perform, so it is high time we moved that to a global variable. There is no point now in using a fixture, as the test data is just static data. It is pretty clear that thelist of dictionaries is bound to be used in every test we will perform, so it is high time we moved that to a global variable. There is no point now in using a fixture, as the test data is just static data.

We could also move the output data to a global variable, but the upcoming tests are not using the whole output dictionary any more, so we can postpone the decision.

The test suite now looks like

import json from datastats.datastats import DataStats test_data = [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Laith" , "surname" : "Simmons" , "age" : 68 , "salary" : "£27888" }, { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Mikayla" , "surname" : "Henry" , "age" : 49 , "salary" : "£67137" }, { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Garth" , "surname" : "Fields" , "age" : 70 , "salary" : "£70472" } ] def test_json () : ds = DataStats() assert ds.stats(test_data, 20 , 20000 ) == json.dumps( { 'avg_age' : 62 , 'avg_salary' : 55165 , 'avg_yearly_increase' : 837 , 'max_salary' : [{ "id" : 3 , "name" : "Garth" , "surname" : "Fields" , "age" : 70 , "salary" : "£70472" }], 'min_salary' : [{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Laith" , "surname" : "Simmons" , "age" : 68 , "salary" : "£27888" }] } ) def test__stats () : ds = DataStats() assert ds._stats(test_data, 20 , 20000 ) == { 'avg_age' : 62 , 'avg_salary' : 55165 , 'avg_yearly_increase' : 837 , 'max_salary' : [{ "id" : 3 , "name" : "Garth" , "surname" : "Fields" , "age" : 70 , "salary" : "£70472" }], 'min_salary' : [{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Laith" , "surname" : "Simmons" , "age" : 68 , "salary" : "£27888" }] }

Step 4 - Isolate the average age algorithm

Isolating independent features is a key target of software design. Thus, our refactoring shall aim to disentangle the code dividing it into small separated functions.

avg_age and avg_salary ) or by the method's code (for avg_yearly_increase , max_salary , and min_salary ). We can start replacing the code that computes the value of each key with dedicated methods, trying to isolate the algorithms. The output dictionary contains five keys, and each of them corresponds to a value computed either on the fly (forand) or by the method's code (for, and). We can start replacing the code that computes the value of each key with dedicated methods, trying to isolate the algorithms.

To isolate some code, the first thing to do is to duplicate it, putting it into a dedicated method. As we are refactoring with tests, the first thing is to write a test for this method.

def test__avg_age () : ds = DataStats() assert ds._avg_age(test_data) == 62

62 as that is the value we have in the output data of the original stats method. Please note that there is no need to pass iage and isalary as they are not used in the refactored code. We know that the method's output shall beas that is the value we have in the output data of the originalmethod. Please note that there is no need to passandas they are not used in the refactored code.

'avg_age' The test fails, so we can dutifully go and duplicate the code we use to compute

def _avg_age (self, data) : return math.floor(sum([e[ 'age' ] for e in data])/len(data))

_stats with a call to _avg_age and once the test passes we can replace the duplicated code inwith a call to

return { 'avg_age' : self._avg_age(data), 'avg_salary' : math.floor(sum( [int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data])/len(data)), 'avg_yearly_increase' : yearly_avg_increase, 'max_salary' : max_salary, 'min_salary' : min_salary }

Checking after that that no test is failing. Well done! We isolated the first feature, and our refactoring produced already three tests.

Step 5 - Isolate the average salary algorithm

avg_salary key works exactly like the avg_age , with different code. Thus, the refactoring process is the same as before, and the result should be a new test__avg_salary test Thekey works exactly like the, with different code. Thus, the refactoring process is the same as before, and the result should be a newtest

def test__avg_salary () : ds = DataStats() assert ds._avg_salary(test_data) == 55165

_avg_salary method a newmethod

def _avg_salary (self, data) : return math.floor(sum([int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data])/len(data))

and a new version of the final return value

return { 'avg_age' : self._avg_age(data), 'avg_salary' : self._avg_salary(data), 'avg_yearly_increase' : yearly_avg_increase, 'max_salary' : max_salary, 'min_salary' : min_salary }

Step 6 - Isolate the average yearly increase algorithm

The remaining three keys are computed with algorithms that, being longer than one line, couldn't be squeezed directly in the definition of the dictionary. The refactoring process, however, does not really change; as before, we first test a helper method, then we define it duplicating the code, and last we call the helper removing the code duplication.

For the average yearly increase of the salary we have a new test

def test__avg_yearly_increase () : ds = DataStats() assert ds._avg_yearly_increase(test_data, 20 , 20000 ) == 837

a new method that passes the test

def _avg_yearly_increase (self, data, iage, isalary) : # iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to # compute the average yearly increase of salary. # Compute average yearly increase average_age_increase = math.floor( sum([e[ 'age' ] for e in data])/len(data)) - iage average_salary_increase = math.floor( sum([int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data])/len(data)) - isalary return math.floor(average_salary_increase/average_age_increase)

and a new version of the `_stats` method

def _stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : # Compute max salary salaries = [int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data] threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries)) max_salary = [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold] # Compute min salary salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data] min_salary = [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == '£{}' .format(str(min(salaries)))] return { 'avg_age' : self._avg_age(data), 'avg_salary' : self._avg_salary(data), 'avg_yearly_increase' : self._avg_yearly_increase( data, iage, isalary), 'max_salary' : max_salary, 'min_salary' : min_salary }

Please note that we are not solving any code duplication but the ones that we introduce to refactor. The first achievement we should aim to is to completely isolate independent features.

Step 7 - Isolate max and min salary algorithms

When refactoring we shall always do one thing at a time, but for the sake of conciseness, I'll show here the result of two refactoring steps at once. I'll recommend the reader to perform them as independent steps, as I did when I wrote the code that I am posting below.

The new tests are

def test__max_salary () : ds = DataStats() assert ds._max_salary(test_data) == [{ "id" : 3 , "name" : "Garth" , "surname" : "Fields" , "age" : 70 , "salary" : "£70472" }] def test__min_salary () : ds = DataStats() assert ds._min_salary(test_data) == [{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Laith" , "surname" : "Simmons" , "age" : 68 , "salary" : "£27888" }]

DataStats class are The new methods in theclass are

def _max_salary (self, data) : # Compute max salary salaries = [int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data] threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries)) return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold] def _min_salary (self, data) : # Compute min salary salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data] return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == '£{}' .format(str(min(salaries)))]

_stats method is now really tiny and themethod is now really tiny

def _stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : return { 'avg_age' : self._avg_age(data), 'avg_salary' : self._avg_salary(data), 'avg_yearly_increase' : self._avg_yearly_increase( data, iage, isalary), 'max_salary' : self._max_salary(data), 'min_salary' : self._min_salary(data) }

Step 8 - Reducing code duplication

Now that we have the main tests in place we can start changing the code of the various helper methods. These are now small enough to allow us to change the code without further tests. While this can be true in this case, however, in general there is no definition of what "small enough" means, as there is no real definition of what "unit test" is.

Generally speaking you should be confident that the change that you are doing is covered by the tests that you have. Weren't this the case, you'd better add one or more tests until you feel confident enough.

_max_salary and _min_salary share a great deal of code, even though the second one is more concise The two methodsandshare a great deal of code, even though the second one is more concise

def _max_salary (self, data) : # Compute max salary salaries = [int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data] threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries)) return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold] def _min_salary (self, data) : # Compute min salary salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data] return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == '£{}' .format(str(min(salaries)))]

threshold variable in the second function. As soon as I change something, I'll run the tests to check that the external behaviour did not change. I'll start by making explicit thevariable in the second function. As soon as I change something, I'll run the tests to check that the external behaviour did not change.

def _max_salary (self, data) : # Compute max salary salaries = [int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data] threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries)) return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold] def _min_salary (self, data) : # Compute min salary salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data] threshold = '£{}' .format(str(min(salaries))) return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold]

min and max functions. They still use different variable names and different code to format the threshold, so my first action is to even out them, copying the code of _min_salary to _max_salary and changing min to max Now, it is pretty evident that the two functions are the same but for theandfunctions. They still use different variable names and different code to format the threshold, so my first action is to even out them, copying the code oftoand changingto

def _max_salary (self, data) : # Compute max salary salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data] threshold = '£{}' .format(str(max(salaries))) return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold] def _min_salary (self, data) : # Compute min salary salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data] threshold = '£{}' .format(str(min(salaries))) return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold]

_select_salary that duplicates that code and accepts a function, used instead of min or max . As I did before, first I duplicate the code, and then remove the duplication by calling the new function. Now I can create another helper calledthat duplicates that code and accepts a function, used instead ofor. As I did before, first I duplicate the code, and then remove the duplication by calling the new function.

After some passages, the code looks like this

def _select_salary (self, data, func) : salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data] threshold = '£{}' .format(str(func(salaries))) return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold] def _max_salary (self, data) : return self._select_salary(data, max) def _min_salary (self, data) : return self._select_salary(data, min)

_avg_salary and _select_salary I noticed then a code duplication betweenand

def _avg_salary (self, data) : return math.floor(sum([int(e[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for e in data])/len(data))

def _select_salary (self, data, func) : salaries = [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data]

_salaries . As before, I write the test first and decided to extract the common algorithm in a method called. As before, I write the test first

def test_salaries () : ds = DataStats() assert ds._salaries(test_data) == [ 27888 , 67137 , 70472 ]

then I implement the method

def _salaries (self, data) : return [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data]

and eventually I replace the duplicated code with a call to the new method

def _salaries (self, data) : return [int(d[ 'salary' ][ 1 :]) for d in data]

def _select_salary (self, data, func) : threshold = '£{}' .format(str(func(self._salaries(data)))) return [e for e in data if e[ 'salary' ] == threshold]

_avg_yearly_increase contains the same code, and fix it there as well. While doing this I noticed thatcontains the same code, and fix it there as well.

def _avg_yearly_increase (self, data, iage, isalary) : # iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to # compute the average yearly increase of salary. # Compute average yearly increase average_age_increase = math.floor( sum([e[ 'age' ] for e in data])/len(data)) - iage average_salary_increase = math.floor( sum(self._salaries(data))/len(data)) - isalary return math.floor(average_salary_increase/average_age_increase)

self.data instead of passing it around to all the class's methods. This however would break the class's API, as DataStats is currently initialised without any data. Later I will show how to introduce changes that potentially break the API, and briefly discuss the issue. It would be useful at this point to store the input data inside the class and to use it asinstead of passing it around to all the class's methods. This however would break the class's API, asis currently initialised without any data. Later I will show how to introduce changes that potentially break the API, and briefly discuss the issue.

For the moment, however, I'll keep changing the class without modifying the external interface.

age has the same code duplication issues as salary , so with the same procedure I introduce the _ages method and change the _avg_age and _avg_yearly_increase methods accordingly. It looks likehas the same code duplication issues as, so with the same procedure I introduce themethod and change theandmethods accordingly.

_avg_yearly_increase , the code of that method contains the code of the _avg_age and _avg_salary methods, so it is worth replacing it with two calls. As I am moving code between existing methods, I do not need further tests. Speaking of, the code of that method contains the code of theandmethods, so it is worth replacing it with two calls. As I am moving code between existing methods, I do not need further tests.

def _avg_yearly_increase (self, data, iage, isalary) : # iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to # compute the average yearly increase of salary. # Compute average yearly increase average_age_increase = self._avg_age(data) - iage average_salary_increase = self._avg_salary(data) - isalary return math.floor(average_salary_increase/average_age_increase)

Step 9 - Advanced refactoring

__init__ method, and was thus missing the encapsulation part of the object-oriented paradigm. There was no reason to keep the class, as the stats method could have easily been extracted and provided as a plain function. The initial class didn't have anymethod, and was thus missing the encapsulation part of the object-oriented paradigm. There was no reason to keep the class, as themethod could have easily been extracted and provided as a plain function.

data as a parameter. I would be nice to load the input data into the class at instantiation time, and then access it as self.data . This would greatly improve the readability of the class, and also justify its existence. This is much more evident now that we refactored the method, because we have 10 methods that acceptas a parameter. I would be nice to load the input data into the class at instantiation time, and then access it as. This would greatly improve the readability of the class, and also justify its existence.

__init__ method that requires a parameter, however, we will change the class's API, breaking the compatibility with the code that imports and uses it. Since we want to keep it, we have to devise a way to provide both the advantages of a new, clean class and of a stable API. If we introduce amethod that requires a parameter, however, we will change the class's API, breaking the compatibility with the code that imports and uses it. Since we want to keep it, we have to devise a way to provide both the advantages of a new, clean class and of a stable API.

This is not always perfectly achievable, but in this case the Adapter design pattern (also known as Wrapper) can perfectly solve the issue.

NewDataStats . Sorry, sometimes you just have to get the job done. The goal is to change the current class to match the new API, and then build a class that wraps the first one and provides the old API. The strategy is not that different from what we did previously, only this time we will deal with classes instead of methods. With a stupendous effort of my imagination I named the new class. Sorry, sometimes you just have to get the job done.

test_newdatastats.py and start putting there the first test test_init . The first things, as happens very often with refactoring, is to duplicate the code, and when we insert new code we need to have tests that justify it. The tests will be the same as before, as the new class shall provide the same functionalities as the previous one, so I just create a new file, calledand start putting there the first test

import json from datastats.datastats import NewDataStats test_data = [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Laith" , "surname" : "Simmons" , "age" : 68 , "salary" : "£27888" }, { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Mikayla" , "surname" : "Henry" , "age" : 49 , "salary" : "£67137" }, { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Garth" , "surname" : "Fields" , "age" : 70 , "salary" : "£70472" } ] def test_init () : ds = NewDataStats(test_data) assert ds.data == test_data

This test doesn't pass, and the code that implements the class is very simple

class NewDataStats : def __init__ (self, data) : self.data = data

Now I can start an iterative process:

DataStats and adapt it to NewDataStats 1. I will copy one of the tests ofand adapt it to

DataStats to NewDataStats , adapting it to the new API and making it pass the test. 2. I will copy some code fromto, adapting it to the new API and making it pass the test.

DataStats and replacing them with a call to NewDataStats would be overkill. I'll show you in the next section why, and what we can do to avoid that. At this point iteratively removing methods fromand replacing them with a call towould be overkill. I'll show you in the next section why, and what we can do to avoid that.

NewDataStats is the following An example of the resulting tests foris the following

def test_ages () : ds = NewDataStats(test_data) assert ds._ages() == [ 68 , 49 , 70 ]

and the code that passes the test is

def _ages (self) : return [d[ 'age' ] for d in self.data]

_ages do not require an input parameter any more, I can convert them to properties, changing the tests accordingly. Once finished, I noticed that, as now methods likedo not require an input parameter any more, I can convert them to properties, changing the tests accordingly.

@property def _ages (self) : return [d[ 'age' ] for d in self.data]

DataStats with calls to NewDataStats . We could do it method by method, but actually the only thing that we really need is to replace stats . So the new code is It is time to replace the methods ofwith calls to. We could do it method by method, but actually the only thing that we really need is to replace. So the new code is

def stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : nds = NewDataStats(data) return nds.stats(iage, isalary)

DataStats fail, so we need to remove them. And since all the other methods are not used any more we can safely delete them, checking that the tests do not fail. Speaking of tests, removing methods will make many tests offail, so we need to remove them.

class DataStats : def stats (self, data, iage, isalary) : nds = NewDataStats(data) return nds.stats(iage, isalary)

Step 10 - Still room for improvement

As refactoring is an iterative process it will often happen that you think you did everything was possible, just to spot later that you missed something. In this case the missing step was spotted by Harun Yasar, who noticed another small code duplication.

The two functions

def _avg_salary (self) : return math.floor(sum(self._salaries)/len(self.data)) def _avg_age (self) : return math.floor(sum(self._ages)/len(self.data))

share the same logic, so we can definitely isolate that and call the common code in each function

def _floor_avg (self, sum_of_numbers) : return math.floor(sum_of_numbers / len(self.data)) def _avg_salary (self) : return self._floor_avg(sum(self._salaries)) def _avg_age (self) : return self._floor_avg(sum(self._ages))

which passes all the tests and is thus correct.

Whenever I get corrected by someone who read one of my posts and just learned something new I feel so happy, because it means that the message is clear!

Final words

I hope this little tour of a refactoring session didn't result too trivial, and helped you to grasp the basic concepts of this technique. If you are interested in the subject I'd strongly recommend the classic book by Martin Fowler "Refactoring: Improving the Design of Existing Code", which is a collection of refactoring patterns. The reference language is Java, but the concepts are easily adapted to Python.

