Refactoring With Tests in Python: a Practical Example

{
"age": 20,
"surname": "Frazier",
"name": "John",
"salary": "£28943"
}
is an integer, and the remaining fields are strings.
'age'
, provides a single method
DataStats
, whose inputs are the data returned by the service (in JSON format), and two integers called
stats
and
iage
.
salary
import math
import json
class DataStats:
def stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
# iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to
# compute the average yearly increase of salary.
# Compute average yearly increase
average_age_increase = math.floor(
sum([e['age'] for e in data])/len(data)) - iage
average_salary_increase = math.floor(
sum([int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data])/len(data)) - isalary
yearly_avg_increase = math.floor(
average_salary_increase/average_age_increase)
# Compute max salary
salaries = [int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data]
threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries))
max_salary = [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
# Compute min salary
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
min_salary = [e for e in data if e['salary'] ==
'£{}'.format(str(min(salaries)))]
return json.dumps({
'avg_age': math.floor(sum([e['age'] for e in data])/len(data)),
'avg_salary': math.floor(sum(
[int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data])/len(data)),
'avg_yearly_increase': yearly_avg_increase,
'max_salary': max_salary,
'min_salary': min_salary
})
, thus the same functionality could be provided by a single function.
__init__
and
'£' + str(max(salaries))
, the two different lines starting with
'£{}'.format(str(min(salaries)))
, and the several list comprehensions.
salaries =
$ pip install -r requirements.txt
parameter in that file, adding the name of the virtual environment you just created; I usually name my virtual environments with a
norecursedirs
prefix, and this is why that variable contains the entry
venv
.
venv*
in the parent directory of the repository (the one that contains
pytest -svv
), and obtain a result similar to the following
pytest.ini
========================== test session starts ==========================
platform linux -- Python 3.5.3, pytest-3.1.2, py-1.4.34, pluggy-0.4.0
cachedir: .cache
rootdir: datastats, inifile: pytest.ini
plugins: cov-2.5.1
collected 0 items
====================== no tests ran in 0.00 seconds ======================
points to the last step of the whole refactoring process. Every step of this post contains a reference to the commit that contains the changes introduced in that section.
develop
method with some test data, possibly real data, and checks the output. Obviously we will write the test with the actual output returned by the method, so this test is automatically passing.
stats
test_data = [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Laith",
"surname": "Simmons",
"age": 68,
"salary": "£27888"
},
{
"id": 2,
"name": "Mikayla",
"surname": "Henry",
"age": 49,
"salary": "£67137"
},
{
"id": 3,
"name": "Garth",
"surname": "Fields",
"age": 70,
"salary": "£70472"
}
]
method with that output, with
stats
set to 20, and
iage
set to 20000, we get the following JSON result
isalary
{
"avg_age": 62,
"avg_salary": 55165,
"avg_yearly_increase": 837,
"max_salary": [{
"id": 3,
"name": "Garth",
"surname": "Fields",
"age": 70,
"salary": "£70472"
}],
"min_salary": [{
"id": 1,
"name": "Laith",
"surname": "Simmons",
"age": 68,
"salary": "£27888"
}]
}
import json
from datastats.datastats import DataStats
def test_json():
test_data = [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Laith",
"surname": "Simmons",
"age": 68,
"salary": "£27888"
},
{
"id": 2,
"name": "Mikayla",
"surname": "Henry",
"age": 49,
"salary": "£67137"
},
{
"id": 3,
"name": "Garth",
"surname": "Fields",
"age": 70,
"salary": "£70472"
}
]
ds = DataStats()
assert ds.stats(test_data, 20, 20000) == json.dumps(
{
'avg_age': 62,
'avg_salary': 55165,
'avg_yearly_increase': 837,
'max_salary': [{
"id": 3,
"name": "Garth",
"surname": "Fields",
"age": 70,
"salary": "£70472"
}],
'min_salary': [{
"id": 1,
"name": "Laith",
"surname": "Simmons",
"age": 68,
"salary": "£27888"
}]
}
)
.
json.dumps
class DataStats:
def stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
[code_part_1]
return json.dumps({
[code_part_2]
})
depends on
code_part_2
. The first refactoring, then, will follow this procedure
code_part_1
for a
test__stats
method that is supposed to return the data as a Python structure. We can infer the latter manually from the JSON or running
_stats
from a Python shell. The test fails.
json.loads
method that produces the data, putting it in the new
stats
method. The test passes.
_stats
class DataStats:
def _stats(parameters):
[code_part_1]
return [code_part_2]
def stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
[code_part_1]
return json.dumps({
[code_part_2]
})
replacing it with a call to
stats
_stats
class DataStats:
def _stats(parameters):
[code_part_1]
return [code_part_2]
def stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
return json.dumps(
self._stats(data, iage, isalary)
)
that we wrote, but this is an advanced consideration, and I'll leave it for some later notes.
test_json
class DataStats:
def _stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
# iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to
# compute the average yearly increase of salary.
# Compute average yearly increase
average_age_increase = math.floor(
sum([e['age'] for e in data])/len(data)) - iage
average_salary_increase = math.floor(
sum([int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data])/len(data)) - isalary
yearly_avg_increase = math.floor(
average_salary_increase/average_age_increase)
# Compute max salary
salaries = [int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data]
threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries))
max_salary = [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
# Compute min salary
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
min_salary = [e for e in data if e['salary'] ==
'£{}'.format(str(min(salaries)))]
return {
'avg_age': math.floor(sum([e['age'] for e in data])/len(data)),
'avg_salary': math.floor(sum(
[int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data])/len(data)),
'avg_yearly_increase': yearly_avg_increase,
'max_salary': max_salary,
'min_salary': min_salary
}
def stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
return json.dumps(
self._stats(data, iage, isalary)
)
list of dictionaries is bound to be used in every test we will perform, so it is high time we moved that to a global variable. There is no point now in using a fixture, as the test data is just static data.
test_data
import json
from datastats.datastats import DataStats
test_data = [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Laith",
"surname": "Simmons",
"age": 68,
"salary": "£27888"
},
{
"id": 2,
"name": "Mikayla",
"surname": "Henry",
"age": 49,
"salary": "£67137"
},
{
"id": 3,
"name": "Garth",
"surname": "Fields",
"age": 70,
"salary": "£70472"
}
]
def test_json():
ds = DataStats()
assert ds.stats(test_data, 20, 20000) == json.dumps(
{
'avg_age': 62,
'avg_salary': 55165,
'avg_yearly_increase': 837,
'max_salary': [{
"id": 3,
"name": "Garth",
"surname": "Fields",
"age": 70,
"salary": "£70472"
}],
'min_salary': [{
"id": 1,
"name": "Laith",
"surname": "Simmons",
"age": 68,
"salary": "£27888"
}]
}
)
def test__stats():
ds = DataStats()
assert ds._stats(test_data, 20, 20000) == {
'avg_age': 62,
'avg_salary': 55165,
'avg_yearly_increase': 837,
'max_salary': [{
"id": 3,
"name": "Garth",
"surname": "Fields",
"age": 70,
"salary": "£70472"
}],
'min_salary': [{
"id": 1,
"name": "Laith",
"surname": "Simmons",
"age": 68,
"salary": "£27888"
}]
}
and
avg_age
) or by the method's code (for
avg_salary
,
avg_yearly_increase
, and
max_salary
). We can start replacing the code that computes the value of each key with dedicated methods, trying to isolate the algorithms.
min_salary
def test__avg_age():
ds = DataStats()
assert ds._avg_age(test_data) == 62
as that is the value we have in the output data of the original
62
method. Please note that there is no need to pass
stats
and
iage
as they are not used in the refactored code.
isalary
'avg_age'
def _avg_age(self, data):
return math.floor(sum([e['age'] for e in data])/len(data))
with a call to
_stats
_avg_age
return {
'avg_age': self._avg_age(data),
'avg_salary': math.floor(sum(
[int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data])/len(data)),
'avg_yearly_increase': yearly_avg_increase,
'max_salary': max_salary,
'min_salary': min_salary
}
key works exactly like the
avg_salary
, with different code. Thus, the refactoring process is the same as before, and the result should be a new
avg_age
test
test__avg_salary
def test__avg_salary():
ds = DataStats()
assert ds._avg_salary(test_data) == 55165
method
_avg_salary
def _avg_salary(self, data):
return math.floor(sum([int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data])/len(data))
return {
'avg_age': self._avg_age(data),
'avg_salary': self._avg_salary(data),
'avg_yearly_increase': yearly_avg_increase,
'max_salary': max_salary,
'min_salary': min_salary
}
def test__avg_yearly_increase():
ds = DataStats()
assert ds._avg_yearly_increase(test_data, 20, 20000) == 837
def _avg_yearly_increase(self, data, iage, isalary):
# iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to
# compute the average yearly increase of salary.
# Compute average yearly increase
average_age_increase = math.floor(
sum([e['age'] for e in data])/len(data)) - iage
average_salary_increase = math.floor(
sum([int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data])/len(data)) - isalary
return math.floor(average_salary_increase/average_age_increase)
def _stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
# Compute max salary
salaries = [int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data]
threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries))
max_salary = [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
# Compute min salary
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
min_salary = [e for e in data if e['salary'] ==
'£{}'.format(str(min(salaries)))]
return {
'avg_age': self._avg_age(data),
'avg_salary': self._avg_salary(data),
'avg_yearly_increase': self._avg_yearly_increase(
data, iage, isalary),
'max_salary': max_salary,
'min_salary': min_salary
}
def test__max_salary():
ds = DataStats()
assert ds._max_salary(test_data) == [{
"id": 3,
"name": "Garth",
"surname": "Fields",
"age": 70,
"salary": "£70472"
}]
def test__min_salary():
ds = DataStats()
assert ds._min_salary(test_data) == [{
"id": 1,
"name": "Laith",
"surname": "Simmons",
"age": 68,
"salary": "£27888"
}]
class are
DataStats
def _max_salary(self, data):
# Compute max salary
salaries = [int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data]
threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries))
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
def _min_salary(self, data):
# Compute min salary
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] ==
'£{}'.format(str(min(salaries)))]
method is now really tiny
_stats
def _stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
return {
'avg_age': self._avg_age(data),
'avg_salary': self._avg_salary(data),
'avg_yearly_increase': self._avg_yearly_increase(
data, iage, isalary),
'max_salary': self._max_salary(data),
'min_salary': self._min_salary(data)
}
and
_max_salary
share a great deal of code, even though the second one is more concise
_min_salary
def _max_salary(self, data):
# Compute max salary
salaries = [int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data]
threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries))
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
def _min_salary(self, data):
# Compute min salary
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] ==
'£{}'.format(str(min(salaries)))]
variable in the second function. As soon as I change something, I'll run the tests to check that the external behaviour did not change.
threshold
def _max_salary(self, data):
# Compute max salary
salaries = [int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data]
threshold = '£' + str(max(salaries))
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
def _min_salary(self, data):
# Compute min salary
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
threshold = '£{}'.format(str(min(salaries)))
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
and
min
functions. They still use different variable names and different code to format the threshold, so my first action is to even out them, copying the code of
max
to
_min_salary
and changing
_max_salary
to
min
max
def _max_salary(self, data):
# Compute max salary
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
threshold = '£{}'.format(str(max(salaries)))
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
def _min_salary(self, data):
# Compute min salary
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
threshold = '£{}'.format(str(min(salaries)))
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
that duplicates that code and accepts a function, used instead of
_select_salary
or
min
. As I did before, first I duplicate the code, and then remove the duplication by calling the new function.
max
def _select_salary(self, data, func):
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
threshold = '£{}'.format(str(func(salaries)))
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
def _max_salary(self, data):
return self._select_salary(data, max)
def _min_salary(self, data):
return self._select_salary(data, min)
and
_avg_salary
_select_salary
def _avg_salary(self, data):
return math.floor(sum([int(e['salary'][1:]) for e in data])/len(data))
def _select_salary(self, data, func):
salaries = [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
. As before, I write the test first
_salaries
def test_salaries():
ds = DataStats()
assert ds._salaries(test_data) == [27888, 67137, 70472]
def _salaries(self, data):
return [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
def _salaries(self, data):
return [int(d['salary'][1:]) for d in data]
def _select_salary(self, data, func):
threshold = '£{}'.format(str(func(self._salaries(data))))
return [e for e in data if e['salary'] == threshold]
contains the same code, and fix it there as well.
_avg_yearly_increase
def _avg_yearly_increase(self, data, iage, isalary):
# iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to
# compute the average yearly increase of salary.
# Compute average yearly increase
average_age_increase = math.floor(
sum([e['age'] for e in data])/len(data)) - iage
average_salary_increase = math.floor(
sum(self._salaries(data))/len(data)) - isalary
return math.floor(average_salary_increase/average_age_increase)
instead of passing it around to all the class's methods. This however would break the class's API, as
self.data
is currently initialised without any data. Later I will show how to introduce changes that potentially break the API, and briefly discuss the issue.
DataStats
has the same code duplication issues as
age
, so with the same procedure I introduce the
salary
method and change the
_ages
and
_avg_age
methods accordingly.
_avg_yearly_increase
, the code of that method contains the code of the
_avg_yearly_increase
and
_avg_age
methods, so it is worth replacing it with two calls. As I am moving code between existing methods, I do not need further tests.
_avg_salary
def _avg_yearly_increase(self, data, iage, isalary):
# iage and isalary are the starting age and salary used to
# compute the average yearly increase of salary.
# Compute average yearly increase
average_age_increase = self._avg_age(data) - iage
average_salary_increase = self._avg_salary(data) - isalary
return math.floor(average_salary_increase/average_age_increase)
method, and was thus missing the encapsulation part of the object-oriented paradigm. There was no reason to keep the class, as the
__init__
method could have easily been extracted and provided as a plain function.
stats
as a parameter. I would be nice to load the input data into the class at instantiation time, and then access it as
data
. This would greatly improve the readability of the class, and also justify its existence.
self.data
method that requires a parameter, however, we will change the class's API, breaking the compatibility with the code that imports and uses it. Since we want to keep it, we have to devise a way to provide both the advantages of a new, clean class and of a stable API.
__init__
. Sorry, sometimes you just have to get the job done.
NewDataStats
and start putting there the first test
test_newdatastats.py
.
test_init
import json
from datastats.datastats import NewDataStats
test_data = [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Laith",
"surname": "Simmons",
"age": 68,
"salary": "£27888"
},
{
"id": 2,
"name": "Mikayla",
"surname": "Henry",
"age": 49,
"salary": "£67137"
},
{
"id": 3,
"name": "Garth",
"surname": "Fields",
"age": 70,
"salary": "£70472"
}
]
def test_init():
ds = NewDataStats(test_data)
assert ds.data == test_data
class NewDataStats:
def __init__(self, data):
self.data = data
and adapt it to
DataStats
NewDataStats
to
DataStats
, adapting it to the new API and making it pass the test.
NewDataStats
and replacing them with a call to
DataStats
would be overkill. I'll show you in the next section why, and what we can do to avoid that.
NewDataStats
is the following
NewDataStats
def test_ages():
ds = NewDataStats(test_data)
assert ds._ages() == [68, 49, 70]
def _ages(self):
return [d['age'] for d in self.data]
do not require an input parameter any more, I can convert them to properties, changing the tests accordingly.
_ages
@property
def _ages(self):
return [d['age'] for d in self.data]
with calls to
DataStats
. We could do it method by method, but actually the only thing that we really need is to replace
NewDataStats
. So the new code is
stats
def stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
nds = NewDataStats(data)
return nds.stats(iage, isalary)
fail, so we need to remove them.
DataStats
class DataStats:
def stats(self, data, iage, isalary):
nds = NewDataStats(data)
return nds.stats(iage, isalary)
def _avg_salary(self):
return math.floor(sum(self._salaries)/len(self.data))
def _avg_age(self):
return math.floor(sum(self._ages)/len(self.data))
def _floor_avg(self, sum_of_numbers):
return math.floor(sum_of_numbers / len(self.data))
def _avg_salary(self):
return self._floor_avg(sum(self._salaries))
def _avg_age(self):
return self._floor_avg(sum(self._ages))