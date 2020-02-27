Reasons Why Flutter SDK Is Ideal For Mobile App Development In 2020

Mobile apps have been gathering immense popularity, owing to the infinite benefits they possess. People rely on mobile apps for almost all of their day-to-day activities. Thanks to technological advancements, the development of mobile apps is not as difficult as it used to be. However, it is vital to choose the right SDK (Software Development Kit), as it plays a vital role in the development of mobile applications. There are several SDKs in the market, including Atom SDK, Android SDK, Flutter SDK, etc.

This article explains why Flutter SDK is the best option for mobile app development. Read further to know more about Flutter SDK, its features, benefits, and its evolution trends.

About Flutter

Flutter is Google’s SDK (Software Development Kit) for mobile app development. It was first announced by Google in May 2017. It is used to develop cross-platform compatible mobile and web apps. The programming language that is used for coding is Dart. Dart was developed by Google too. Any knowledge or experience in Java will be very helpful while working with Dart.

Features of Flutter SDK

The following are some significant features of the Flutter Software Development Kit.

Cross-platform compatible:

Flutter SDK can be used to develop mobile apps that are cross-platform compatible. The major advantages of cross-platform app development are less development cost and reduced TTM (Time To Market).

Single Code:

By using Flutter SDK, mobile app developers can write a single code and use it for the major Operating Systems. Thus, mobile app developers can save a lot of time and effort, as they do not have to modify the codes to comply with any specific OS.

Library

A library is nothing but a collection of various beneficial resources such as configuration data, subprograms, pre-written codes, etc. In addition to all these, Flutter has a library of widgets. It also has customizable app interfaces and stunning themes for the benefit of mobile app developers. This further simplifies the development process.

GPU Rendering UI

GPU rendering is very important when it comes to mobile apps that are rich in graphic designs, as CPU cannot always handle all the graphics loads. Flutter has an incredible GPU rendering UI.

Hot Reloading

Flutter SDK allows hot reloading. In the case of live reloading, when developers navigate inside the app, make changes, and reload, the app will reload completely, and they will end up in the initial route. But in the case of hot reloading, only the part that has been modified reloads. Thus, they will be on the same page as they were before hot reloading.

Web View

In order to visualize the app content in the web format, Flutter SDK provides its users with the Web View component. This helps them to have an idea about how the mobile app content will look like in a web app or a website.

App localization

We all know this famous saying, ‘When in Rome, be a Roman.’ This is the exact concept behind mobile app localization. In technical terms, it is the process carried out to make the mobile app adaptable to a specific geographic location. In order to expand the user base, it is vital to localize the app. Flutter’s SDK allows seamless localization of apps.

Flutter Doctor

After the successful installation of Flutter, using Flutter Doctor, it is possible to get a detailed report of the installation status. At this stage, any installation errors can be rectified easily.

Advantages of Flutter SDK

The following are some of the notable advantages of the Flutter Software Development Kit.

It is an open-source SDK.

It has incredible animation features.

It uses the same programming language for both front-end and back-end.

Dart enables Flutter to update the display at a speed of 60 to 120 FPS (Frames Per Second).

It simplifies the development process manifold, thereby reducing the Time To Market.

It is highly scalable and extremely flexible, thanks to the astounding features of DART!

It is a good-to-go option to build an MVP (Maximum Viable Product). Thus, it is a startup-friendly SDK.

The performance of the apps is almost similar to that of the native apps.

Some major accomplishments!

The good news is that Flutter SDK has been evolving a lot over its course of existence! The following are some remarkable milestones.

Web apps

Flutter community’s project ‘Hummingbird’ aims at allowing the developers to leverage Flutter SDK for Web app development as well.

Desktop apps

for Windows, macOS, Linux, etc., using Flutter SDK. This is an attempt of the Flutter community to leverage Flutter SDK for the development of desktop apps. This will enable mobile app development for Windows, macOS, Linux, etc., using Flutter SDK.

IoT

Yes! Flutter SDK can be integrated with the IoT (Internet of Things) components as well.

Looks like we can expect quite a lot from Flutter in the near future!

Wrapping Up!

Now, go ahead and leverage Flutter’s stunning SDK and accelerate your business beyond expectations.

