7 Steps to Build an Android & IOS App For Your WordPress Blog via Flutter

So I wanted to make an app for our website and well, it turns out it was easier than I thought.

So let’s get started

Step 1: Download & Activate Plugin For Wordpress Blog

Link: https://wordpress.org/plugins/easily-generate-rest-api-url/

Step 2: In the Wordpress dashboard

Go to settings (hover over it) > (Click on) Generate Rest API Url, scroll to the bottom you will have an api url. You can modify it if you want.

Step 3: Create a Flutter Project

If you didn't already, install and setup Flutter from flutter.dev

I used vs code but you can use Android studio as well. It will work just the same.

Step 4: Create functions to fetch posts and post image url

Create a file named wp-api.dart and then add http package, and add this function:

Future< List > fetchWpPosts() async { final response = await http. get ( "https://flutternerd.com/index.php/wp-json/wp/v2/posts" , headers: { "Accept" : "application/json" }); var convertDatatoJson = jsonDecode(response.body); return convertDatatoJson; }

Step 5: Create frontend and use this function by importing the file

import 'package:flutter/material.dart' ; import 'package:nativewordpress/views/PostPage.dart' ; import 'package:nativewordpress/wp-api.dart' ; class Home extends StatefulWidget { @override _HomeState createState() => _HomeState(); } class _HomeState extends State < Home > { String removeAllHtmlTags( String htmlText) { RegExp exp = RegExp ( r"<[^>]*>" , multiLine: true , caseSensitive: true ); return htmlText.replaceAll(exp, '' ); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text( "FlutterNerd" ), ), body: Container( padding: EdgeInsets.only(top: 24 ), child: FutureBuilder( future: fetchWpPosts(), builder: (context, snapshot) { if (snapshot.hasData) { return ListView.builder( itemCount: snapshot.data.length, itemBuilder: (BuildContext context, int index) { Map wppost = snapshot.data[index]; return PostTile( imageApiUrl: wppost[ '_links' ][ "wp:featuredmedia" ][ 0 ] [ "href" ], excerpt: removeAllHtmlTags(wppost[ 'excerpt' ][ 'rendered' ] .replaceAll( "’" , "" )), desc: wppost[ 'content' ][ 'rendered' ], title: wppost[ 'title' ][ 'rendered' ] .replaceAll( "#038;" , "" )); }); } return Center(child: CircularProgressIndicator()); }, ), ), ); } } class PostTile extends StatefulWidget { final String imageApiUrl, title, desc, excerpt; PostTile({ this .imageApiUrl, this .title, this .desc, this .excerpt}); @override _PostTileState createState() => _PostTileState(); } class _PostTileState extends State < PostTile > { String imageUrl = "" ; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return GestureDetector( onTap: () { if (imageUrl != "" ) { Navigator.push( context, MaterialPageRoute( builder: (context) => PostPage( title: widget.title, imageUrl: imageUrl, desc: widget.desc, ))); } }, child: Container( padding: EdgeInsets.symmetric(horizontal: 16 , vertical: 4 ), child: Column( crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.start, children: [ FutureBuilder( future: fetchWpPostImageUrl(widget.imageApiUrl), builder: (context, snapshot) { if (snapshot.hasData) { imageUrl = snapshot.data[ "guid" ][ "rendered" ]; return Image.network(imageUrl); } return Center(child: CircularProgressIndicator()); }), SizedBox(height: 8 ), Text( widget.title, style: TextStyle(fontSize: 16 ), ), SizedBox(height: 5 ), Text(widget.excerpt) ], ), ), ); } }

Step 6: We will need to create a separate function to get the image url of each post

fetchWpPostImageUrl(url) async { final response = await http. get (url, headers: { "Accept" : "application/json" }); var convertDatatoJson = jsonDecode(response.body); return convertDatatoJson; }

Step 7: Now let’s create a post page

We need to add flutter_html_view package then

import 'package:flutter/material.dart' ; import 'package:flutter_html_view/flutter_html_view.dart' ; class PostPage extends StatefulWidget { final String imageUrl, title, desc; PostPage({ this .title, this .desc, this .imageUrl}); @override _PostPageState createState() => _PostPageState(); } class _PostPageState extends State < PostPage > { Widget postContent(htmlContent) { return HtmlView( data: htmlContent, // optional, type String onLaunchFail: (url) { // optional, type Function print ( "launch $url failed" ); }, scrollable: false , ); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text(widget.title), ), body: SingleChildScrollView( child: Padding( padding: const EdgeInsets.symmetric(horizontal: 16 , vertical: 16 ), child: Column( crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.start, children: [ widget.imageUrl != null ? Image.network(widget.imageUrl) : Container(), SizedBox(height: 8 ), Text( widget.title, style: TextStyle(fontSize: 18 ), ), SizedBox(height: 6 ), postContent( widget.desc, ) ], ), ), ), ); } }

That's it!

And that is how we can build an android and ios app for your WordPress blog. If you face any problems feel free to comment down below.

Originally published at FlutterNerd.com

