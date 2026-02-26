Real Estate Tokenization: New Blood for the Property Market

Real estate tokenization is gradually becoming one of the major areas for real-world uses of blockchain and the concept of Web3. Although the industry is still developing, it currently presents opportunities that may redefine the future of physical, real-world asset ownership. Despite the promises of real estate tokenization, there are still a number of visible challenges that must be surmounted. These challenges are primarily hinged on the technical and legal capabilities of the innovation. The guiding goal for real estate tokenization is not just to enable more efficient processing; it is bigger. With this subset of tokenization, asset ownership can be more granular, financially empowering the average person to access assets considered too exclusive to a particular economic concern. The Regulatory Provision Behind Real Estate Tokenization The Regulatory Provision Behind Real Estate Tokenization Over the past few years, real-estate tokenization has taken center stage as the next big thing among innovators. While the market has recorded up to 308% growth in the past three years, the concept is obscure to many people. recorded up to 308% growth In tokenizing real estate, the actual physical ownership is still retained in the traditional off-chain model. Blockchain is tapped as the technology layer for ownership transfer. While the regulations around real estate tokenization are still developing, current laws have provisions for the property in question to be acquired by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). It is this SPV that issues the security tokens to the public, based on the applicable laws of the jurisdiction in which it operates. Some of the markets in which real estate tokenization is popular include Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the United States. While different law guides the market, the issuance of security tokens confers some benefits to holders, an incentive that is uniform across regions. Among the benefits are the dividend sharing, profit distribution, and entitlement to proceeds in the case of sale or liquidation. The market around real estate tokenization is still shaping up, leaving some grey areas. One of such areas is what happens in the case of bankruptcy or other legal challenges. One of the early real estate tokenization pioneers is RealT, a startup based in Detroit, United States. Despite its early promises, it faces legal issues on operational inefficiencies, tax debt, and more. With no defined ownership structure in the project, the projection of bankruptcy remains high. faces legal issues Other similar issues around BrickMark in Switzerland and Smartland in the United Kingdom all attest to the urgency for regulations around real estate tokenization. Is the Demand for Tokenized Real Estate Existing? Is the Demand for Tokenized Real Estate Existing? Getting clarity in terms of regulation and achieving technical competency are the two major headwinds around real estate tokenization. Due to their correlation, the demand for tokenized properties might be influenced significantly by the positioning of the real estate market at any point in time. Across the major regions where the idea of real estate tokenization is gaining traction, including London, Dubai, and Hong Kong, the number of square meters an average earner can afford to buy has dropped. Although the global inflation rate for 2025 was pegged at 4.2%, it has triggered lower purchasing power among the populace. global inflation rate YearAvg price per m²Avg annual salaryCoefficient (m² per year salary)1985£300,00£8.300,0027,672000£2.500,00£22.000,008,802026£15.053,30£43.390,082,88 YearAvg price per m²Avg annual salaryCoefficient (m² per year salary)1985£300,00£8.300,0027,672000£2.500,00£22.000,008,802026£15.053,30£43.390,082,88 YearAvg price per m²Avg annual salaryCoefficient (m² per year salary)1985£300,00£8.300,0027,672000£2.500,00£22.000,008,802026£15.053,30£43.390,082,88 YearAvg price per m²Avg annual salaryCoefficient (m² per year salary) Year Year Year Avg price per m² Avg price per m² Avg price per m² Avg annual salary Avg annual salary Avg annual salary Coefficient (m² per year salary) Coefficient (m² per year salary) Coefficient (m² per year salary) 1985£300,00£8.300,0027,67 1985 1985 1985 £300,00 £300,00 £300,00 £8.300,00 £8.300,00 £8.300,00 27,67 27,67 27,67 2000£2.500,00£22.000,008,80 2000 2000 2000 £2.500,00 £2.500,00 £2.500,00 £22.000,00 £22.000,00 £22.000,00 8,80 8,80 8,80 2026£15.053,30£43.390,082,88 2026 2026 2026 £15.053,30 £15.053,30 £15.053,30 £43.390,08 £43.390,08 £43.390,08 2,88 2,88 2,88 London Property Valuation Chart | Data Source: UK Land Registry In London, as seen above, the average price per m² of buying a property has jumped from £300 in 1985 to £15,053 in 2026, per the UK land registry data. The same trend is seen in regions like Hong Kong and Dubai. UK land registry data With earnings not growing at the same pace as properties, affordability becomes an issue. This creates the need for a viable alternative way of owning real estate, which gap tokenization is helping to fill. Real estate tokenization, through its fraction feature, makes it easy for anyone to invest as little as $500 into their properties of choice. While the tokenized real estate market is still evolving, especially as it relates to liquidating holdings, it gives the average investor the fewest barriers to entry into the real estate world. Meeting the Developer Gap for Real Estate Tokenization Meeting the Developer Gap for Real Estate Tokenization The idea of tokenizing real-world assets like real estate is fascinating to developers. While the interest is there in different jurisdictions, many potential innovators lack the technical know-how to make a true change. The real estate tokenization industry is projected to hit $23.99 billion by 2035 at a 21% CAGR during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. With this prospect in mind, both layer 1 and layer 2 blockchain networks are building the right structures to command a good market share. projected Per the push for dominance, there is a significant investment in infrastructure and the developer community to encourage the tokenization agenda. Tokenized Real Estate Value by Chain | Source: rwa.xyz rwa.xyz According to RWA.xyz, the tokenized real estate market is currently valued at $372 million with assets spread across 11 countries. With Mantra, a layer-1 blockchain specifically designed for real-world tokenization dominating with over 31%, other protocols are likely to flip in the long term. The tokenization market in general is thriving, and real estate is lagging; it is a matter of time before it catches up. Once the regulation is clear and developers across different networks sees incentive to develop tokenized products, the margin may be closed. This incentivization approach joins the conversations among operators in Switzerland and Dubai, a trend that shows stakeholders are ready to do whatever it takes to grow the tokenization world. Is Real Estate Tokenization Here to Stay? Is Real Estate Tokenization Here to Stay? In today’s digital economy, the projection is that every tangible real-world asset is moving on-chain. Big financial firms like BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple Labs are already positioning for this future with products and infrastructure services. Despite financial products taking the center stage for now, real estate is bound to dominate the RWA tokenization market in the long term. Pending that time, the push for functional regulation is growing among stakeholders with the goal of tackling the key legal aspects of the market.