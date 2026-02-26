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Real Estate Tokenization: New Blood for the Property Market

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byJulia Malakhova@juliamale

Communication specialist for fintech companies

February 26th, 2026
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Julia Malakhova@juliamale

Communication specialist for fintech companies

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web3#web3#tokenization#real-estate-tokenization#property-market#property-market-tokenization#tokenization-stats#tokenization-and-web3#tokenization-of-rwas

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