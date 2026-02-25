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Claude Can Code. Can It Detect Backdoors in Binaries?

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byQuesma@quesma

We make AI agents production-ready through independent evaluation and training.

February 25th, 2026
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Quesma
    byQuesma@quesma

    We make AI agents production-ready through independent evaluation and training.

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Quesma@quesma

We make AI agents production-ready through independent evaluation and training.

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machine-learning#ai#data-security#benchmarking-llms#binary-malware-detection#ai-binary-analysis#reverse-engineering-ai#executable-security-audit#malware-detection-benchmark

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