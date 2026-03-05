voidrane@chaincod3r
hacker, explorer, urbex, and more. uploading my ego to the internet one piece at a time. see u in the wired.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @chaincod3r’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
voidrane
north carolinawebsite developer
hacker, explorer, urbex, and more. uploading my ego to the internet one piece at a time. see u in the wired.
Work History
Current Position:
hidden layer mediawebsite developer
Previous Positions:
freelanceshopify dev