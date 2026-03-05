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voidrane

@chaincod3r

hacker, explorer, urbex, and more. uploading my ego to the internet one piece at a time. see u in the wired.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @chaincod3r’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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voidrane

north carolinawebsite developer

hacker, explorer, urbex, and more. uploading my ego to the internet one piece at a time. see u in the wired.

Work History

Current Position:

hidden layer mediawebsite developer

Previous Positions:

freelanceshopify dev

Interested Topics

cybersecurityhardware-hackingdiy-electronicsembedded-systemsraspberry-piarduinoprogrammingfunctional-programming
Read My Stories