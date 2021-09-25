Comprehensive Guide on Tokenized Real Estate Investment

The emergence of blockchain and tokenization offers several advantages over traditional methods when it comes to making deals on the real estate market. These advantages include enhanced security, streamlined management, better liquidity, and transparency. Tokenization is a method that allows organizations to raise capital through crowdsales, which is essentially similar to crowdfunding, but with tokens available on blockchain technology. The role of tokens for this industry would be to act as the equivalent of stocks, except without requiring any overly expensive intermediaries to be involved.