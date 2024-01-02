Read the Entire The New York Times Company v. Microsoft Corporation and OpenAI Court Case

The court filing for The New York Times Company v. Microsoft Corporation on December 27, 2023 is part of . Navigate any part of this filing . Below is the table of links to all parts. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here 1:23-cv-11195 Case Number: The New York Times Company Plaintiffs: Microsoft Corporation, OpenAI Defendant: December 27, 2023 Filing Date: United States District Court Southern District of New York Location: TABLE OF CONTENTS I. NATURE OF THE ACTION II. JURISDICTION AND VENUE III. THE PARTIES IV. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS A. The New York Times and its Mission 1. Nearly Two Centuries of High-Quality, Original, Independent News 2. Pioneering, In-Depth Journalism and Breaking News at Significant Cost 3. A Dedication to Quality Journalism 4. GenAI Products Pose a Threat to High-Quality Journalism B. Defendants’ GenAI Products 1. A Business Model Rooted in Mass Copyright Infringement 2. The Functioning of GenAI Models C. Defendants’ Unauthorized Use and Reproduction of Times Content 1. Unauthorized Duplication of Times Works During GPT Model Training 2. Incorporation of Unauthorized Reproductions and Derivatives of Times Works in GPT Models 3. Unauthorized Public Exhibition of Times Works in GPT Product Outputs 4. Unauthorized Acquisition and Distribution of Current News 5. Deliberate Infringement