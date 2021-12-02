Read Quotes From the Brilliant Minds of the #Noonies2021 Nominees

The 2021 Noonies Awards campaign is unfolding beautifully and the HackerNoon team has been loving the incredible interview responses which have been submitted to us!

[ Don't forget to stay in and vote! ]

Here are some favourites:

Quotes of Noonie Wisdom

“My joy comes from building and inspiring people to become the best version of themselves.”- Lomit Patel

“I actually got into programming quite late, in my early thirties. Before that, I studied and got a Master’s degree in Sustainable Agriculture.”- Akis Loumpourdis

“I'm passionate about implantable brain-machine interfaces. I think this technology can help many people with disabilities. Directly communicating with machines can extend our possibilities but our world will totally change when it happens.” - Altynbek Usenbekov

“It's OK to ask for help. If someone makes you feel bad for asking for help, don’t [let it get to you]. And if someone asks for your help, give it freely, [acknowledging] how difficult it can be [to initiate that conversation].” - Sukhpinder Singh

“[Never stop learning.] No matter how successful you are, if you think you know almost everything in your field then try something else.”-Kali LinuxIn

