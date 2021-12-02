Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Read Quotes From the Brilliant Minds of the #Noonies2021 Nominees by@noonies2021

Read Quotes From the Brilliant Minds of the #Noonies2021 Nominees

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The 2021 Noonies Awards campaign is unfolding beautifully and the HackerNoon team has been loving the incredible interview responses which have been submitted to us! [ Don't forget to stay in and vote! ] Here are some favourites:    Quotes of Noonie Wisdom   “My joy comes from building and inspiring people to become the best version of themselves.”- Lomit Patel  Read more of his interview here or find him on Twitter, LinkedIn, or via his website.   “I actually got into programming quite late, in my early thirties. Before that, I studied and got a Master’s degree in Sustainable Agriculture.”- Akis Loumpourdis  Read more of his interview here or find him on LinkedIn.
image
Noonies 2021 Hacker Noon profile picture

@noonies2021
Noonies 2021

Official account for all things Noonies 2021. #Noonies2021 #DemocraTECH

The 2021 Noonies Awards campaign is unfolding beautifully and the HackerNoon team has been loving the incredible interview responses which have been submitted to us!

[ Don't forget to stay in and vote! ]

Here are some favourites:   

Quotes of Noonie Wisdom 

 “My joy comes from building and inspiring people to become the best version of themselves.”- Lomit Patel 

Read more of his interview here or find him on TwitterLinkedIn, or via his website.  

“I actually got into programming quite late, in my early thirties. Before that, I studied and got a Master’s degree in Sustainable Agriculture.”- Akis Loumpourdis 

Read more of his interview here or find him on LinkedIn.

image

Read more of his interview here or find him on LinkedInGitHub, or Instagram.  

“I'm passionate about implantable brain-machine interfaces. I think this technology can help many people with disabilities. Directly communicating with machines can extend our possibilities but our world will totally change when it happens.” - Altynbek Usenbekov 

Read more of his interview here or find him on LinkedIn. 

 “It's OK to ask for help. If someone makes you feel bad for asking for help, don’t [let it get to you]. And if someone asks for your help, give it freely, [acknowledging] how difficult it can be [to initiate that conversation].” - Sukhpinder Singh 

Read more of his interview here or find him LinkedInTwitter, or Instagram.

“[Never stop learning.] No matter how successful you are, if you think you know almost everything in your field then try something else.”-Kali LinuxIn 

Read more of their interview here or find them on Twitter or LinkedIn.

If you have an opinion on any of these statements, or any other subject, login to your HackerNoon account, and answer this writing prompt. 

Find all updates about the Noonies here.
Learn how to vote here.
Have someone in mind you want to nominate? Learn how to do that here.

image

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Voting for the 2021 HackerNoon Noonies Awards is OPEN! #Noonies2021 by @noonies2021
#noonies2021
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#noonies2021#hackernoon#technology#brain-machine-interface#education#online-education#inspire#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading