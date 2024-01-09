The Noonification: How to Connect a MetaMask Wallet with HackerNoon (1/9/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Token Engineering: A Blueprint for Building Sustainable Decentralized Economies By [ 11 Min read ]\nLearn why token engineering is essential for sustainable digital economies, and gain practical insights into this dynamic field. @idrees535 Read More. OpenWater: A Revolutionary Open-source Wearable MRI and BCI Device By [ 7 Min read ]\nOpenWater is an open-source revolutionary technology that can change healthcare. @thebojda Read More. #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs By [ 5 Min read ]\nThis one’s for the Web3 hacktivists who are seeking ‘true’ decentralization - Āut Labs and HackerNoon announce the Opt Out Writing Contest with $9k prizepool. @hackernooncontests Read More. How AI Will Impact Political Campaigns in the Near Future—It All Started With Hal-9000 By [ 10 Min read ]\nExplore the journey from HAL-9000s fictional AI to the present-day role of AI in political campaigns. @easyweb Read More. How to Connect a MetaMask Wallet with HackerNoon By [ 4 Min read ]\nThis guide contains step-by-step process on how to connect a MetaMask wallet with your HackerNoon profile. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @omotundeedun_356grio8 Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME