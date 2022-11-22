Read in full: Twitter v. Elon Musk July 2022 Court Case Filing

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of
Case Number: C.A. No. 2022-0613-KSJM
Plaintiff: TWITTER, INC.,
Defendants: ELON R. MUSK, X HOLDINGS I, INC.,and X HOLDINGS II, INC.,
Filing Date: July 12, 2022
Location: THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE
VERIFIED COMPLAINT & NATURE OF THE ACTION
FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS
I - Musk sets his sights on Twitter
II. Musk offers to buy Twitter
III. The final, agreed-upon deal terms
E. Public Statements and Non-Disparagement
F. Termination
VII. Defendants materially breach their obligations to work toward closing and refrain from unreasonable withholding of consent to operational changes
A. Defendants abandon financing-related efforts and breach section 6.10d
B. Musk delays and stymies key operational decisions
VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement
A. Twitter has not breached its information-sharing or cooperation covenants
B. Twitter’s representations in its SEC filings supply no basis for termination
C. Twitter did not breach the ordinary course covenant
D. Having materially breached the merger agreement, defendants are contractually barred from terminating
IX. After purporting to terminate, Musk keeps violating and confirms his earlier violations
X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief
CAUSE OF ACTION (Breach of Contract — Specific Performance & Injunction)
Conversation with ex-wife Talulah Riley
