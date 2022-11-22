Search icon
    Read in full: Twitter v. Elon Musk July 2022 Court Case Filing by@legalpdf

    Read in full: Twitter v. Elon Musk July 2022 Court Case Filing

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is the table of links with all parts.

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is the table of links with all parts.


    Case Number: C.A. No. 2022-0613-KSJM

    Plaintiff: TWITTER, INC.,

    Defendants: ELON R. MUSK, X HOLDINGS I, INC.,and X HOLDINGS II, INC.,

    Filing Date: July 12, 2022

    Location: THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE


    TABLE OF LINKS

    VERIFIED COMPLAINT & NATURE OF THE ACTION

    THE PARTIES

    JURISDICTION

    FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

    I - Musk sets his sights on Twitter

    II. Musk offers to buy Twitter

    III. The final, agreed-upon deal terms

    A. Closing Conditions

    B. Efforts Covenants

    C. Information Sharing

    D. Ordinary Course Covenant

    E. Public Statements and Non-Disparagement

    F. Termination

    G. Specific Performance

    IV. The financing structure

    V. The market turns

    VI. Musk grasps for an out

    A. False or spam accounts

    B. Defendants’ lawyer letters

    C. Financial information

    VII. Defendants materially breach their obligations to work toward closing and refrain from unreasonable withholding of consent to operational changes

    A. Defendants abandon financing-related efforts and breach section 6.10d

    B. Musk delays and stymies key operational decisions

    VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement

    A. Twitter has not breached its information-sharing or cooperation covenants

    B. Twitter’s representations in its SEC filings supply no basis for termination

    C. Twitter did not breach the ordinary course covenant

    D. Having materially breached the merger agreement, defendants are contractually barred from terminating

    IX. After purporting to terminate, Musk keeps violating and confirms his earlier violations

    X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief

    CAUSE OF ACTION (Breach of Contract — Specific Performance & Injunction)

    PRAYER FOR RELIEF

    Exhibit H

    Exhibit J

    Assorted Chats with/about SBF

    Conversation with ex-wife Talulah Riley


    Continue reading here


