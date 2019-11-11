React Native Car Parking Finder App UI Clone #6: Implementing Modal View

Discover, triage, and prioritize React errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
Vue | React Native developer
component by adding animations and styles customization options while still providing a plain-simple API. Now in order to install this package into our project, we need to run the following command:
Modal
expo install react-native-modal
import Modal from 'react-native-modal';
state = {
hours: {},
active : null,
activeModal : null
}
component as shown in the code snippet below:
TouchableOpacity
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy} onPress={() => this.setState({ activeModal: item })}>
<View style={styles.buyTotal}>
<Text style={styles.buyTotalPrice}>${item.price *2}</Text>
<Text style={{ color : theme.COLORS.white}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.buyButton}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>></Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
component yet. So now, we are going to implement the actual modal.
Modal
component. The overall implementation of this function is provided in the code snippet below:
Modal
renderModal(){
const {activeModal} = this.state;
if (!activeModal) return null;
return(
<Modal
isVisible
onBackButtonPress={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
onBackdropPress={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
>
<View style={styles.modal}>
<Text>{activeModal.title}</Text>
</View>
</Modal>
)
}
on the app screen. However, if the activeModal state is not empty, the function will return the template with
Modal
component. The
Modal
component here is configured with different props.
Modal
component we have changed the activeModal state to null in order to hide the
Modal
from the screen. We have also integrated some
Modal
component wrapping Text component with some inline styles.
View
file as shown in the code snippet below:
Map.js
render(){
return(
…………
{this.renderParkings()}
{this.renderModal()}
</View>
)
}
modal : {
backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white
}
component with some additional props and styles. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:
Modal
renderModal(){
const {activeModal} = this.state;
if (!activeModal) return null;
return(
<Modal
isVisible
useNativeDriver
style={styles.modalContainer}
onBackButtonPress={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
onBackdropPress={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
onSwipeComplete={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
>
<View style={styles.modal}>
<Text>{activeModal.title}</Text>
</View>
</Modal>
)
}
component which is provided in the code snippet below:
Modal
modalContainer: {
margin: 0,
justifyContent: 'flex-end',
},
modal: {
height: height * 0.75,
backgroundColor: theme.COLORS.white,
},
renderModal(){
const {activeModal , hours} = this.state;
if (!activeModal) return null;
return(
<Modal
isVisible
useNativeDriver
style={styles.modalContainer}
onBackButtonPress={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
onBackdropPress={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
onSwipeComplete={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
>
<View style={styles.modal}>
<View>
<Text>{activeModal.title}</Text>
</View>
<View>
<Text>{activeModal.description}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flexDirection : 'row'}}>
<Text>{activeModal.price}</Text>
<Text>{activeModal.rating}</Text>
<Text>{activeModal.distance}</Text>
<Text>{activeModal.free}/{activeModal.total}</Text>
</View>
<View>
<Text>Choose your Booking Period</Text>
</View>
<View>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}>
<View style={styles.buyTotal}>
<Text style={styles.buyTotalPrice}>${activeModal.price *2}</Text>
<Text style={{ color : theme.COLORS.white}}>{activeModal.price}x{hours[activeModal.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.buyButton}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>></Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</View>
</Modal>
)
}
and
View
component to display the information in the parkingsSpots data array. We have also used the
Text
component which wraps the
TouchableOpacity
and
View
component for the final buy button in the Modal. The components are bound to different styles which are provided in the code snippet below:
Text
modal: {
flexDirection: 'column',
height: height * 0.75,
padding: theme.SIZES.base * 2,
backgroundColor: theme.COLORS.white,
borderTopLeftRadius: theme.SIZES.base,
borderTopRightRadius: theme.SIZES.base,
},
const parkingsSpots = [
{
id: 1,
title: 'Parking 1',
price: 5,
rating: 4.2,
spots: 20,
free: 10,
coordinate: {
latitude: 37.78735,
longitude: -122.4334,
},
distance : 2.5,
description: `Description about this parking lot
Open year 2018
Secure with CTV`,
},
{
id: 2,
title: 'Parking 2',
price: 7,
rating: 3.8,
spots: 25,
free: 20,
coordinate: {
latitude: 37.78845,
longitude: -122.4344,
},
distance : 3.5,
description: `Description about this parking lot
Open year 2018
Secure with CTV`,
},
{
id: 3,
title: 'Parking 3',
price: 10,
rating: 4.9,
spots: 50,
free: 25,
coordinate: {
latitude: 37.78615,
longitude: -122.4314,
},
distance : 1,
description: `Description about this parking lot
Open year 2018
Secure with CTV`,
},
];
component in order to make the Modal content appear as in the actual app. For that, we need to use the code in the following code snippet:
Modal
<Modal
isVisible
useNativeDriver
style={styles.modalContainer}
onBackButtonPress={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
onBackdropPress={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
onSwipeComplete={() => this.setState({ activeModal: null })}
>
<View style={styles.modal}>
<View>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.SIZES.font * 1.5 }}>
{activeModal.title}
</Text>
</View>
<View style={{ paddingVertical: theme.SIZES.base }}>
<Text style={{ color: theme.COLORS.gray, fontSize: theme.SIZES.font * 1.1 }}>
{activeModal.description}
</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.modalInfo}>
<View style={[styles.parkingIcon, {justifyContent: 'flex-start'} ]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.SIZES.icon * 1.15 }}> ${activeModal.price}</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.parkingIcon, {justifyContent: 'flex-start'} ]}
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.SIZES.icon * 1.15 }}> {activeModal.rating}</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.parkingIcon, {justifyContent: 'flex-start'} ]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.SIZES.icon * 1.15 }}> {activeModal.distance}km</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.parkingIcon, {justifyContent: 'flex-start'} ]}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.SIZES.icon * 1.15 }}> {activeModal.free}/{activeModal.spots}</Text>
</View>
</View>
<View style={styles.modalHours}>
<Text style={{ textAlign: 'center', fontWeight: '500' }}>Choose your Booking Period:</Text>
</View>
<View>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.payBtn}>
<Text style={styles.payText}>
Proceed to pay ${activeModal.price * hours[activeModal.id]}
</Text>
<FontAwesome name='angle-right' size={theme.SIZES.icon * 1.75} color={theme.COLORS.white} />
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</View>
</Modal>
component. The required styles from the
StyleSheet
component is provided in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
modalInfo: {
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'space-evenly',
paddingVertical: theme.SIZES.base,
borderTopWidth: 1,
borderBottomWidth: 1,
borderTopColor: theme.COLORS.overlay,
borderBottomColor: theme.COLORS.overlay,
},
modalHours: {
paddingVertical: height * 0.11,
},
payBtn: {
borderRadius: 6,
flexDirection: 'row',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'space-between',
padding: theme.SIZES.base * 1.5,
backgroundColor: theme.COLORS.red,
},
payText: {
fontWeight: '600',
fontSize: theme.SIZES.base * 1.5,
color: theme.COLORS.white,
}
<View style={styles.modalInfo}>
<View style={[styles.parkingIcon, {justifyContent: 'flex-start'} ]}>
<Ionicons name='ios-pricetag' size={theme.SIZES.icon * 1.1} color={theme.COLORS.gray} />
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.SIZES.icon * 1.15 }}> ${activeModal.price}</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.parkingIcon, {justifyContent: 'flex-start'} ]}>
<Ionicons name='ios-star' size={theme.SIZES.icon * 1.1} color={theme.COLORS.gray} />
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.SIZES.icon * 1.15 }}> {activeModal.rating}</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.parkingIcon, {justifyContent: 'flex-start'} ]}>
<Ionicons name='ios-pin' size={theme.SIZES.icon * 1.1} color={theme.COLORS.gray} />
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.SIZES.icon * 1.15 }}> {activeModal.distance}km</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.parkingIcon, {justifyContent: 'flex-start'} ]}>
<Ionicons name='ios-car' size={theme.SIZES.icon * 1.3} color={theme.COLORS.gray} />
<Text style={{ fontSize: theme.SIZES.icon * 1.15 }}> {activeModal.free}/{activeModal.spots}</Text>
</View>
</View>
and
COLORS
variable from the
SIZES
file.
theme.js
view. But we can see there is something missing in section with ‘Choose your Bookings Period’. In this section, we need to add the hours section as in the parking spot cards.
Modal
component having ‘Choose your Booking Period’ text as shown in the code snippet below:
Text
<View style={styles.modalHours}>
<Text style={{ textAlign: 'center', fontWeight: '500' }}>Choose your Booking Period:</Text>
<View style={styles.modalHoursDropdown}>
<Text style={{ color: theme.COLORS.gray }}>5:00 hrs</Text>
</View>
</View>
component wraps the
View
component with text showing hours. The required style is provided in the code snippet below:
Text
modalHours: {
paddingVertical: height * 0.15,
},
modalHoursDropdown: {
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
paddingVertical: theme.SIZES.base,
},
component. Finally, we were successful in implementing the
Modal
view just as in the actual app design.
Modal