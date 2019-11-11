React Native Car Parking Finder App UI Clone #5: Header Section

This tutorial is the fifth part of our React Native Car Parking App UI clone series. In the This tutorial is the fifth part of our React Native Car Parking App UI clone series. In the last part , we successfully implemented the Map Markers in MapView section. In this part of the tutorial series, we are going to continue from where we left off in the last part. So, it is recommended to go through all the previous parts of this tutorial series in order to get the full insight and development of the project.

As stated in the previous parts, this tutorial series was inspired by the React Native App Templates that provides us with a dynamic, fully-coded starter kit written in React Native that anyone can use to build their own store locator React Native application or initiate their own startup. And, this fifth part is also the continuation of coding implementations and designs from the YouTube video tutorial by React UI Kit for the Car parking Finder App UI clone. The video tutorial delivers the overall implementations using a fast coding style which may be difficult to grasp for any developer especially the beginners. However, this tutorial gives stepwise guidance on the implementation of each UI section. Hence, the readers can relax and take time to learn and implement the UI.

Overview

In this fifth part of the tutorial series, we are going to implement the Header section. The Header section will include the detected location name along with a menu icon button on the right side. But first, the idea is to transfer all the color and size style properties to a completely different file and import it into our Map Screen. Then, we will style the size and color of components in the map screen using the properties from our external file. Lastly, we will implement the header section with the menu button which is quite easy.

So, let us begin!!

Storing Style Properties in Different File

‘theme.js’ in our main project folder as shown in the code snippet below: In this step, we are going to store our size and color properties used very commonly on the map screen to a different file called ‘theme.js’. This will make things easier for us to assign styles to different components. Now, we need to create a file calledin our main project folder as shown in the code snippet below:

‘theme.js’ file. Now, in the theme.js file we need to define our color and size properties as shown in the code snippet below: As we can see, we have got thefile. Now, in the theme.js file we need to define our color and size properties as shown in the code snippet below:

const COLORS = { red : '#D83C54' , gray : '#7D818A' , black : '#3D4448' , white : '#FFFFFF' , overlay : '#C1BEC0' , }; const SIZES = { base : 12 , icon : 16 , font : 16 , } export { COLORS, SIZES, }

COLORS and SIZES constant variables that are then exported. The COLORS variable contains different color properties containing their respective color codes. And for the SIZES variable, we have defined base size as 12 and icon and font sizes to be 16 pixels. Here, we have defined the color and size style properties in theandconstant variables that are then exported. Thevariable contains different color properties containing their respective color codes. And for thevariable, we have defined base size as 12 and icon and font sizes to be 16 pixels.

Integrating Color style properties based on theme.js file

theme.js file, here we are going to import the styles from theme.js file and integrate them into our component inline styles as well as the styles in the StyleSheet component. But first, we need to import the theme.js file into our Map.js file as shown in the code snippet below: Since we have defined some common style properties in thefile, here we are going to import the styles fromfile and integrate them into our component inline styles as well as the styles in thecomponent. But first, we need to import the theme.js file into our Map.js file as shown in the code snippet below:

import * as theme from '../theme';

Now, we are going to change the color and size style properties in accordance with the pre-defined styles from theme.js file.

Changing color style properties in accordance with theme.js

COLORS variable from the theme.js file. All the changes made to the style properties in the StyleSheet component is provided in the code snippet below: Here, we are going to change the color style properties with thevariable from thefile. All the changes made to the style properties in thecomponent is provided in the code snippet below:

container: { flex : 1 , backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white }, parking : { flexDirection : 'row' , backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white, borderRadius : 6 , padding : 15 , marginHorizontal : 24 , width : width - ( 24 * 2 ) }, buy : { flex : 1.25 , flexDirection : 'row' , padding : 8 , borderRadius : 6 , backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.red }, marker : { flexDirection : 'row' , backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white, borderRadius : 24 , paddingVertical : 12 , paddingHorizontal : 24 , borderWidth : 1 , borderColor : theme.COLORS.white, }, markerPrice : { color : theme.COLORS.red, fontWeight : 'bold' , }, markerStatus : { color : theme.COLORS.gray }, shadow : { shadowColor : theme.COLORS.black, shadowOffset : { width : 0 , height : 6 , }, shadowOpacity : 0.1 , shadowRadius : 4 , backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white , elevation : 15 }, active : { borderColor : theme.COLORS.red, },

renderParking() method. We need to change them in accordance with COLORS variable as well. All overall code with changes is provided in the code snippet below: Now, we have some inline styles as well bound to the different components inmethod. We need to change them in accordance withvariable as well. All overall code with changes is provided in the code snippet below:

<TouchableWithoutFeedback key={ `parking- ${item.id} ` } onPress={() => this .setState({ active : item.id })} > < View style = {[styles.parking, styles.shadow ]}> <View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'column'}}> <Text style={{fontSize: 16}}>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text> <View style={{width : 100, borderRadius : 6, borderColor : theme.COLORS.gray, borderWidth : 0.7, padding : 4}}> <Text style={{fontSize : 16}}>05:00 hrs</Text> </View> </View> <View style={{flex : 1.5, flexDirection : 'row'}}> <View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent: 'center', marginHorizontal : 24}}> <View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}> <Ionicons name='ios-pricetag' size={16} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/> <Text>${item.price}</Text> </View> <View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}> <Ionicons name='ios-star' size={16} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/> <Text>{item.rating}</Text> </View> </View> <TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}> <View style={{flex:1, justifyContent: 'center'}}> <Text style={{fontSize : 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>${item.price *2}</Text> <Text style={{ color : theme.COLORS.white}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text> </View> <View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'center'}}> <Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>></Text> </View> </TouchableOpacity> </View> </View> </TouchableWithoutFeedback>

SIZES variable from theme.js file. Hence, we have completely changed the color properties. Now, we are going to do the same with size properties in accordance withvariable fromfile.

Changing size properties in accordance with theme.js

SIZES variable from the theme.js file. All the changes made to the style properties in the StyleSheet component is provided in the code snippet below: Here, we are going to change the size style properties with thevariable from the theme.js file. All the changes made to the style properties in thecomponent is provided in the code snippet below:

const styles = StyleSheet.create({ parkings :{ position : 'absolute' , right : 0 , left : 0 , bottom : theme.SIZES.base * 2 , paddingBottom : theme.SIZES.base * 2 }, parking : { flexDirection : 'row' , backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white, borderRadius : 6 , padding : 15 , marginHorizontal : theme.SIZES.base * 2 , width : width - ( theme.SIZES.base * 4 ) }, marker : { flexDirection : 'row' , backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white, borderRadius : theme.SIZES.base * 2 , paddingVertical : 12 , paddingHorizontal : theme.SIZES.base * 2 , borderWidth : 1 , borderColor : theme.COLORS.white, }, });

renderParking() method. We need to change them in accordance with SIZES variable as well. All overall code with changes is provided in the code snippet below: Also, we have some inline size styles as well bound to the different components inmethod. We need to change them in accordance withvariable as well. All overall code with changes is provided in the code snippet below:

<TouchableWithoutFeedback key={ `parking- ${item.id} ` } onPress={() => this .setState({ active : item.id })} > < View style = {[styles.parking, styles.shadow ]}> <View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'column'}}> <Text style={theme.SIZES.font}>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text> <View style={{width : 100, borderRadius : 6, borderColor : theme.COLORS.gray, borderWidth : 0.7, padding : 4}}> <Text style={theme.SIZES.font}>05:00 hrs</Text> </View> </View> <View style={{flex : 1.5, flexDirection : 'row'}}> <View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent: 'center', marginHorizontal : theme.SIZES.base * 2}}> <View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}> <Ionicons name='ios-pricetag' size={theme.SIZES.icon} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/> <Text>${item.price}</Text> </View> <View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}> <Ionicons name='ios-star' size={theme.SIZES.icon} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/> <Text>{item.rating}</Text> </View> </View> <TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}> <View style={{flex:1, justifyContent: 'center'}}> <Text style={{fontSize : 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>${item.price *2}</Text> <Text style={{ color : theme.COLORS.white}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text> </View> <View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'center'}}> <Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>></Text> </View> </TouchableOpacity> </View> </View> </TouchableWithoutFeedback>

SIZES variable. Hence, we have completely changed the size properties based on thevariable.

Map.js file more clearer and standard. For that, we are going to move some inline style properties to the StyleSheet component. Now, we are going to make the code infile more clearer and standard. For that, we are going to move some inline style properties to thecomponent.

Organizing Inline styles to StyleSheet

StyleSheet component. For that, we need to define a style variable for each inline styles. Here, in the Map.js file, most of the inline styles are in the renderParking() method. So, first we are going to define the StyleSheet variable for each inline styles as shown in the code snippet below: Here, we are going to make our code clearer by moving our inline styles in different components to thecomponent. For that, we need to define a style variable for each inline styles. Here, in thefile, most of the inline styles are in themethod. So, first we are going to define thevariable for each inline styles as shown in the code snippet below:

hours : { flex : 1 , flexDirection : 'column' }, hoursTitle : { fontSize : theme.SIZES.text, fontWeight : '500' , }, parkingInfoContainer : { flex : 1.5 , flexDirection : 'row' }, parkingInfo : { flex : 0.5 , justifyContent : 'center' , marginHorizontal : theme.SIZES.base * 2 }, parkingIcon : { flex : 1 , flexDirection : 'row' , justifyContent : 'space-between' , alignItems : 'center' }, buyTotal : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' }, buyButton : { flex : 0.5 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' }, buyTotalPrice : { fontSize : 25 , color : theme.COLORS.white }

StyleSheet properties variables to their respective component as shown in the code snippet below: Now, we need to assign theseproperties variables to their respective component as shown in the code snippet below:

<TouchableWithoutFeedback key={ `parking- ${item.id} ` } onPress={() => this .setState({ active : item.id })} > < View style = {[styles.parking, styles.shadow ]}> <View style={styles.hours}> <Text style={theme.SIZES.font}>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text> <View style={{width : 100, borderRadius : 6, borderColor : theme.COLORS.gray, borderWidth : 0.7, padding : 4}}> <Text style={styles.hoursTitle}>05:00 hrs</Text> </View> </View> <View style={styles.parkingInfoContainer}> <View style={styles.parkingInfo}> <View style={styles.parkingIcon}> <Ionicons name='ios-pricetag' size={theme.SIZES.icon} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/> <Text>${item.price}</Text> </View> <View style={styles.parkingIcon}> <Ionicons name='ios-star' size={theme.SIZES.icon} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/> <Text>{item.rating}</Text> </View> </View> <TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}> <View style={styles.buyTotal}> <Text style={styles.buyTotalPrice}>${item.price *2}</Text> <Text style={{ color : theme.COLORS.white}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text> </View> <View style={styles.buyButton}> <Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>></Text> </View> </TouchableOpacity> </View> </View> </TouchableWithoutFeedback>

Hence, after everything is organized, we will get the same result as before which is shown in the following emulator screenshot:

As we can see, the result is the same as before with all the codes organized.

Implementing Header Section

Header Section in our Map.js file. The Header Section will contain a detected location name as shown in the Map as well as a menu icon button on the right side. In our previous parts of this tutorial series, we have already separated a function called renderHeader() method. This renderHeader() method returns the template for the Header section. We also have called this renderHeader() method in the render() method of our Map.js file. In this step, we are going to implement ourin our Map.js file. Thewill contain a detected location name as shown in the Map as well as a menu icon button on the right side. In our previous parts of this tutorial series, we have already separated a function calledmethod. Thismethod returns the template for thesection. We also have called thismethod in themethod of our Map.js file.

renderHeader() method which will implement the Header Section . For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet: Now, we are going to add some components tomethod which will implement the. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:

renderHeader(){ return ( < View style = {styles.header} > <View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center' }}> <Text style={styles.headerTitle}>Detected location</Text> <Text style={styles.headerLocation}>San Francisco, US</Text> </View> </ View > ) }

View component that wraps a child View component with some inline flex styles. This child View component wraps two Text components that will display the detected location name. The Text components are also bound to some styles. The required styles are provided in the code snippet below: Here, we have a parentcomponent that wraps a childcomponent with some inline flex styles. This childcomponent wraps twocomponents that will display the detected location name. Thecomponents are also bound to some styles. The required styles are provided in the code snippet below:

header: { flexDirection : 'row' , justifyContent : 'center' , paddingHorizontal : theme.SIZES.base * 2 , paddingTop : theme.SIZES.base * 2.5 , paddingBottom : theme.SIZES.base * 1.5 , }, headerTitle : { color : theme.COLORS.gray, }, headerLocation : { fontSize : theme.SIZES.font, fontWeight : '500' , paddingVertical : theme.SIZES.base / 3 , },

Hence, we will get the following result in our emulator screen:

Therefore, we have got the Detected Location name with proper style in the Header section.

Now, we need to add a menu icon button to the right side of the Header section.

Adding Menu Icon

Header Section . For that, we are going to use the Ionicons component which we have already imported from the vector-icons package provided by expo client. The code to add the icon is provided in the code snippet below: Here, we are going to add a menu icon to the right side of the. For that, we are going to use the Ionicons component which we have already imported from thepackage provided by expo client. The code to add the icon is provided in the code snippet below:

<View style={styles.header}> < View style = {styles.headerLocationInfo }> <Text style={styles.headerTitle}>Detected location</Text> <Text style={styles.headerLocation}>San Francisco, US</Text> </ View > <View style={styles.headerIcon }> < TouchableWithoutFeedback > <Ionicons name="ios-menu" size={theme.SIZES.icon * 1.5} /> </TouchableWithoutFeedback> </ View >

View component below the View component wrapping text for the detected location. Here, we have added another childcomponent below thecomponent wrapping text for the detected location.

View component with some inline flex styles wraps the TouchableWithoutFeedback component. The second childcomponent with some inline flex styles wraps thecomponent.

TouchableWithoutFeedback component wraps the Ionicons component with the menu icon and size prop. Then, thecomponent wraps thecomponent with the menu icon and size prop.

The required styles are provided in the code snippet below:

headerIcon :{ flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'flex-end' , }, headerLocationInfo : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' },

Hence, we will get the following result in the emulator screen:

As we can see, we have the header section with the detected location name and the menu icon to the right.

Finally, we have successfully implemented the Header section in our map screen. With this, we have come to the end of this part of our tutorial. This completes our Map screen UI.

Conclusion

This tutorial is the fifth part of the React Native Car Parking Finder App UI clone tutorial series. In this part, we continued from where we left off in the fourth part of this tutorial series. In this part of the tutorial, we learned how to store the style properties in a separate file and use them to style the components of our screen. We also organized our styles in the StyleSheet component to make code standard and clear. Finally, we also got stepwise guidance on implementing the Header Section.

In the next part of this tutorial series, we are going to implement a Modal representing the parking spot cards.

