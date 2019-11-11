React Native Car Parking Finder App UI Clone #5: Header Section

Discover, triage, and prioritize React errors in real-time
in our main project folder as shown in the code snippet below:
‘theme.js’
file. Now, in the theme.js file we need to define our color and size properties as shown in the code snippet below:
‘theme.js’
const COLORS = {
red: '#D83C54',
gray: '#7D818A',
black: '#3D4448',
white: '#FFFFFF',
overlay: '#C1BEC0',
};
const SIZES = {
base: 12,
icon: 16,
font: 16,
}
export {
COLORS,
SIZES,
}
and
COLORS
constant variables that are then exported. The
SIZES
variable contains different color properties containing their respective color codes. And for the
COLORS
variable, we have defined base size as 12 and icon and font sizes to be 16 pixels.
SIZES
file, here we are going to import the styles from
theme.js
file and integrate them into our component inline styles as well as the styles in the
theme.js
component. But first, we need to import the theme.js file into our Map.js file as shown in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
import * as theme from '../theme';
variable from the
COLORS
file. All the changes made to the style properties in the
theme.js
component is provided in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: theme.COLORS.white
},
parking : {
flexDirection : 'row',
backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white,
borderRadius : 6,
padding : 15,
marginHorizontal: 24,
width : width - ( 24 * 2 )
},
buy: {
flex: 1.25,
flexDirection : 'row',
padding : 8,
borderRadius : 6,
backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.red
},
marker: {
flexDirection: 'row',
backgroundColor: theme.COLORS.white,
borderRadius: 24,
paddingVertical: 12,
paddingHorizontal: 24,
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: theme.COLORS.white,
},
markerPrice: {
color: theme.COLORS.red,
fontWeight: 'bold',
},
markerStatus: {
color: theme.COLORS.gray
},
shadow: {
shadowColor: theme.COLORS.black,
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 6,
},
shadowOpacity: 0.1,
shadowRadius: 4,
backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white ,
elevation : 15
},
active: {
borderColor: theme.COLORS.red,
},
variable as well. All overall code with changes is provided in the code snippet below:
COLORS
<TouchableWithoutFeedback key={`parking-${item.id}`} onPress={() => this.setState({ active: item.id })} >
<View style={[styles.parking, styles.shadow]}>
<View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'column'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 16}}>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text>
<View style={{width : 100, borderRadius : 6, borderColor : theme.COLORS.gray, borderWidth : 0.7, padding : 4}}>
<Text style={{fontSize : 16}}>05:00 hrs</Text>
</View>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 1.5, flexDirection : 'row'}}>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent: 'center', marginHorizontal : 24}}>
<View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Ionicons name='ios-pricetag' size={16} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/>
<Text>${item.price}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Ionicons name='ios-star' size={16} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/>
<Text>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}>
<View style={{flex:1, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize : 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>${item.price *2}</Text>
<Text style={{ color : theme.COLORS.white}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>></Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</View>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
variable from
SIZES
file.
theme.js
variable from the theme.js file. All the changes made to the style properties in the
SIZES
component is provided in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
parkings:{
position: 'absolute',
right: 0,
left: 0,
bottom: theme.SIZES.base * 2,
paddingBottom : theme.SIZES.base * 2
},
parking : {
flexDirection : 'row',
backgroundColor : theme.COLORS.white,
borderRadius : 6,
padding : 15,
marginHorizontal: theme.SIZES.base * 2,
width : width - ( theme.SIZES.base * 4)
},
marker: {
flexDirection: 'row',
backgroundColor: theme.COLORS.white,
borderRadius: theme.SIZES.base * 2,
paddingVertical: 12,
paddingHorizontal: theme.SIZES.base * 2,
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: theme.COLORS.white,
},
});
variable as well. All overall code with changes is provided in the code snippet below:
SIZES
<TouchableWithoutFeedback key={`parking-${item.id}`} onPress={() => this.setState({ active: item.id })} >
<View style={[styles.parking, styles.shadow]}>
<View style={{flex : 1, flexDirection : 'column'}}>
<Text style={theme.SIZES.font}>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text>
<View style={{width : 100, borderRadius : 6, borderColor : theme.COLORS.gray, borderWidth : 0.7, padding : 4}}>
<Text style={theme.SIZES.font}>05:00 hrs</Text>
</View>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 1.5, flexDirection : 'row'}}>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent: 'center', marginHorizontal : theme.SIZES.base * 2}}>
<View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Ionicons name='ios-pricetag' size={theme.SIZES.icon} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/>
<Text>${item.price}</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex: 1, flexDirection : 'row', justifyContent : 'space-between', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Ionicons name='ios-star' size={theme.SIZES.icon} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/>
<Text>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}>
<View style={{flex:1, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize : 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>${item.price *2}</Text>
<Text style={{ color : theme.COLORS.white}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View style={{flex : 0.5, justifyContent : 'center', alignItems : 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>></Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</View>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
variable.
SIZES
file more clearer and standard. For that, we are going to move some inline style properties to the
Map.js
component.
StyleSheet
component. For that, we need to define a style variable for each inline styles. Here, in the
StyleSheet
file, most of the inline styles are in the renderParking() method. So, first we are going to define the
Map.js
variable for each inline styles as shown in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
hours : {
flex : 1,
flexDirection : 'column'
},
hoursTitle: {
fontSize: theme.SIZES.text,
fontWeight: '500',
},
parkingInfoContainer : {
flex : 1.5,
flexDirection : 'row'
},
parkingInfo : {
flex : 0.5,
justifyContent: 'center',
marginHorizontal : theme.SIZES.base * 2
},
parkingIcon : {
flex: 1,
flexDirection : 'row',
justifyContent : 'space-between',
alignItems : 'center'
},
buyTotal : {
flex:1,
justifyContent: 'center'
},
buyButton : {
flex : 0.5,
justifyContent : 'center',
alignItems : 'center'
},
buyTotalPrice : {
fontSize : 25,
color : theme.COLORS.white
}
properties variables to their respective component as shown in the code snippet below:
StyleSheet
<TouchableWithoutFeedback key={`parking-${item.id}`} onPress={() => this.setState({ active: item.id })} >
<View style={[styles.parking, styles.shadow]}>
<View style={styles.hours}>
<Text style={theme.SIZES.font}>x {item.spots} {item.title}</Text>
<View style={{width : 100, borderRadius : 6, borderColor : theme.COLORS.gray, borderWidth : 0.7, padding : 4}}>
<Text style={styles.hoursTitle}>05:00 hrs</Text>
</View>
</View>
<View style={styles.parkingInfoContainer}>
<View style={styles.parkingInfo}>
<View style={styles.parkingIcon}>
<Ionicons name='ios-pricetag' size={theme.SIZES.icon} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/>
<Text>${item.price}</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.parkingIcon}>
<Ionicons name='ios-star' size={theme.SIZES.icon} color={theme.COLORS.gray}/>
<Text>{item.rating}</Text>
</View>
</View>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.buy}>
<View style={styles.buyTotal}>
<Text style={styles.buyTotalPrice}>${item.price *2}</Text>
<Text style={{ color : theme.COLORS.white}}>{item.price}x{hours[item.id]} hrs</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.buyButton}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 25, color : theme.COLORS.white}}>></Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</View>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
in our Map.js file. The
Header Section
will contain a detected location name as shown in the Map as well as a menu icon button on the right side. In our previous parts of this tutorial series, we have already separated a function called renderHeader() method. This renderHeader() method returns the template for the
Header Section
section. We also have called this renderHeader() method in the
Header
method of our Map.js file.
render()
. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:
Header Section
renderHeader(){
return(
<View style={styles.header}>
<View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center' }}>
<Text style={styles.headerTitle}>Detected location</Text>
<Text style={styles.headerLocation}>San Francisco, US</Text>
</View>
</View>
)
}
component that wraps a child
View
component with some inline flex styles. This child
View
component wraps two
View
components that will display the detected location name. The
Text
components are also bound to some styles. The required styles are provided in the code snippet below:
Text
header: {
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'center',
paddingHorizontal: theme.SIZES.base * 2,
paddingTop: theme.SIZES.base * 2.5,
paddingBottom: theme.SIZES.base * 1.5,
},
headerTitle: {
color: theme.COLORS.gray,
},
headerLocation: {
fontSize: theme.SIZES.font,
fontWeight: '500',
paddingVertical: theme.SIZES.base / 3,
},
. For that, we are going to use the Ionicons component which we have already imported from the vector-icons package provided by expo client. The code to add the icon is provided in the code snippet below:
Header Section
<View style={styles.header}>
<View style={styles.headerLocationInfo }>
<Text style={styles.headerTitle}>Detected location</Text>
<Text style={styles.headerLocation}>San Francisco, US</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.headerIcon }>
<TouchableWithoutFeedback>
<Ionicons name="ios-menu" size={theme.SIZES.icon * 1.5} />
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
</View>
component below the
View
component wrapping text for the detected location.
View
component with some inline flex styles wraps the
View
component.
TouchableWithoutFeedback
component wraps the
TouchableWithoutFeedback
component with the menu icon and size prop.
Ionicons
headerIcon :{
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'flex-end',
},
headerLocationInfo : {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center'
},