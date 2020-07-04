React Native Basics: Implementing Infinite Scroll

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
. It offers to choose a template from which the application will be created — just go with the blank option, that’s enough to achieve our today’s goal.
expo init infinite_scroll
is preparing our app and installing all the underlying libraries. Once it’s done we have a fully functional React Native application that we can launch by calling
expo
.
expo start
.
App.js
is the entry point of the application, and that’s how it looks like at the very beginning:
App.js
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
export default function App() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text>Open up App.js to start working on your app!</Text>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
});
const data = [
{id: 1, text: 'One'}
]
and use the functional approach to return a
const Item
component with a
<View>
component inside:
<Text>
const Item = ({item}) => {
return (
<View>
<Text>{item.text}</Text>
</View>
);
}
...
const data = [
{id: 1, text: 'One'}
]
const Item = ({item}) => {
return (
<View style={[styles.item, styles.shadow]}>
<Text>{item.text}</Text>
</View>
);
}
...
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
item: {
backgroundColor: '#fff',
padding: 20,
marginHorizontal: 10,
marginBottom: 3.5,
flexDirection: 'row'
},
shadow: {
shadowColor: '#000',
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 10
},
shadowOpacity: 0.47,
shadowRadius: 9,
}
});
component. You can find more about it in the official documentation.
<FlatList>
, where the data source should be passed. In our case, it’s a constant with the same name that we’ve defined on an earlier step;
data
, to which we pass the defined earlier
renderItem
constant and which makes sure to render each of the
Item
;
data
that is responsible for finding unique keys in your data set — they’re required for proper rendering of elements.
keyExtractor
...
const List = () => {
return (
<FlatList
contentContainerStyle={styles.list}
data={data}
renderItem={Item}
keyExtractor={item => item.id}
/>
);
}
export default function App() {
return (
<List />
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
list: {
paddingVertical: 30,
justifyContent: 'flex-start'
}
});
const data = [
{id: '1', text: 'One'},
{id: '2', text: 'Two'},
{id: '3', text: 'Three'},
{id: '4', text: 'Four'},
{id: '5', text: 'Five'},
{id: '6', text: 'Six'},
{id: '7', text: 'Seven'},
{id: '8', text: 'Eight'},
{id: '9', text: 'Nine'},
{id: '10', text: 'Ten'},
{id: '11', text: 'Eleven'},
{id: '12', text: 'Twelve'},
{id: '13', text: 'Thirteen'},
{id: '14', text: 'Fourteen'},
{id: '15', text: 'Fifteen'},
{id: '16', text: 'Sixteen'},
{id: '17', text: 'Seventeen'},
{id: '18', text: 'Eighteen'},
]
React Native component that ensures its enclosed content will not conflict with any other components around it. Please see more in the official documentation.
<SafeAreaView>
:
App.js
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, FlatList, SafeAreaView } from 'react-native';
const data = [
{id: '1', text: 'One'},
{id: '2', text: 'Two'},
{id: '3', text: 'Three'},
{id: '4', text: 'Four'},
{id: '5', text: 'Five'},
{id: '6', text: 'Six'},
{id: '7', text: 'Seven'},
{id: '8', text: 'Eight'},
{id: '9', text: 'Nine'},
{id: '10', text: 'Ten'},
{id: '11', text: 'Eleven'},
{id: '12', text: 'Twelve'},
{id: '13', text: 'Thirteen'},
{id: '14', text: 'Fourteen'},
{id: '15', text: 'Fifteen'},
{id: '16', text: 'Sixteen'},
{id: '17', text: 'Seventeen'},
{id: '18', text: 'Eighteen'},
]
const Item = ({item}) => {
return (
<View style={[styles.item, styles.shadow]}>
<Text>{item.text}</Text>
</View>
);
}
const List = () => {
return (
<FlatList
contentContainerStyle={styles.list}
data={data}
renderItem={Item}
keyExtractor={item => item.id}
/>
);
}
export default function App() {
return (
<SafeAreaView style={styles.container}>
<List />
</SafeAreaView>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
list: {
paddingVertical: 30,
justifyContent: 'flex-start'
},
item: {
backgroundColor: '#fff',
padding: 20,
marginHorizontal: 10,
marginBottom: 3.5,
flexDirection: 'row'
},
shadow: {
shadowColor: '#000',
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 10
},
shadowOpacity: 0.47,
shadowRadius: 9,
}
});