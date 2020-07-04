React Native Basics: Implementing Infinite Scroll

React Native is without any doubt a strong and powerful solution. It opens the world of cross-platform app development for a much wider audience of software engineers who aren’t familiar with native technologies. But it might at the same time be quite difficult to implement complex things when you’ve just started learning. In this short tutorial, I want to give a step-by-step guide on how to implement one of them — infinite scroll.

The Preparation

Ok, so let’s begin. For the purposes of this short tutorial, I’ll use the Expo library — it’s quite handy when it comes to building simple React Native applications. So, make sure the following is installed on your machine:

Node.js — I’d just go with the latest stable version. To manage Node versions I prefer nvm

Expo.io — install it following their official installation guide

expo init infinite_scroll . It offers to choose a template from which the application will be created — just go with the blank option, that’s enough to achieve our today’s goal. First of all, open the console and create a basic minimal app using the expo executable:. It offers to choose a template from which the application will be created — just go with the blank option, that’s enough to achieve our today’s goal.

expo is preparing our app and installing all the underlying libraries. Once it’s done we have a fully functional React Native application that we can launch by calling expo start . Now we need to wait a tiny bit whileis preparing our app and installing all the underlying libraries. Once it’s done we have a fully functional React Native application that we can launch by calling

Expo offers a very handy option — to run your application in the iOS simulator. That’s how our app looks like when we launch it for the first time:

The Promising Start

App.js . App.js is the entry point of the application, and that’s how it looks like at the very beginning: Now we’re all set for development — let’s write some code. Open the app directory in your favorite code editor and find there in the root a file namedis the entry point of the application, and that’s how it looks like at the very beginning:

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function App ( ) { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > <Text>Open up App.js to start working on your app!</Text> </ View > ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , backgroundColor : '#fff' , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' , }, });

Our goal is to implement an infinite scroll. One of the easiest ways is to display a long list of simple elements and make them properly scrollable. Further in development, you could connect your app to a data source, like an external API, or a local data storage, but we will go with a simple array of elements right in the app code:

const data = [ { id : 1 , text : 'One' } ]

const Item and use the functional approach to return a <View> component with a <Text> component inside: The second thing we should define is how we will display each of the elements. Since we are working with React Native, we have all the powers of React at our service, so we need to define a new view, that will represent a single element. For that, we’ll define a newand use the functional approach to return acomponent with acomponent inside:

const Item = ( {item} ) => { return ( < View > <Text>{item.text}</Text> </ View > ); }

Those are all just standard React Native components, so you don’t need to connect any third-party libraries to your project.

It’s also a good idea to style our element a bit to make it look nicer, for example as a white rectangle with a shadow so it’ll look like it’s levitating on top of the background.

Here’s the final code with the styling applied:

... const data = [ { id : 1 , text : 'One' } ] const Item = ( {item} ) => { return ( < View style = {[styles.item, styles.shadow ]}> <Text>{item.text}</Text> </ View > ); } ... const styles = StyleSheet.create({ item : { backgroundColor : '#fff' , padding : 20 , marginHorizontal : 10 , marginBottom : 3.5 , flexDirection : 'row' }, shadow : { shadowColor : '#000' , shadowOffset : { width : 0 , height : 10 }, shadowOpacity : 0.47 , shadowRadius : 9 , } });

<FlatList> component. You can find more about it in the

On a short note, it takes three basic input arguments to do its job: After that, we’re almost all set to see the first list element gently floating over the background of our iOS Simulator. And the last thing due is actually the core thing to make our list infinitely scrollable — thecomponent. You can find more about it in the official documentation On a short note, it takes three basic input arguments to do its job:

data , where the data source should be passed. In our case, it’s a constant with the same name that we’ve defined on an earlier step;

, where the data source should be passed. In our case, it’s a constant with the same name that we’ve defined on an earlier step; renderItem , to which we pass the defined earlier Item constant and which makes sure to render each of the data ;

, to which we pass the defined earlier constant and which makes sure to render each of the ; keyExtractor that is responsible for finding unique keys in your data set — they’re required for proper rendering of elements. ... const List = () => { return ( < FlatList contentContainerStyle = {styles.list} data = {data} renderItem = {Item} keyExtractor = {item => item.id} /> ); } export default function App() { return ( <List /> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ list: { paddingVertical: 30, justifyContent: 'flex-start' } });

After applying those changes to the App.js, we can see first satisfying and encouraging results in the Simulator:

The Mighty Eighteen

Now that we have everything in place for multiple list elements, let’s just add them — The Mighty Eighteen items that will take all the Simulator screen and even more. And that’s exactly what we need to test our implementation of the infinite scroll.

const data = [ { id : '1' , text : 'One' }, { id : '2' , text : 'Two' }, { id : '3' , text : 'Three' }, { id : '4' , text : 'Four' }, { id : '5' , text : 'Five' }, { id : '6' , text : 'Six' }, { id : '7' , text : 'Seven' }, { id : '8' , text : 'Eight' }, { id : '9' , text : 'Nine' }, { id : '10' , text : 'Ten' }, { id : '11' , text : 'Eleven' }, { id : '12' , text : 'Twelve' }, { id : '13' , text : 'Thirteen' }, { id : '14' , text : 'Fourteen' }, { id : '15' , text : 'Fifteen' }, { id : '16' , text : 'Sixteen' }, { id : '17' , text : 'Seventeen' }, { id : '18' , text : 'Eighteen' }, ]

<SafeAreaView> React Native component that ensures its enclosed content will not conflict with any other components around it. Please see more in the The last thing that will wrap it all up is theReact Native component that ensures its enclosed content will not conflict with any other components around it. Please see more in the official documentation

App.js : Here’s the final state of the

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View, FlatList, SafeAreaView } from 'react-native' ; const data = [ { id : '1' , text : 'One' }, { id : '2' , text : 'Two' }, { id : '3' , text : 'Three' }, { id : '4' , text : 'Four' }, { id : '5' , text : 'Five' }, { id : '6' , text : 'Six' }, { id : '7' , text : 'Seven' }, { id : '8' , text : 'Eight' }, { id : '9' , text : 'Nine' }, { id : '10' , text : 'Ten' }, { id : '11' , text : 'Eleven' }, { id : '12' , text : 'Twelve' }, { id : '13' , text : 'Thirteen' }, { id : '14' , text : 'Fourteen' }, { id : '15' , text : 'Fifteen' }, { id : '16' , text : 'Sixteen' }, { id : '17' , text : 'Seventeen' }, { id : '18' , text : 'Eighteen' }, ] const Item = ( {item} ) => { return ( < View style = {[styles.item, styles.shadow ]}> <Text>{item.text}</Text> </ View > ); } const List = () => { return ( < FlatList contentContainerStyle = {styles.list} data = {data} renderItem = {Item} keyExtractor = {item => item.id} /> ); } export default function App() { return ( <SafeAreaView style={styles.container}> <List /> </SafeAreaView> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#fff', justifyContent: 'center', }, list: { paddingVertical: 30, justifyContent: 'flex-start' }, item: { backgroundColor: '#fff', padding: 20, marginHorizontal: 10, marginBottom: 3.5, flexDirection: 'row' }, shadow: { shadowColor: '#000', shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 10 }, shadowOpacity: 0.47, shadowRadius: 9, } });

And that’s how the scrolled down feed in the app looks like:

In the next tutorial, we'll add a button floating on top of our items list and make that button adding even more items to the list.

