React-Native Background Location Module For Android

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
Software Engineer & Blogger / Open source contributor when possible
In most cases, apps can work around these limitations by using JobScheduler jobs. This approach lets an app arrange to perform work when the app isn't actively running, but still gives the system the leeway to schedule these jobs in a way that doesn't affect the user experience.
API we are able to schedule background services to run on a specific interval defined by us with a minimal interval time of 1 minute, which is great!
AlarmManager
API instance, an
AlarmManager
and a
IntentService
in order to get regular location updates and store them locally.
BroadcastReceiver
package com.rnbglocation.location;
import android.content.BroadcastReceiver;
import android.content.Context;
import android.content.Intent;
import android.content.IntentFilter;
import androidx.core.content.ContextCompat;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.Arguments;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.ReactApplicationContext;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.ReactContext;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.ReactContextBaseJavaModule;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.ReactMethod;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.WritableMap;
import com.facebook.react.modules.core.DeviceEventManagerModule;
import com.google.gson.Gson;
import java.util.HashMap;
import java.util.Map;
import javax.annotation.Nonnull;
import javax.annotation.Nullable;
import static com.rnbglocation.location.LocationForegroundService.LOCATION_EVENT_DATA_NAME;
public class LocationModule extends ReactContextBaseJavaModule implements LocationEventReceiver, JSEventSender {
private static final String MODULE_NAME = "LocationManager";
private static final String CONST_JS_LOCATION_EVENT_NAME = "JS_LOCATION_EVENT_NAME";
private static final String CONST_JS_LOCATION_LAT = "JS_LOCATION_LAT_KEY";
private static final String CONST_JS_LOCATION_LON = "JS_LOCATION_LON_KEY";
private static final String CONST_JS_LOCATION_TIME = "JS_LOCATION_TIME_KEY";
private Context mContext;
private Intent mForegroundServiceIntent;
private BroadcastReceiver mEventReceiver;
private Gson mGson;
LocationModule(@Nonnull ReactApplicationContext reactContext) {
super(reactContext);
mContext = reactContext;
mForegroundServiceIntent = new Intent(mContext, LocationForegroundService.class);
mGson = new Gson();
createEventReceiver();
registerEventReceiver();
}
@ReactMethod
public void startBackgroundLocation() {
ContextCompat.startForegroundService(mContext, mForegroundServiceIntent);
}
@ReactMethod
public void stopBackgroundLocation() {
mContext.stopService(mForegroundServiceIntent);
}
@Nullable
@Override
public Map<String, Object> getConstants() {
final Map<String, Object> constants = new HashMap<>();
constants.put(CONST_JS_LOCATION_EVENT_NAME, LocationForegroundService.JS_LOCATION_EVENT_NAME);
constants.put(CONST_JS_LOCATION_LAT, LocationForegroundService.JS_LOCATION_LAT_KEY);
constants.put(CONST_JS_LOCATION_LON, LocationForegroundService.JS_LOCATION_LON_KEY);
constants.put(CONST_JS_LOCATION_TIME, LocationForegroundService.JS_LOCATION_TIME_KEY);
return constants;
}
@Nonnull
@Override
public String getName() {
return MODULE_NAME;
}
@Override
public void createEventReceiver() {
mEventReceiver = new BroadcastReceiver() {
@Override
public void onReceive(Context context, Intent intent) {
LocationCoordinates locationCoordinates = mGson.fromJson(
intent.getStringExtra(LOCATION_EVENT_DATA_NAME), LocationCoordinates.class);
WritableMap eventData = Arguments.createMap();
eventData.putDouble(
LocationForegroundService.JS_LOCATION_LAT_KEY,
locationCoordinates.getLatitude());
eventData.putDouble(
LocationForegroundService.JS_LOCATION_LON_KEY,
locationCoordinates.getLongitude());
eventData.putDouble(
LocationForegroundService.JS_LOCATION_TIME_KEY,
locationCoordinates.getTimestamp());
// if you actually want to send events to JS side, it needs to be in the "Module"
sendEventToJS(getReactApplicationContext(),
LocationForegroundService.JS_LOCATION_EVENT_NAME, eventData);
}
};
}
@Override
public void registerEventReceiver() {
IntentFilter eventFilter = new IntentFilter();
eventFilter.addAction(LocationForegroundService.LOCATION_EVENT_NAME);
mContext.registerReceiver(mEventReceiver, eventFilter);
}
@Override
public void sendEventToJS(ReactContext reactContext, String eventName, @Nullable WritableMap params) {
reactContext
.getJSModule(DeviceEventManagerModule.RCTDeviceEventEmitter.class)
.emit(eventName, params);
}
}
and
LocationEventReceiver
interfaces. These were created to show two responsibilities of whatever class implements them respectively:
JSEventSender
.To send events to the JS side (with the location updates).
BroadcastReceiver
is needed to do this. If not for this, the
ReactApplicationContext
interface could be implemented directly by our Foreground Service.
JSEventSender
startBackgroundLocation
stopBackgroundLocation
package com.rnbglocation.location;
import android.app.AlarmManager;
import android.app.Notification;
import android.app.NotificationChannel;
import android.app.NotificationManager;
import android.app.PendingIntent;
import android.app.Service;
import android.content.BroadcastReceiver;
import android.content.Context;
import android.content.Intent;
import android.content.IntentFilter;
import android.os.Build;
import android.os.IBinder;
import androidx.annotation.Nullable;
import androidx.core.app.NotificationCompat;
import com.google.gson.Gson;
import com.rnbglocation.MainActivity;
public class LocationForegroundService extends Service implements LocationEventReceiver {
public static final String CHANNEL_ID = "ForegroundServiceChannel";
public static final int NOTIFICATION_ID = 1;
public static final String LOCATION_EVENT_NAME = "com.rnbglocation.LOCATION_INFO";
public static final String LOCATION_EVENT_DATA_NAME = "LocationData";
public static final int LOCATION_UPDATE_INTERVAL = 60000;
public static final String JS_LOCATION_LAT_KEY = "latitude";
public static final String JS_LOCATION_LON_KEY = "longitude";
public static final String JS_LOCATION_TIME_KEY = "timestamp";
public static final String JS_LOCATION_EVENT_NAME = "location_received";
private AlarmManager mAlarmManager;
private BroadcastReceiver mEventReceiver;
private PendingIntent mLocationBackgroundServicePendingIntent;
private Gson mGson;
@Override
public void onCreate() {
super.onCreate();
mAlarmManager = (AlarmManager) getApplicationContext().getSystemService(Context.ALARM_SERVICE);
mGson = new Gson();
createEventReceiver();
registerEventReceiver();
}
@Override
public int onStartCommand(Intent intent, int flags, int startId) {
createNotificationChannel();
startForeground(NOTIFICATION_ID, createNotification());
createLocationPendingIntent();
mAlarmManager.setRepeating(
AlarmManager.RTC,
System.currentTimeMillis(),
LOCATION_UPDATE_INTERVAL,
mLocationBackgroundServicePendingIntent
);
return START_NOT_STICKY;
}
@Override
public void createEventReceiver() {
mEventReceiver = new BroadcastReceiver() {
@Override
public void onReceive(Context context, Intent intent) {
LocationCoordinates locationCoordinates = mGson.fromJson(
intent.getStringExtra(LOCATION_EVENT_DATA_NAME), LocationCoordinates.class);
/*
TODO: do any kind of logic in here with the LocationCoordinates class
e.g. like a request to an API, etc --> all on the native side
*/
}
};
}
@Override
public void registerEventReceiver() {
IntentFilter eventFilter = new IntentFilter();
eventFilter.addAction(LOCATION_EVENT_NAME);
registerReceiver(mEventReceiver, eventFilter);
}
@Nullable
@Override
public IBinder onBind(Intent intent) {
return null;
}
@Override
public void onDestroy() {
unregisterReceiver(mEventReceiver);
mAlarmManager.cancel(mLocationBackgroundServicePendingIntent);
stopSelf();
super.onDestroy();
}
private void createNotificationChannel() {
if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.O) {
NotificationChannel serviceChannel = new NotificationChannel(
CHANNEL_ID,
"Foreground Service Channel",
NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_DEFAULT
);
NotificationManager manager = getSystemService(NotificationManager.class);
manager.createNotificationChannel(serviceChannel);
}
}
private Notification createNotification() {
Intent notificationIntent = new Intent(this, MainActivity.class);
PendingIntent pendingIntent = PendingIntent.getActivity(this, 0, notificationIntent, 0);
return new NotificationCompat.Builder(this, CHANNEL_ID)
.setContentIntent(pendingIntent)
.build();
}
private void createLocationPendingIntent() {
Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(), LocationBackgroundService.class);
mLocationBackgroundServicePendingIntent = PendingIntent.getService(getApplicationContext(), 1, i, PendingIntent.FLAG_UPDATE_CURRENT);
}
}
like we were on the module. This may be a bit redundant in such a simple demo, but the purpose of having this service knowing the location updates is because you may want your foreground service to launch different background tasks with different work depending on the location of the user, or you may want to do specific native work like persisting these coordinates locally.
LocationEventReceiver
method is the base of the service and it’s responsible for:
onStartCommand
method which is crucial to start this service as a foreground service
startForeground
to schedule a background task to fetch our user location with 1 minute intervals (the interval is fully customisable of course)
AlarmManager
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" />
package com.rnbglocation.location;
import android.annotation.SuppressLint;
import android.app.IntentService;
import android.content.Intent;
import android.location.Location;
import android.os.Handler;
import androidx.annotation.Nullable;
import com.google.android.gms.location.FusedLocationProviderClient;
import com.google.android.gms.location.LocationCallback;
import com.google.android.gms.location.LocationRequest;
import com.google.android.gms.location.LocationResult;
import com.google.android.gms.location.LocationServices;
import com.google.gson.Gson;
import java.util.Date;
public class LocationBackgroundService extends IntentService {
private FusedLocationProviderClient mFusedLocationClient;
private LocationCallback mLocationCallback;
private Gson mGson;
public LocationBackgroundService() {
super(LocationForegroundService.class.getName());
mGson = new Gson();
}
@SuppressLint("MissingPermission")
@Override
protected void onHandleIntent(@Nullable Intent intent) {
mFusedLocationClient = LocationServices.getFusedLocationProviderClient(getApplicationContext());
mLocationCallback = createLocationRequestCallback();
LocationRequest locationRequest = LocationRequest.create()
.setPriority(LocationRequest.PRIORITY_HIGH_ACCURACY)
.setInterval(0)
.setFastestInterval(0);
new Handler(getMainLooper()).post(() -> mFusedLocationClient.requestLocationUpdates(locationRequest, mLocationCallback, null));
}
private LocationCallback createLocationRequestCallback() {
return new LocationCallback() {
@Override
public void onLocationResult(LocationResult locationResult) {
if (locationResult == null) {
return;
}
for (Location location : locationResult.getLocations()) {
LocationCoordinates locationCoordinates = createCoordinates(location.getLatitude(), location.getLongitude());
broadcastLocationReceived(locationCoordinates);
mFusedLocationClient.removeLocationUpdates(mLocationCallback);
}
}
};
}
private LocationCoordinates createCoordinates(double latitude, double longitude) {
return new LocationCoordinates()
.setLatitude(latitude)
.setLongitude(longitude)
.setTimestamp(new Date().getTime());
}
private void broadcastLocationReceived(LocationCoordinates locationCoordinates) {
Intent eventIntent = new Intent(LocationForegroundService.LOCATION_EVENT_NAME);
eventIntent.putExtra(LocationForegroundService.LOCATION_EVENT_DATA_NAME, mGson.toJson(locationCoordinates));
getApplicationContext().sendBroadcast(eventIntent);
}
}
to fetch the user location with the details specified in our
FusedLocationProviderClient
.
LocationRequest
class through our broadcast mechanism for anyone who wants to listen for those coordinates.
LocationCoordinates
file we need to include a new dependency regarding the build process of the APK, and that dependency is:
app.gradle
implementation “com.android.support:multidex:1.0.3”
under the
multiDexEnabled true
piece of configuration
defaultConfig
…
MainApplication extends MultiDexApplication
Be careful when choosing the technology for your app when you’re in an enterprise environment. React Native is far from stable, and the breaking changes are several from version to version.
Taking this into account, you can see that all the breaking changes from version to version may have problems on app maintenance in the future when you try to upgrade your app for some new features, optimisations or simply bug fixes. Consider the trade-offs well when considering this technology against the more traditional ones, especially if you’re aiming for something that is going to be maintained long term or you won’t have a particular big or specialised team involved on building and maintaining the product.