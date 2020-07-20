React Native and XCode 10
How do you get react-native init to work for now
Note: This is for just getting a brand new react-native app working using react-native init. I haven’t tried it with CRNA. You might have to do lots of other fun things if you have an existing project.
So, if you’re trying to get react-native working with XCode 10 and encountering a bunch of mysterious errors, here’s what you do.
Change the build setting to legacy
First, open your project in XCode by double-clicking on ios/<YourApp.xcodeproj>.Then go to File > Project Settings …Change the Build System to Legacy Build System in Per-User Project Settings.
Fix babel runtime
npm install @babel/runtime --save-dev
yarn add @babel/runtime --dev
For folks with an existing app who upgraded to XCode 10, you probably have other issues and this might serve as a good starting point.
